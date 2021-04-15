NEW DELHI — India reported a record 200,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday as a massive wave of new infections sweeping the country intensifies.

India is only the second country in the world after the United States to cross the threshold of 200,000 new cases a day. Overall India has recorded more than 14 million cases, compared to 31 million in the United States.

India reported over 1,000 deaths from the virus on Thursday, shy of the daily peak last year, but epidemiologists warn that fatalities are set to rise.

The ferocity of the surge in cases — which have increased by a factor of ten in roughly a month – is overwhelming hospitals. In hard-hit cities across the country, patients are waiting hours to find beds.

At crematoriums in some cities, furnaces are running around the clock and staff say that the death toll they’re witnessing has already eclipsed what they experienced in the first wave.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra, the most-affected state in the country, implemented lockdown-like restrictions that will last until at least the end of the month, closing non-essential businesses and banning all gatherings.

The Indian government has not made any move to cancel a major Hindu festival now underway on the banks of the Ganges River, where more than 1.3 million people participated in a bathing ritual on Wednesday.