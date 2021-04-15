For the past few months, most of the people in Chace Davis’s life have told him to stay patient and stay positive.

The St. Andrew’s senior, one of the better point guard prospects in the D.C. area, has tried to follow their advice, but without a scholarship in hand, it has been hard to fend off frustration.

For years, he watched as older players went through the recruiting cycle, progressing from prospect to commit to signee. But the coronavirus pandemic knocked the standard timelines and practices of recruiting off-kilter. College rule changes, canceled high school seasons, public health protocols and widespread uncertainty about the future turned the past year into a roller coaster for unsigned local players such as Davis, and they may reshape basketball recruiting for years to come.