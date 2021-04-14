Brodd’s testimony came as the defense sought to counter weeks of damaging and deeply emotional testimony from a parade of officials and experts called by the prosecution who have said Chauvin acted unreasonably when he knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. The trial resumes in a city again in turmoil days after a Minnesota officer and a police chief resigned following the shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.
Chauvin’s witnesses include former Maryland medical examiner being sued over ‘chillingly similar’ case
When the video of George Floyd gasping for air under the knee of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin emerged last year, it told a story that was painfully familiar to Anton Black’s family.
Black encountered police on Maryland’s Eastern Shore in the fall of 2018, when officers responding to a call about a possible kidnapping wrestled the 19-year-old to the ground. Video footage released later showed the officers in Greensboro, Md., struggling with Black before pinning him down. Black died, and no officers were charged in his death.
Then came Floyd’s death last year, another video of a Black man being held down by police and dying. The cases, Black’s family said in a court filing, were “chillingly similar.” Now they are connected in another way: Among the experts Chauvin’s defense is expected to call this week is the former Maryland medical examiner who deemed Black’s death an accident, a determination his family pilloried in a federal lawsuit filed in December.
Derek Chauvin’s defense opens with focus on George Floyd’s drug use, rebuttal testimony on use of force
MINNEAPOLIS — Derek Chauvin’s defense launched its case Tuesday with a focus on George Floyd’s drug use and its own expert to counter the prosecution’s claims that the former police officer used excessive force in the two men’s fateful May 25 encounter.
The second phase of the trial came as the defense sought to counter weeks of damaging and deeply emotional testimony that painted Chauvin as a rogue officer who abandoned his training and betrayed his badge when he knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. The defense case, expected to conclude by Thursday, opened against the backdrop of a city again in turmoil over the killing of another Black man by police — the Sunday shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center.
When a police precinct burned after Floyd was killed, a Native American neighborhood took public safety into its own hands
MINNEAPOLIS — The alert flashed across every cellphone in the city when the first curfew after George Floyd’s killing began. A text, in all caps, was accompanied by a deep, repeating buzz.
When the phones rumbled, Margarita Ortega was helping neighbors in the South Minneapolis community of Little Earth move roadblocks they’d borrowed from construction sites, positioning them in the intersections surrounding the neighborhood. She shuddered, reminded of a 2013 movie depicting an American dystopia in which all violence, including murder, was made legal for one night each year.
“It was just like ‘The Purge’ sound,” Ortega, 31, said. “I remember saying, ‘I hope people don’t take that sound as a reason to start purging.’ Why would they play that sound today, of all days?”
Use-of-force experts clash in murder trial
One of the major questions at the heart of the Chauvin trial: Was the use of force exerted by the former police officer reasonable?
The answers to that query are far-ranging. On Tuesday, Barry Brodd, a former police officer and use-of-force expert called by the defense, testified that putting Floyd in a prone position on the ground was justified and not necessarily a deadly use of force, contradicting numerous witnesses called by the prosecution, including other use-of-force experts.
One of those witnesses, Seth Stoughton, a law professor, former police officer and paid expert for the prosecution, argued Monday that Chauvin should have identified that the force could have led to Floyd’s medical distress.
“No reasonable officer would have believed that that was an appropriate, acceptable or reasonable use of force,” Stoughton testified.
The differing opinions are partly due to the various factors experts weigh when determining whether the use of force is justified, according to police trainer and former detective Kevin R. Davis.
“These things have to be judged on the totality of the circumstances,” Davis told The Post in an interview Tuesday.
One of those determinations is the “foreseeable effects” of the use of force, including how it could affect the health of the person police are handling.
“The problem is, we’re not medical doctors,” Davis said.
Still, Davis said, suspects have been placed in the prone position every day throughout the country and survived.
Davis disputed that the prone position, used to handcuff a subject, is a use of force. He also said “positional asphyxia,” or the lack of oxygen a person can take in when restrained, has been debunked, pointing to research by California doctors that indicated other risk factors like “acute alcohol intoxication” are at play.
Prosecutors contend Floyd’s death was caused by Chauvin’s knee on his neck, causing him to gasp for breath. But the defense has argued that Chauvin did what he was trained to do, blaming Floyd’s drug use and other preexisting conditions.
