The NFL Players Association advised players Tuesday not to attend voluntary in-person workouts with their teams this offseason, citing ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The advisory by the NFLPA came as it continues to negotiate with the league over teams’ offseason workout programs for players. The union is seeking for teams’ offseason programs to be entirely virtual for a second straight year. The league wants teams to be able to return to in-person workouts and offseason practices. Teams are scheduled to begin offseason programs Monday.