Known as B.1.1.7, the variant has ripped through populations in Europe and is now the dominant virus strain in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Lancet study confirmed that the variant is more contagious than the original strain, resulting in higher viral loads in infected patients but does not necessarily produce a more lethal illness.
The more contagious coronavirus variant first discovered in Britain does not cause more severe illness in hospitalized patients, according to a new study published by The Lancet Infectious Diseases.
The study, which was carried out by the University College London and posted late Monday, appears to contradict earlier findings that had linked the variant with higher rates of disease and even death.
Known as B.1.1.7, the variant has ripped through populations in Europe, caused new outbreaks in Southeast Asia and is now the dominant strain circulating in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to The Lancet and other research, the variant is more contagious than the original coronavirus strain. It produces higher viral loads in infected individuals — but does not necessarily result in more lethal illness, the study’s authors said.
“Emerging evidence exists of increased transmissibility of B.1.1.7, and we found increased virus load … in our data,” they wrote.
The study tracked patients admitted to two London hospitals in November and December as infectious surged. Researchers sequenced and analyzed test samples for the B.1.1.7 variant but as infected patients’ disease progressed, they found no “association of the variant with severe disease.”
A March study by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine found that the variant was linked to 55 percent higher mortality compared to other strains, saying that it threatened to undermine improvements in covid-19 treatment. The study’s researchers analyzed the results of more than two million covid-19 tests in England between November and February.
In January, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also said that there was evidence that the variant might be associated with a higher degree of mortality. A similar study published last month by the British Medical Journal found that the risk of death for B.1.1.7 was 64 percent higher than previous strains in peopled aged 30 and over.
Pandemic boon to D.C. area’s biotech and data center industries
The coronavirus pandemic has devastated our region’s economy overall, but it has also triggered explosive growth in a pair of critical technology industries on either side of the Potomac.
The medical battle against the coronavirus opened a gusher of nearly $8 billion in fresh investment last year in Montgomery County’s biotech companies. The money has accelerated the sector’s evolution from innovative but small-scale research to the sale and manufacturing of vaccines and drugs.
In Loudoun and Prince William counties, a sharp increase in Internet usage by homebound residents has led to a dramatic jump in construction of data centers that house the computers that create the Web. The giant warehouses springing up along highways in the outer suburbs spin off enormous tax revenue but also prompt some residents to worry about loss of natural landscape.
Analysis: Quarter of the country won’t get vaccinated and half of them trust Trump on medical issues
In the United States, about a quarter of adult Americans say they aren’t planning on getting vaccinated against the virus, according to Economist-YouGov polling released last week.
That’s problematic in part because it means we’re less likely to get to herd immunity without millions more Americans becoming infected. But we also see from the Economist-YouGov poll the same thing we saw in Gallup polling earlier this month: The people who are least interested in being vaccinated are also the people who are least likely to be concerned about the virus and to take other steps aimed at preventing it from spreading.
In the Economist-YouGov poll, nearly three-quarters of those who say they don’t plan on being vaccinated when they’re eligible also say they’re not too or not at all worried about the virus.
U.S. sees its third largest monthly deficit on record in March under pressure from coronavirus stimulus payments
The federal government spent $660 billion more than it collected in tax revenue this March, the Department of Treasury said Monday, as the Biden administration’s stimulus package pushed the U.S. monthly deficit near record highs.
The U.S. spent $927 billion in March alone — more than double the level from March 2020 — a jump due primarily to the disbursal of tens of millions of $1,400 stimulus payments under Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Meanwhile, tax revenues stayed largely flat, with the government only collecting slightly more than last March.
The resulting deficit is the third largest ever in American history, Treasury officials said, eclipsed only by April and June of last year — when the U.S. authorized larger levels of emergency spending to head off the economic crisis caused by the pandemic. Many economists and lawmakers clamored for the additional spending as necessary to help the economy recovery from one of the worst shocks in decades, with millions of workers still out of a job.
A vaccine study in college students will help determine when it’s safe to take masks off
BOULDER, Colo. — A week before she would have become eligible for a coronavirus vaccine, Madden Brewster agreed to forgo a shot for months to help scientists answer one of the most pressing questions of the pandemic: When can we all stop wearing our masks?
Brewster, a 24-year-old graduate student at the University of Colorado at Boulder, is as eager as anyone for the pandemic to end, but delaying her shot may be her most powerful way to contribute. She is one of the first volunteers in a massive study unfolding at 20 colleges. It aims to determine how well the Moderna vaccine prevents inoculated people from becoming unwitting carriers of the virus.
To find an answer, researchers need to run an experiment — and make a big ask of college students: Flip a coin and get the vaccine now, or put off a shot for four months. Only by studying both groups will researchers determine how well vaccines work in stanching the virus’s spread.
All three authorized vaccines in the United States offer recipients robust protection against illness, particularly the worst cases. But how good are they at blocking transmission to other people?