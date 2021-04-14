Second-degree manslaughter is one of the counts Chauvin was charged with last year after video emerged showing him pinning George Floyd under his knee. Under Minnesota law, a person convicted of the charge can face up to 10 years behind bars and a fine of up to $20,000.

Potter was taken into custody by agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and will be booked into the Hennepin County Jail, the agency said.

The charge against Potter is relatively unusual, as police who shoot and kill people are rarely charged. While the shooting took place in Hennepin County, the county attorney there sent the case to Orput’s office in Washington County as part of an agreement to have prosecutors investigate police shootings in other jurisdictions to avoid the appearance of conflicts of interest.

An attorney believed to be representing Potter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Washington County Attorney previously said he would explain his decision to the Wright family before announcing it to the public.

Wright’s family has stated that they will be unsatisfied with anything short of murder charges against Potter. “Prosecute them, like they would prosecute us,” Nyesha Wright, the victim’s aunt, said at a Tuesday news conference. “We want the highest justice.”

Ben Crump, an attorney for Wright’s family, likened Potter’s shooting of the 20-year-old to an “execution” and expressed disbelief that Potter, a 26-year veteran of policing, could allegedly mistake a gun for a Taser.

“While we appreciate that the district attorney is pursuing justice for Daunte, no conviction can give the Wright family their loved one back,” Crump said in a statement Wednesday. “This was no accident. This was an intentional, deliberate, and unlawful use of force.”

Her arrest makes Potter one of the rare police officers to face criminal charges for shooting someone while on duty.

Police officers are rarely prosecuted for fatally shooting people. Officers shoot and kill about 1,000 people a year, according to a Washington Post database. Most of these people are armed.

The vast majority of the shootings are deemed justified, and only a small portion of officers face charges in such cases.

Prosecutors have also found police difficult to convict once such cases do move to a courtroom. Most police officers charged with murder or manslaughter for fatally shooting people are not convicted. And in the cases where officers are convicted, it is often on lesser charges.

The reasons, experts say, are often consistent from case to case, including that police have significant legal latitude to use force, including deadly force, and are viewed as trustworthy by judges and juries. Defense attorneys who have represented officers, though, say they wonder whether the public criticism of police and the spate of viral videos showing them using force could be chipping away at that.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott has called for Gov. Tim Walz (D) to hand over prosecution of Potter to the Minnesota Attorney General. Walz’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

As the community braced for the charging decision, protesters took to the streets for a third straight night for vigils, marches and other demonstrations that spanned more than five hours. Mayors in surrounding cities such as Maple Grove, Minneapolis and Saint Paul ordered local curfews for Tuesday night; a 10 p.m. curfew was ordered in Brooklyn Center.

At least 60 people were arrested Tuesday, according to state and local law enforcement. In a news conference late Tuesday night, they said the majority of the arrests took place in Brooklyn Center for minor charges; an additional 13 people were arrested in nearby Minneapolis, mostly for curfew violations and burglary, said Amelia Huffman, a deputy chief with the Minneapolis Police Department.

Nadine Graves, a local attorney and former public defender who attended, said there was already a strong law enforcement presence on the scene when the protesters began their short march and that the numbers had grown by the time the crowd returned to the police station.

Graves left before 8:30 p.m. when she said tensions were escalating. Around that time, law enforcement began efforts to break up the crowd, according to local media; police started to advance on the crowd 30 minutes later as police said individuals were throwing water bottles and debris at officers.

Police began to issue dispersal orders just after 9:30 p.m., sowing confusion as to why they were driving out the crowd before the 10 p.m. curfew.

Videos from the scene showed officers, many with batons in hand, responding with chemical irritants, stun grenades and paint marking rounds. Several members of the news media expressed concern throughout the night that police were trying to clear out reporters specifically.

Curfew orders typically exempt certain workers, including members of the media; ones that don’t carve out exemptions for the media may be unconstitutional.

The crowd had thinned by 11:30 p.m.

Graves, the lawyer, criticized the forceful police response, noting that crowd deterrents such as stun grenades were deployed in an area with apartments nearby — a criticism protesters raised Sunday night as well after several of the residents complained.

“I understand they want people going home, but I don’t find that acceptable,” Graves said of the tactics. “It seems like their biggest concern is the fortress they’ve built around that [police] building.”

Officials reported that a handful of businesses were vandalized or looted but said law enforcement was quickly deployed.