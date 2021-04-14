On Tuesday morning, the federal government made a big mistake.

One could argue that the government is doing what it should: pausing to assess the extent of the problem and give doctors time to absorb new treatment guidelines.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a small fraction of the U.S. stock and this is probably not going to slow the pace of vaccination nationwide much, especially since we’re quickly approaching the point where vaccine hesitancy is going to be a bigger problem than shortages.