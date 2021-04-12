China’s moves to shield itself from international scrutiny at the start of the pandemic helped accelerate the global spread of the virus, with “much more egregious results” than if it had cooperated with outside experts, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday.

In an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Blinken renewed U.S. calls for greater transparency from China over covid-19’s origins, saying that Beijing’s secrecy surrounding the virus meant that it “got out of hand faster and with, I think, much more egregious results than it might otherwise.”

“I think China knows that in the early stages of covid, it didn’t do what it needed to do, which was to in real time give access to international experts, in real time to share information, in real time to provide real transparency,” he said.

The Biden administration has been critical of a joint China-World Health Organization study into the pandemic’s beginnings, saying that it has “deep concerns” about the way in which the investigation has been carried out.

A team of doctors and scientists backed by the WHO spent several weeks in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus was first detected, earlier this year. The joint team recently released its final report, which the United States and others have criticized as presenting an incomplete picture of how covid-19 first emerged.

Blinken said Sunday that the international community must “put in place a stronger global health security system to make sure that this doesn’t happen again.”