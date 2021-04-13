George Floyd’s brother discusses the meaning of his testimony: ‘I can tell the world what he meant to us’
Eager to tell the world about his older brother, Philonise Floyd stirred awake around 1 a.m. on Monday. He turned on the television and saw the news that rocked a community and a country already on edge: A 20-year-old Black man named Daunte Wright had been killed by a police officer in a community just miles away. The news only reaffirmed the importance of the testimony he would give in a few hours about his brother, George Floyd.
“I wake up to the senseless killing,” Philonise Floyd, 39, told The Washington Post. “It changed a lot of things. It added a little more pressure because justice for George means freedom for all because African Americans never get justice. If we can get justice this time, we can begin to change things for the next time.”
Philonise Floyd delivered an emotional account of his brother Monday as the prosecution prepared to conclude its case against Chauvin. He said he approached his testimony with a sense of duty, love and pain.
He viewed his time on the stand as a “chance to paint the picture to let the world know who he was to the family,” Philonise Floyd said. “I can’t explain who he was to others. But I can tell the world what he meant to us.”
It was another obligation as he has positioned himself as the family’s patriarch — picking up extra shifts in the courtroom when other relatives are too overwhelmed to represent the family in a covid-restricted space, taking media interviews, speaking at rallies.
Before he took the stand, Philonise Floyd said he had prayed with the Rev. Al Sharpton and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Tex.), who represents the Cuney Homes housing projects where he grew up. Hip-hop artists Paul Wall and Silkk the Shocker also reached out to offer support over the weekend.
Brooklyn Center mayor calls for police accountability following another night of protests
Hours after dozens of demonstrators were arrested in a second night of protests related to Wright’s death, Brooklyn Center, Minn., Mayor Mike Elliott on Tuesday morning called for greater accountability from police who use fatal use of force.
“Whenever, through the line of duty, someone kills another human being, there must be accountability,” Elliott said to NBC’s “Today” show.
Elliott said officials are still determining whether to pursue criminal charges against Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter. The mayor has called for Potter, a 26-year veteran and former president of the police union, to be relieved of her duties.
“If you kill someone in any other line of work, you are at least going to lose your job,” he said to “CBS This Morning.”
Elliott emphasized Tuesday that “we are going to pursue justice, wherever it leads.”
On Monday, the town’s city council voted 3 to 2 to fire its city manager and give Elliott control of the police department following the fatal shooting.
MINNEAPOLIS — Prosecutors in the Derek Chauvin murder trial will formally rest their case Tuesday, after capping two weeks of intense and often excruciating testimony with an appearance Monday from George Floyd’s younger brother, who tearfully recalled their childhood in poverty and his brother’s anguish at their mother’s death.
Philonise Floyd, 39, recounted growing up with George Floyd, whom he described as a father figure in a household where their single mother struggled to make ends meet. George made sure his younger siblings were dressed for school, were out the door on time and had eaten something — even though he “couldn’t cook.”
The younger Floyd, called to the stand as a “spark of life” witness to humanize George Floyd before a jury considering whether to punish the police officer charged with murder in his death, burst into tears when prosecutors displayed a photo of George and their mother.
CNN reporter confronted during Minnesota protests in heated on-air interview: ‘Get away from here’
CNN reporter Sara Sidner was reporting live on protests over the police killing of Daunte Wright in suburban Minneapolis on Monday as tear gas billowed behind her and fireworks lit up the sky when a man in a camouflage vest interrupted her.
“Y’all be twisting up the story,” he said in a video clip that has since gone viral online.
For nearly two minutes of extraordinary live television, the man berated Sidner and accused the swarm of videographers and reporters on the scene of misrepresenting the protests against the fatal shooting of Wright, an unarmed 20-year-old Black man, by an officer who claimed to mistake her gun for a Taser.
“Tell me what you think about what’s going on here,” Sidner asked the man, as protesters and police clashed in the background.
“What I think about this? It’s all the press and all the extra s--- y’all do, makes this worse,” he said, later accusing the press of trying to “make people look all crazier than what the f--- they are.”
The video, which has more than 640,000 views as of early Tuesday, underscores the high emotion in Minneapolis as the city watches the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin and the aftermath of Wright’s death. It also points to lingering accusations that the media overplays property destruction in the clashes between racial justice protesters and police.
Minnesota killing adds to the anger, and the stakes, as Chauvin trial nears a conclusion
Long before a suburban police officer raised her gun and fired at 20-year-old Daunte Wright, Minneapolis was braced for a turbulent spring.
But the killing of Wright on Sunday — shot by a veteran officer who, the police chief said, had apparently intended to use her Taser — instantly added anger and combustibility in a region already on edge from the highest-stakes trial to date amid a mass movement against racially biased policing.
