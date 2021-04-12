Judge Peter Cahill will announce this afternoon whether he will allow Chauvin’s defense attorney to call a certain witness to the stand to testify.

Morries Lester Hall was one of two passengers sitting in Floyd’s car when he encountered police. Hall allegedly had outstanding warrants in his name at the time of the encounter, and he provided conflicting information to the officers, including a false identity. He later left the state and was apprehended and interviewed by investigators in Texas.

Chauvin’s defense attorney Eric Nelson wants to call Hall as a witness because, he says, Hall can provide a crucial eyewitness account of Floyd’s physical and mental state immediately before he was pulled from the car by police — an account that Nelson says will show the debilitating impact of drugs in Floyd’s body.

Hall can tell the jury that Floyd “fell asleep” in the car and that Hall and the other passenger “had to try to shake Mr. Floyd awake several times,” Nelson toldCahill on Monday morning during discussion of a motion to have Hall placed on the witness list.

Hall “largely attributes [Floyd’s] falling asleep to taking these pills” that Hall and Floyd had earlier talked about, Nelson said.

“He paints a picture of what was happening before the incident, immediately preceding the incident and as the incident was occurring,” Nelson said. Chauvin has the right to present a complete defense, and Hall’s testimony as an eyewitness is critical to doing so, Nelson said.

Prosecutors, however, say they oppose calling Hall to the witness stand because he is an unreliable witness whose testimony is self-serving, rather than illuminating of the facts. They point to his contradictory statements and his escape from Minnesota.

“There’s a lot about Mr. Hall’s statement that is self-serving and unreliable,” lead prosecutor Matthew Frank told the judge. “For example, he denies giving any pills to Mr. Floyd, denies that he had pills. . . . There’s a lot of evidence to suggest that’s not true.”

Hall also gave false information at the scene of Floyd’s arrest “at least twice,” Frank said, and “had to be apprehended in Texas.”

“He gave very sketchy details about his own involvement, denied having any fake money, passing any fake money. So there are a lot of reasons to doubt Mr. Hall’s credibility,” Frank said.