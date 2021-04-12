The prosecution on Monday morning sought to argue that they needed to hear a policing expert testify to discuss what is known as the “objectively reasonable” defense often invoked in police prosecutions.

This defense stems from the Supreme Court’s Graham v. Connor decision in 1989, which established that a police officer’s actions must be judged against what another reasonable officer would do when facing the same scene. “The ‘reasonableness’ of a particular use of force must be judged from the perspective of a reasonable officer on the scene, rather than with the 20/20 vision of hindsight,” the court ruled.

Minneapolis police officials who have testified so far during the trial have discussed ways in which they say Chauvin broke with the department’s policies and training. That undercuts another common defense offered by police facing charges over uses of force, which is their ability to say they were following training when they used force.