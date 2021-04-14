Second-degree manslaughter is one of the counts Chauvin was charged with last year after video emerged showing him pinning George Floyd under his knee. Under Minnesota law, a person convicted of the charge can face up to 10 years behind bars and a fine of up to $20,000.

The charge against Potter is relatively unusual, as police who shoot and kill people are rarely charged. While the shooting took place in Hennepin County, the county attorney there sent the case to Orput’s office in Washington County as part of an agreement to have prosecutors investigate police shootings in other jurisdictions to avoid the appearance of conflicts of interest.

An attorney believed to be representing Potter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jeff Storms, an attorney for the Wright family, could not immediately be reached for comment immediately following Orput’s announcement. The Washington County Attorney previously said he would explain his decision to the Wright family before announcing it to the public.

Wright’s family has stated they will be unsatisfied with anything short of murder charges against Potter. “Prosecute them, like they would prosecute us,” Nyesha Wright, the victim’s aunt, said at a Tuesday news conference. “We want the highest justice.”

At least 60 people were arrested Tuesday after demonstrators took to the streets of Brooklyn Center for a third night since Potter, a White veteran police officer in suburban Minneapolis, fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop Sunday.

State and local law enforcement said in a news conference late Tuesday night that the majority of the arrests took place in Brooklyn Center for minor charges; most were later reported to be for curfew violation and disorderly conduct, according to local media. An additional 13 people were arrested in nearby Minneapolis, mostly for curfew violations and burglary, said Amelia Huffman, a deputy chief with the Minneapolis Police Department.

Law enforcement officials said several officers suffered minor injuries from debris thrown at them; they did not receive reports of injuries to protesters.

The unrest came as the city braces for a charging decision in Wright’s killing that could come as soon as Wednesday. The Washington County Attorney’s Office, which has taken over the case for Hennepin County prosecutors, said he will speak to Wright’s family to explain his decision before announcing whether to charge Potter, the 48-year-old officer who shot Wright.

Both Potter and Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon abruptly resigned late Tuesday morning; Wright’s family shared his mother’s final phone call with her son, which was cut off during his fatal traffic stop; and Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott called for Gov. Tim Walz (D) to hand over prosecution of Potter to the Minnesota Attorney General.

After Walz declined to renew the four-county curfew he enacted Monday, mayors in Maple Grove, Minneapolis and Saint Paul ordered local curfews for Tuesday night, including a 10 p.m. curfew in Brooklyn Center.

At the early-evening demonstration for Wright outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, attendees danced, chanted and made speeches until about 8 p.m. At one point the group marched from the station to the nearby FBI field office less than a mile away.

Nadine Graves, a local attorney and former public defender who attended, said there was already a strong law enforcement presence on the scene when the protesters began their short march and that the numbers had grown by the time the crowd returned to the police station.

Local sheriffs deputies, Brooklyn Center police, Minnesota State Patrol and members of the Minnesota National Guard formed a line outside the building. Graves said four snipers were on the roof of the building, whom the Minneapolis Star Tribune later identified as National Guardsmen.

Graves left before 8:30 p.m. when she said tensions were escalating. Around that time, law enforcement began efforts to break up the crowd, according to local media; police started to advance on the crowd 30 minutes later as police said individuals were throwing water bottles and debris at officers.

Police began to issue dispersal orders just after 9:30 p.m. sowing confusion as to why they were driving out the crowd before the 10 p.m. curfew. Despite Mayor Elliott announcing a 10 p.m. curfew expiring 6 a.m. Wednesday, Graves said her children, who were at home, had received safety alerts on their phone about an 8 p.m. curfew.

During the overnight news conference, Col. Matt Langer with the Minnesota State Patrol said he made efforts before 7 p.m. to speak with an organizer on the scene to determine “how to peacefully resolve the crowd and encourage people to go home of their own free will before there was any talk of enforcement action.”

Videos from the scene showed officers, many with batons in hand, responding with chemical irritants, stun grenades and paint marking rounds. Several members of news media expressed concern throughout the night that police were trying to clear out reporters specifically.

Curfew orders typically exempt certain workers, including members of the media; ones that don’t carve out exemptions for the media may be unconstitutional.

The crowd had thinned by 11:30 p.m., well after the multi-area curfews took effect.

Graves, the lawyer, criticized the forceful police response, noting that crowd deterrents like stun grenades were deployed in an area with apartments nearby — a criticism protesters raised Sunday night as well after several of the residents complained.

“I understand they want people going home, but I don’t find that acceptable,” Graves said of the tactics. “It seems like their biggest concern is the fortress they’ve built around that [police] building.”

Officials reported a handful of businesses that were vandalized or looted but said law enforcement was quickly deployed.