That trial hurtled toward its conclusion on Monday, with final arguments in the case against former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin expected next week, even as authorities were racing to stave off a second night of unrest after Wright’s death. Officials announced curfews, schools suspended in-person classes, professional sports teams canceled games and businesses boarded up after a first night that included peaceful protests — but also clashes between police and demonstrators, as well as looting of local businesses.
Defense expected to begin presenting case Tuesday, judge says
After 11 days in the Chauvin trial, the prosecution is expected to conclude its presentation, meaning the defense team will begin calling witnesses.
At the end of Monday’s testimony, Judge Cahill told the jurors that the defense will probably start Tuesday and wrap up by the end of the week. With the hope that he could allow the court to recess on Friday, Cahill said both sides are expected to present their closing arguments Monday.
After that, he said, jurors would be sequestered for their deliberations.
Sequestering the jury has been a point of contention during the trial. After the police shooting of Daunte Wright, the defense argued that the jury should be isolated to avoid the news influencing their thoughts on the murder case against Chauvin. Cahill ruled against that motion.
However, he told the jury that they would be secluded while they decide the verdict.
“So pack a bag,” Cahill said.
‘Someone who is passing out obviously does not present a threat,’ witness says
Frame by frame, Stoughton reviewed footage from the scene, testifying that when Floyd said “thank you” to police after they stopped forcing him into the police car, use of force was not necessary. He said it was “not appropriate” to restrain someone on the ground if that person is cooperating with the police.
Once Chauvin’s knee was on Floyd’s neck, Floyd uttered “I can’t breathe” 27 times until he was no longer able to talk, Stoughton said. At no point, from when the use of force began until Chauvin took his knee off Floyd’s neck, was the use of force reasonable, he testified.
“Someone who is passing out obviously does not present a threat,” he said.
During the cross-examination, Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, asked about how reasonable officers could juggle distractions and other factors that are difficult to assess — alluding, as he had with other experts, to the fact that Stoughton was not in a dangerous situation when analyzing the body camera footage.
Nelson suggested that Chauvin had heightened concern about Floyd because other police officers had responded and they were “struggling.”
Stoughton said that was incorrect, pointing out that Floyd was in handcuffs when Chauvin responded to the scene.
Floyd’s drug use, crowd gathering at the scene were not threats to Chauvin, use-of-force expert says
George Floyd’s size, his history of drug use and concerned bystanders gathering at the scene did not present threats to police, according to Seth Stoughton, a nationally recognized use-of-force expert.
Expected to be the prosecution’s final witness, Stoughton, a former police officer, reiterated points made by previous witnesses about how Chauvin’s use of force against Floyd was unprovoked, analyzing what risks or threats a “reasonable officer” would react to based on body camera footage from the scene and the standard set by the Supreme Court decision Graham v. Connor. He concluded that “no reasonable officer would have believed that that was an appropriate, acceptable or reasonable use of force,” he testified.
While an officer might identify Floyd’s apparent drug use as a potential risk, Stoughton said, that is not the same as a threat of Floyd doing harm that justifies police use of force.
“There’s no specific and articulable facts that an officer, a reasonable officer in the defendant’s position, could use to conclude that he had the intention of causing physical harm to the officers or others,” Stoughton said.
Floyd’s girlfriend says she knew Wright, unarmed Black man killed during traffic stop
Courteney Ross, George Floyd’s girlfriend, said she knew Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot by police Sunday.
According to Ross, Wright was a student while she was a dean at Edison High School and was “a silly boy, as goofy as can be,” who required extra attention because he “needed a lot of love.”
Ross said she discovered the connection after speaking at a memorial event for young men who had been killed by the police in St. Paul. As she began to head home, she was introduced to Amity Dimock, the mother of Kobe Dimock-Heisler, an autistic man who was killed by police. While they talked, her husband, John Garcia, checked a local crime app on his phone.
“It’s almost too much,” Ross said.
She said she was on the phone with her sister later that night, when her sister mentioned the victim of the shooting was named Daunte.
“No,” Ross said. “Is he light-skinned? Really skinny? I said, no, no, I couldn’t believe it.”
“Students like Daunte needed more resources but they never got more resources,” Ross said. “Our system doesn’t serve kids like Daunte. And now I’m seeing, more than ever, this system I once believed in, we’re done doing what we need to be doing to protect Black life.”
She said Wright was a gregarious young person that was well-known throughout the community. She was not particularly close to him, but said she last saw him being confronted by police on the corner in Brooklyn Center in the summer of 2019. She said she was walking with Floyd when she saw the incident.
“I’m full of sorrow,” Ross said. “We are constantly doing our disservice to our children. It’s so unfair.”