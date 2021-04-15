In the capital New Delhi, authorities ordered some tourism and entertainment venues to be converted into coronavirus treatment centers as hospitals are overwhelmed. A nighttime curfew and other restrictions were also imposed in hard-hit Maharashtra, home to India’s financial center Mumbai.
By the end of July, the U.S. will have 300 million extra vaccine doses — what about the rest of the world?
The United States is on track to have gathered an oversupply of hundreds of millions of coronavirus vaccine doses by as soon as July, even while many countries in the developing world will have to wait years to vaccinate a majority of their population, according to a report released Thursday by the Duke Global Health Innovation Center.
The new estimates, included in the paper alongside recommendations, come as the Biden administration faces mounting pressure to facilitate equitable vaccine distribution around the world.
On Wednesday, Oxfam released an open letter signed by more than 100 former heads of state and Nobel laureates calling on President Biden to waive intellectual property rules for coronavirus vaccines and “put the collective right to safety for all ahead of the commercial monopolies of the few.”
Pandemic hurts high school basketball players’ college changes
For the past few months, most of the people in Chace Davis’s life have told him to stay patient and stay positive.
The St. Andrew’s senior, one of the better point guard prospects in the D.C. area, has tried to follow their advice, but without a scholarship in hand, it has been hard to fend off frustration.
For years, he watched as older players went through the recruiting cycle, progressing from prospect to commit to signee. But the coronavirus pandemic knocked the standard timelines and practices of recruiting off-kilter. College rule changes, canceled high school seasons, public health protocols and widespread uncertainty about the future turned the past year into a roller coaster for unsigned local players such as Davis, and they may reshape basketball recruiting for years to come.
“It has put me and the rest of the Class of 2021 in a bad spot,” Davis said.
Analysis: Resistance to vaccines among Republicans stays solid
Two things have happened over the past several months. As more Americans have received doses of the available coronavirus vaccines, the percentage of people who say they are wary of being vaccinated has declined. The percentage of people who flatly state that they won’t be vaccinated, though, hasn’t changed much at all.
Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, made that point flatly when releasing new data showing that 21 percent of Americans say they will probably never get vaccinated.
“The number of people who have been skittish about the vaccine has dropped as more Americans line up for the shot,” Murray said in a statement, “but the hard core group who want to avoid it at all costs has barely budged.”