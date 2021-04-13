Eager to tell the world about his older brother, Philonise Floyd stirred awake around 1 a.m. on Monday. He turned on the television and saw the news that rocked a community and a country already on edge: A 20-year-old Black man named Daunte Wright had been killed by a police officer in a community just miles away. The news only reaffirmed the importance of the testimony he would give in a few hours about his brother, George Floyd.

“I wake up to the senseless killing,” Philonise Floyd, 39, told The Washington Post. “It changed a lot of things. It added a little more pressure because justice for George means freedom for all because African Americans never get justice. If we can get justice this time, we can begin to change things for the next time.”

Philonise Floyd delivered an emotional account of his brother Monday as the prosecution prepared to conclude its case against Chauvin. He said he approached his testimony with a sense of duty, love and pain.

He viewed his time on the stand as a “chance to paint the picture to let the world know who he was to the family,” Philonise Floyd said. “I can’t explain who he was to others. But I can tell the world what he meant to us.”

It was another obligation as he has positioned himself as the family’s patriarch — picking up extra shifts in the courtroom when other relatives are too overwhelmed to represent the family in a covid-restricted space, taking media interviews, speaking at rallies.