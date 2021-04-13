CNN reporter Sara Sidner was reporting live on protests over the police killing of Daunte Wright in suburban Minneapolis on Monday as tear gas billowed behind her and fireworks lit up the sky when a man in a camouflage vest interrupted her.

“Y’all be twisting up the story,” he said in a video clip that has since gone viral online.

For nearly two minutes of extraordinary live television, the man berated Sidner and accused the swarm of videographers and reporters on the scene of misrepresenting the protests against the fatal shooting of Wright, an unarmed 20-year-old Black man, by an officer who claimed to mistake her gun for a Taser.

“Tell me what you think about what’s going on here,” Sidner asked the man, as protesters and police clashed in the background.

“What I think about this? It’s all the press and all the extra s--- y’all do, makes this worse,” he said, later accusing the press of trying to “make people look all crazier than what the f--- they are.”