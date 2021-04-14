That 2009 case was on a New York judge’s mind this week as he considered Horne’s years-long quest for vindication and a full pension — as were a litany of other arrests where police were accused of excessive force. Horne’s tale of being punished for standing up to a fellow Buffalo officer has taken on new weight as a former Minneapolis officer went on trial for kneeling for more than nine minutes on the neck of George Floyd, a Black man. Floyd went unconscious in the presence of the three other officers, now criminally charged.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“One of the issues in all of these cases is the role of other officers at the scene and particularly their complicity in failing to intervene to save the life of a person to whom such unreasonable physical force is being applied,” Judge Dennis Ward of the state Supreme Court in Erie County wrote on Tuesday. Later, he added: “While the … George Floyds of the world never had a chance for a ‘do over,’ at least here the correction can be done.”

Overriding his own court’s old order, the judge vacated Horne’s firing and said she should get back pay as well as the full pension she fell just short of earning. He said that older verdicts lacked key information about the officer Horne says she intervened against. Society’s views on police use-of-force had also “altered the landscape,” he said, acknowledging the nationwide change and outrage that gave Horne’s story new momentum this past year.

“My vindication comes at a 15 year cost, but what has been gained could not be measured,” Horne said in a statement Tuesday. “I never wanted another Police Officer to go through what I had gone through for doing the right thing.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

She used her spotlight Tuesday to tout Cariol’s Law, which she drafted with the aid of attorneys. It requires police to step in when a colleague uses unreasonable force and just passed in Buffalo. Horne says she hopes it can spread throughout the country.

“The battle is not over,” she said.

The former officer that Horne accused of using a chokehold sticks by his version of the story — one backed by the other police on the scene, according to various reviews of the fateful 2006 arrest.

“I guess if you tell a lie long enough it eventually becomes the truth,” Greg Kwiatkowsi told The Washington Post in an interview Tuesday.

According to local prosecutors’ review of the evidence in 2008, Kwiatkowski was struggling to get the arrested man outside of a home when the suspect reached for Kwiatkowski’s gun, prompting the officer to grab him “around the waist and shoulder.” Horne started to yell,' “leave him alone,” then hit Kwiatkowski to get him off the suspect, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The memo said there were “no credible facts” supporting criminal conduct during the arrest by anyone except Horne, and that Horne could be charged with obstruction as well as harassment. A court later affirmed Horne’s termination, and Kwiatkowski won defamation cases related to the arrest.

But Kwiatkowski would come under fresh scrutiny for his treatment of other suspects, found guilty of “deprivation of rights under color of law.”

Kwiatkowski said he’s “faced up to what I did” in 2009, excessive force for which he was convicted about a decade later. He testified against fellow officers as part of a plea deal, prosecutors said — taking a step not unlike the one Horne has urged for other officers around the country.

Story continues below advertisement

“What we asked Mr. Kwiatkowski to do was very substantial,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango, the Buffalo News reported in 2018, as Kwiatkowski got four months in prison. “He crossed that thin blue line.”

Advertisement

For years, Horne made little headway in her pension push.

Then Floyd’s death — captured in video watched around the world — forced a new reckoning with not only the way officers police Black Americans but also their failures to police each other.

Three officers face charges of aiding and abetting murder for the actions as ex-officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck last May, disregarding bystanders’ cries to stop.

Buffalo was soon plunged into its own firestorm after video showed two members of the city police pushing a 75-year-old man who fell to the ground, motionless and bleeding from the head. Police rallied around the two officers, and Horne showed up as an outcast to one gathering of supporters, filming as people jeered and called her “liar.”

Story continues below advertisement

If police “are going to back out when you have an officer stop police brutality, and they step up when you have officers knocking over 75-year-old men, then we have a big problem in Buffalo, New York,” she told The Post last summer. The officers were not charged.

Advertisement

Horne kept pressing her own case, securing pro bono help from high-powered lawyers — the firm Kirkland & Ellis as well as Harvard Law professors. She filed last fall to vacate the state Supreme Court’s old ruling upholding her firing. A win would not be symbolic; at stake was a full pension, since she was fired short of the necessary 20 years of service.

Judge Ward came down in her favor. Now she is eligible for back wages and benefits through 2010, enough for the pension threshold.

Story continues below advertisement

The city of Buffalo did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday night but a spokesman told the Buffalo News, “The City has always supported any additional judicial review available to Officer Horne and respects the court’s decision.”

Horne’s lawyers heralded the ruling as one with a broader message.

“As recent events have sparked national outrage over the use of excessive force by police, we are grateful to the court for acknowledging that ‘police officers who intervene [are] now being seen as heroes,’” Harvard law professor Ronald Sullivan Jr. said in a statement.

Advertisement

He pointed to another quote from Tuesday’s ruling: “To her credit, Officer Horne did not merely stand by, but instead sought to intervene, despite the penalty she ultimately paid for doing so.”