Secretary of State Blinken says China secrecy accelerated spread of covid-19
China’s moves to shield itself from international scrutiny at the start of the pandemic helped accelerate the global spread of the virus, with “much more egregious results” than if it had cooperated with outside experts, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday.
In an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Blinken renewed U.S. calls for greater transparency from China over covid-19’s origins, saying that Beijing’s secrecy surrounding the virus meant that it “got out of hand faster and with, I think, much more egregious results than it might otherwise.”
“I think China knows that in the early stages of covid, it didn’t do what it needed to do, which was to in real time give access to international experts, in real time to share information, in real time to provide real transparency,” he said.
The Biden administration has been critical of a joint China-World Health Organization study into the pandemic’s beginnings, saying that it has “deep concerns” about the way in which the investigation has been carried out.
A team of doctors and scientists backed by the WHO spent several weeks in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus was first detected, earlier this year. The joint team recently released its final report, which the United States and others have criticized as presenting an incomplete picture of how covid-19 first emerged.
Blinken said Sunday that the international community must “put in place a stronger global health security system to make sure that this doesn’t happen again.”
“Or if it does happen again, we’re able to mitigate it, to get ahead of it,” he said. “And that means making a real commitment to transparency, to information sharing, to access for experts. And it means strengthening the World Health Organization and reforming it so it can do that. And China has to play a part in that.”
Even as cases surge, India is struggling with vaccine shortages
NEW DELHI — As India grapples with a rising tide of coronavirus infections, people arriving at vaccination centers in some parts of the country are being told there are no shots available.
On Friday, dozens of hospitals in Mumbai, India’s financial capital, halted vaccinations because their supplies ran out, according to a list prepared by the municipal authority.
If no additional supplies are received, the city’s vaccinations will completely stop on Saturday, said Kishori Pednekar, Mumbai’s mayor. “We are anxious,” she said. “To stop the second wave, we need this.”
Several Indian states have reported dwindling vaccine inventories in recent days. The reports of vaccine shortages come as India is facing record numbers of coronavirus infections. On Thursday, the country added more than 130,000 cases, a high in the pandemic.
Florida woman gets 30 days jail after angrily coughing on fellow customer
A Florida woman who, without wearing a mask, purposefully coughed on another customer in a Pier 1 store last year has been sentenced to 30 days in jail.
Debra Hunter, 53, will serve time in Duval County jail, followed by six months of probation, an anger management course and a $500 fine for second-degree assault, a misdemeanor.
Judge James A. Ruth said in the Thursday sentencing that Hunter’s mid-pandemic actions on June 25 could have had “deadly consequences” for the victim, Heather Sprague — who was undergoing treatment after the removal of a brain tumor — or her family.
The judge also said that although Hunter was extremely concerned about the well-being of her own family, who had been “permanently scarred” as a result of her actions, she showed little remorse for the trauma she inflicted on Sprague and her loved ones.
China top health official says its vaccine have low efficacy
TAIPEI — The head of China's Centers for Disease Control admitted that the efficacy of Chinese coronavirus vaccines is "not high" and they may require improvements, marking a rare admission from a government that has staked its international credibility on its doses.
The comments on Saturday from China CDC director George Gao comes after the government has already distributed hundreds of millions of doses to other countries, even though the rollout has been dogged by questions over why Chinese pharmaceutical firms have not released detailed clinical trial data about their efficacy.
China has struck deals to supply many of its allies and economic partners in the developing world and advertised the fact that world leaders from Indonesia to Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates have taken them.
U.S. ramping up surveillance as variants surge
The nation dramatically stepped up its surveillance for coronavirus variants in recent weeks, but experts say there’s much further to go if the Washington region — and the rest of the country — wants to stay ahead of new and potentially dangerous versions of the virus.
Conducting the genetic sequencing to detect for variants is far more expensive, time-consuming and sophisticated than testing whether people have contracted the coronavirus, leading to a patchwork system with some states aggressively seeking out variants and others lagging behind.
In the D.C. region, Maryland stands out for dramatically enhancing its search for variants, attempting to more than double its output and detect new versions as they emerge. Nationwide, sequencing volume has tripled since early February, but the country had been so far behind in its efforts that CDC and public health experts say nearly all states still need far more sequencing to create an accurate picture of variants already circulating.