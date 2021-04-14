Now that U.S. federal authorities have recommended pausing administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to similar clots, and while regulators investigate, governments in Australia, Europe and South Africa are also halting the shot’s rollout or scrapping plans to purchase more doses.
Analysis: The problem with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause
On Tuesday morning, the federal government made a big mistake.
One could argue that the government is doing what it should: pausing to assess the extent of the problem and give doctors time to absorb new treatment guidelines.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a small fraction of the U.S. stock and this is probably not going to slow the pace of vaccination nationwide much, especially since we’re quickly approaching the point where vaccine hesitancy is going to be a bigger problem than shortages.
But that’s exactly why the pause is likely to do more harm than good. Europe’s experience suggests that when regulators halt vaccinations even temporarily, it sends a negative signal about the vaccine’s safety that lingers in the public mind.
Universities postpone, cancel Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments
Several universities halted vaccine distribution efforts Tuesday after federal health officials announced they would review “extremely rare” cases of potentially dangerous blood clots in recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The cases have been reported in just six among the 6.8 million Americans who have received the vaccine. But health authorities called on clinics, hospitals and pharmacies throughout the country to temporarily stop using the drug.
The pause threatened to disrupt the plans of university leaders, many of whom had hoped to vaccinate students before summer break — which begins at some schools in early May. Some campuses turned to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it could be administered in a single dose.