The prosecution in Chauvin’s case is expected to rest as early as Monday afternoon, with the defense expected to begin its case on Tuesday. Chauvin defense attorney Eric Nelson is expected to call several witnesses, but it’s unclear how many or how long it will take. The prosecution’s case began two full weeks ago.
Why Chauvin’s defense wants a passenger from Floyd’s car to testify
Judge Peter Cahill will announce this afternoon whether he will allow Chauvin’s defense attorney to call a certain witness to the stand to testify.
Morries Lester Hall was one of two passengers sitting in Floyd’s car when he encountered police. Hall allegedly had outstanding warrants in his name at the time of the encounter, and he provided conflicting information to the officers, including a false identity. He later left the state and was apprehended and interviewed by investigators in Texas.
Chauvin’s defense attorney Eric Nelson wants to call Hall as a witness because, he says, Hall can provide a crucial eyewitness account of Floyd’s physical and mental state immediately before he was pulled from the car by police — an account that Nelson says will show the debilitating impact of drugs in Floyd’s body.
Hall can tell the jury that Floyd “fell asleep” in the car and that Hall and the other passenger “had to try to shake Mr. Floyd awake several times,” Nelson toldCahill on Monday morning during discussion of a motion to have Hall placed on the witness list.
Hall “largely attributes [Floyd’s] falling asleep to taking these pills” that Hall and Floyd had earlier talked about, Nelson said.
“He paints a picture of what was happening before the incident, immediately preceding the incident and as the incident was occurring,” Nelson said. Chauvin has the right to present a complete defense, and Hall’s testimony as an eyewitness is critical to doing so, Nelson said.
Prosecutors, however, say they oppose calling Hall to the witness stand because he is an unreliable witness whose testimony is self-serving, rather than illuminating of the facts. They point to his contradictory statements and his escape from Minnesota.
“There’s a lot about Mr. Hall’s statement that is self-serving and unreliable,” lead prosecutor Matthew Frank told the judge. “For example, he denies giving any pills to Mr. Floyd, denies that he had pills. . . . There’s a lot of evidence to suggest that’s not true.”
Hall also gave false information at the scene of Floyd’s arrest “at least twice,” Frank said, and “had to be apprehended in Texas.”
“He gave very sketchy details about his own involvement, denied having any fake money, passing any fake money. So there are a lot of reasons to doubt Mr. Hall’s credibility,” Frank said.
Judge Cahill said he will issue a decision on the matter later Monday.
A motion to sequester jury after Brooklyn Center shooting is denied
Nelson, Chauvin’s attorney, argued Monday morning for sequestering the jury and requiring that the members “avoid all media,” implying that their decisions on Chauvin could be unfairly influenced by fear of civil unrest.
Judge Peter A. Cahill denied the motion, saying that his concern was more about the jurors’ safety and that there had been no indication that any jurors had been identified or tampered with. The prosecution opposed the motion, arguing that sequestration was unnecessary and that it would be nearly impossible to enforce an all-media ban.
“The problem is,” Nelson argued, “is that the emotional response that that case creates sets the stage for a jury to say, ‘I’m not going to vote not guilty because I’m concerned about the outcome.’ During voir dire, we had many, many jurors on both sides of the political or social debate who expressed concern about if they don’t agree, if the public doesn’t agree with the verdict. This incident last night highlights, and I think brings it to the forefront of the jury’s mind-set, that a verdict in this case is going to have consequences.”
Steve Schleicher, one of the prosecution’s lead lawyers, opposed.
“As counsel pointed out, it’s a different case,” Schleicher argued. “It’s a different department. It is an officer-involved shooting. It is something that happened nearby. We really don’t know what the facts of the case are at this particular point, as those things are unfolding. But world events happen. Things continue to happen in the state despite the fact that we’re all here in trial. That’s just what happens.”
The state did not oppose regularly reminding the jury not to consume outside information about the events presented in court but argued that it would be nearly impossible in this day and age to enforce an all-media ban because “media” is more than just newspapers and TV news.
A guide to Graham v. Connor, the Supreme Court ruling invoked in court
The prosecution on Monday morning sought to argue that they needed to hear a policing expert testify to discuss what is known as the “objectively reasonable” defense often invoked in police prosecutions.
This defense stems from the Supreme Court’s Graham v. Connor decision in 1989, which established that a police officer’s actions must be judged against what another reasonable officer would do when facing the same scene. “The ‘reasonableness’ of a particular use of force must be judged from the perspective of a reasonable officer on the scene, rather than with the 20/20 vision of hindsight,” the court ruled.
Minneapolis police officials who have testified so far during the trial have discussed ways in which they say Chauvin broke with the department’s policies and training. That undercuts another common defense offered by police facing charges over use of force, which is their ability to say they were following training when they used force.
The “objectively reasonable” standard, meanwhile, has played a key role in many use-of-force cases involving police. Prosecutors have struggled to convict police in such cases, particularly those involving murder or manslaughter charges. Police are allowed to use force, including deadly force, under the law. But experts and attorneys say this ability is not unlimited, and an officer should use as much force is needed and no more.
AP: For Chauvin’s trial attorney, it’s all about raising doubt
Derek Chauvin’s defense attorney was questioning George Floyd’s girlfriend about the couple buying drugs when he abruptly shifted gears for what seemed an innocuous question: He presumed the couple had pet names for each other. Under what name, he asked, did she appear in Floyd’s phone?
Courteney Ross first smiled at the question, then paused before replying: “Mama.”
The fleeting exchange called into question the widely reported account that Floyd was crying out for his deceased mother as he lay pinned to the pavement. And it appeared to be one in a series of moves aimed at undermining a dominant narrative of Floyd’s death — established through bystander video and saturation news coverage and commentary — of a reckless, arrogant cop ignoring a man’s “I can’t breathe” cries as his life is ended.
As Derek Chauvin’s former bosses line up to condemn him, ‘policing in America is on trial’
The testimonies offered by Minneapolis police officers and other high-ranking police officials, punctuated by a chief appearing in uniform, have marked an unprecedented courtroom condemnation of an officer by so many of his own department’s leadership, according to law enforcement veterans and legal experts.
They also underscored how policing remains at the heart of a crucial debate that could decide the trial’s outcome. Prosecutors say Chauvin “betrayed this badge,” describing his actions as beyond the pale for police, while the defense argues that the ex-officer was using necessary force and “did exactly what he had been trained to do.”
These arguments playing out on a nationwide stage in the closely watched trial mark a watershed moment in American policing, experts and observers say. It is not just Chauvin’s actions in the spotlight but also officers’ willingness to break the “blue wall of silence,” and the justice system’s ability to police its own.
Police fatally shoot a man in suburban Minneapolis, sparking protests
Police fatally shot a man after a traffic stop on Sunday in suburban Minneapolis, sparking clashes between hundreds of protesters and officers in an area where tensions are already high during the ongoing trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin.
The victim’s family identified him as 20-year-old Daunte Wright. Hours after the shooting, hundreds of protesters surrounded the police headquarters and clashed with officers in riot gear, who fired stun grenades and tear gas. The Minnesota National Guard, which is deployed to the Twin Cities for the Chauvin trial, later arrived to assist police as numerous businesses in the area were broken into.
Police said the shooting happened just before 2 p.m., when an officer stopped a car on a traffic violation and found the driver had an outstanding warrant. As police tried to arrest him, he got back into the car and an officer fired at him, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said in a news release.