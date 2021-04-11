Police said the shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. after an officer stopped a car on a traffic violation and found the driver had an outstanding warrant. As they tried to arrest him, he got back into the car and an officer shot him, Brooklyn Police Center Chief Tim Gannon said in a news release.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The man, who had a female passenger in the car, continued driving for several blocks before he hit another car. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The female passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries during the crash and was transported to the hospital, police said.

Police have not identified the victim, but Aubrey Wright identified him as his son, Daunte Wright, who is Black. The officer who shot him has not yet been identified.

Aubrey Wright, 42, said his son had recently asked his mother for $50 to take his car to the carwash, where he was headed when the shooting happened. They had recently bought him a car, his father told The Washington Post.

Story continues below advertisement

Wright, who was at the grocery store when his son was shot, said he received a call from his wife around 2 p.m. with the news. “She was screaming over the phone. She was saying, ‘Daunte was shot!’” he said.

“This is not a neighborhood where stuff happens like this,” said Aubrey Wright, who said the family lives about three miles from where the shooting happened.

Brooklyn Center is about 10 miles north of downtown Minneapolis, where a criminal trial is underway for Chauvin, the former officer accused of kneeling on George Floyd’s neck before he died last year.