Defense expert witness admits Floyd was complying while Chauvin restrained him
Barry Brodd, the use-of-force expert for the defense, acknowledged during cross-examination that Floyd was no longer resisting and was complying with police while Chauvin’s knee remained on his neck.
Brodd, a former police officer and law enforcement consultant, affirmed after questioning by prosecutor Steve Schleicher that a “reasonable police officer” in Chauvin’s position, on top of Floyd, would know that Floyd was not resisting. He agreed an officer’s use of force must be reasonable from start to finish.
Schleicher also noted comments on Floyd’s condition from other officers and bystanders — for instance, a colleague saying at one point that Floyd did not have a pulse.
“All of this would have been known to a reasonable officer in the defendant’s position, correct?”
Yes, Brodd said.
Earlier in the cross-examination, Brodd testified that a “perfectly compliant” suspect would have been “resting comfortably” on the pavement during an arrest.
Schleicher questioned that phrasing, to which Brodd clarified: “I was describing what the signs of a perfectly compliant person would be.”
“So attempting to breathe while restrained is being slightly noncompliant?” Schleicher asked.
No, Brodd said.
Taking over questioning again, Nelson suggested the use of short video clips by the prosecution to ask Brodd about Chauvin’s actions gave an incomplete picture.
Under cross-examination, defense expert witness acknowledges Chauvin’s knee hold ‘could’ be considered use of force
After previously saying he didn’t believe Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck was a use of force, Barry Brodd, a paid expert for the defense, appeared to contradict that assertion, saying during cross-examination that the position “could” have caused Floyd pain and be considered a use of force.
Shown the infamous photo of the moment, Brodd clashed with Steve Schleicher, the prosecutor, about whether Chauvin was “on top” of Floyd but later said that he was and that the position could cause pain, which he considered a factor in determining whether the action was a use of force.
“In this picture, that could be a use of force,” Brodd said.
Later, the prosecution asked Brodd about when “control” producing pain is appropriate: “If someone is not resisting and they’re compliant, the use of something — control, as you put it — that could produce pain is just not justified, is it?”
“No,” Brodd responded.
Schleicher attempted to dismantle Brodd’s testimony that Chauvin acted reasonably, asking him whether a reasonable officer should conform to police department policy and have “situational awareness.” Brodd agreed to both. The prosecution’s witnesses, including the Minneapolis police chief and a trainer for the police department, testified earlier that the restraint did not comply with the agency’s use-of-force policy.
After Brodd testified that Chauvin probably “felt threatened” by the bystanders gathering at the scene, Schleicher asked whether an external threat could be a justification for using force against another person.
“Let’s say that you’re distracted by something Mr. Nelson is doing,” Schleicher said, referring to the defense attorney. “Let’s say maybe he’s even threatening you. That’s not a justification for you to use force against me, is it?”
“No,” Brodd said.
Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck was not use of deadly force, policing expert testifies
Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck should not be considered use of deadly force, a use-of-force expert called by the defense testified.
Brodd said he used an analytical framework that considers what a “reasonable officer” would do in a similar set of circumstances. He said he surveyed whether there was justification for Floyd’s detention; whether Floyd was resisting and, if so, how much; and what Chauvin did to overcome that resistance.
As an example, Brodd compared the situation to one in which an officer uses a Taser on someone who is fighting with them. The person then falls to the ground, hits their head and dies. That incident would not be considered use of deadly force, but rather an accidental death, Brodd said.
Brodd said the force that the Minneapolis officers used to try to force Floyd into a police car was “objectively reasonable.”
“It’s easy to sit and judge, in an office, on an officer’s conduct,” Brodd said. “It’s more of a challenge to, again, put yourself in an officer’s shoes.”
Brodd says Floyd saying ‘I can’t breathe’ was evidence that he was breathing
Brodd testified Tuesday that he thought Floyd could breathe when he said, “I can’t breathe,” adding that the suggestion that he couldn’t breathe is “a common misunderstanding in the policing community.”
Brodd, a use-of-force expert from Bozeman, Mont., and a paid witness by the defense, said his training has taught him that it’s “a reasonable assumption” that someone can breathe if they are talking, even if they say they can’t breathe.
“If somebody’s saying they can’t breathe, and it appears to me they’re taking full breaths and they’re shouting, [then] to me, the layperson, they can breathe,” Brodd testified.
At multiple points during his testimony, Brodd described Chauvin’s use of force against Floyd as “objectively reasonable.”