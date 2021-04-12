Police in suburban Brooklyn Center fatally shot a 20-year-old man after a traffic stop on Sunday, sparking clashes between hundreds of protesters and officers in an area where tensions are already high.
The prosecution in Chauvin’s case is expected to rest as early as Monday afternoon, with the defense expected to begin its case on Tuesday. Chauvin defense attorney Eric Nelson is expected to call several witnesses, but it’s unclear how many or how long it will take. The prosecution’s case began two full weeks ago.
A guide to Graham v. Connor, the Supreme Court ruling invoked in court
The prosecution on Monday morning sought to argue that they needed to hear a policing expert testify to discuss what is known as the “objectively reasonable” defense often invoked in police prosecutions.
This defense stems from the Supreme Court’s Graham v. Connor decision in 1989, which established that a police officer’s actions must be judged against what another reasonable officer would do when facing the same scene. “The ‘reasonableness’ of a particular use of force must be judged from the perspective of a reasonable officer on the scene, rather than with the 20/20 vision of hindsight,” the court ruled.
Minneapolis police officials who have testified so far during the trial have discussed ways in which they say Chauvin broke with the department’s policies and training. That undercuts another common defense offered by police facing charges over uses of force, which is their ability to say they were following training when they used force.
The “objectively reasonable” standard, meanwhile, has played a key role in many use-of-force cases involving police. Prosecutors have struggled to convict police in such cases, particularly those involving murder or manslaughter charges. Police are allowed to use force, including deadly force, under the law. But experts and attorneys say this ability is not unlimited, and an officer should use as much force is needed and no more.
AP: For Chauvin’s trial attorney, it’s all about raising doubt
Derek Chauvin’s defense attorney was questioning George Floyd’s girlfriend about the couple buying drugs when he abruptly shifted gears for what seemed an innocuous question: He presumed the couple had pet names for each other. Under what name, he asked, did she appear in Floyd’s phone?
Courteney Ross first smiled at the question, then paused before replying: “Mama.”
The fleeting exchange called into question the widely reported account that Floyd was crying out for his deceased mother as he lay pinned to the pavement. And it appeared to be one in a series of moves aimed at undermining a dominant narrative of Floyd’s death — established through bystander video and saturation news coverage and commentary — of a reckless, arrogant cop ignoring a man’s “I can’t breathe” cries as his life is ended.
As Derek Chauvin’s former bosses line up to condemn him, ‘policing in America is on trial’
The testimonies offered by Minneapolis police officers and other high-ranking police officials, punctuated by a chief appearing in uniform, have marked an unprecedented courtroom condemnation of an officer by so many of his own department’s leadership, according to law enforcement veterans and legal experts.
They also underscored how policing remains at the heart of a crucial debate that could decide the trial’s outcome. Prosecutors say Chauvin “betrayed this badge,” describing his actions as beyond the pale for police, while the defense argues that the ex-officer was using necessary force and “did exactly what he had been trained to do.”
These arguments playing out on a nationwide stage in the closely watched trial mark a watershed moment in American policing, experts and observers say. It is not just Chauvin’s actions in the spotlight but also officers’ willingness to break the “blue wall of silence,” and the justice system’s ability to police its own.
Police fatally shoot a man in suburban Minneapolis, sparking protests
Police fatally shot a man after a traffic stop on Sunday in suburban Minneapolis, sparking clashes between hundreds of protesters and officers in an area where tensions are already high during the ongoing trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin.
The victim’s family identified him as 20-year-old Daunte Wright. Hours after the shooting, hundreds of protesters surrounded the police headquarters and clashed with officers in riot gear, who fired stun grenades and tear gas. The Minnesota National Guard, which is deployed to the Twin Cities for the Chauvin trial, later arrived to assist police as numerous businesses in the area were broken into.
Police said the shooting happened just before 2 p.m., when an officer stopped a car on a traffic violation and found the driver had an outstanding warrant. As police tried to arrest him, he got back into the car and an officer fired at him, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said in a news release.