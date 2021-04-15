In the capital New Delhi, authorities ordered some tourism and entertainment venues to be converted into coronavirus treatment centers as hospitals are overwhelmed. A nighttime curfew and other restrictions were also imposed in hard-hit Maharashtra, home to India’s financial center Mumbai.
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker
Biden facing backlash over insisting on standardized tests during pandemic
The Biden administration is facing growing backlash from state education chiefs, Republican senators, teachers unions and others who say that its insistence that schools give standardized tests to students this year is unfair, and that it is being inconsistent in how it awards testing flexibility to states.
Michigan State Superintendent Michael Rice has slammed the U.S. Education Department for its “indefensible” logic in rejecting the state’s request for a testing waiver while granting one to the Washington, D.C., school system — the only waiver that has been given. Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, whose state was also denied a waiver, said testing this year “isn’t going to show any data that is going to be meaningful for learning moving forward.”
Canceling the Olympics is on the table if virus situation worsens, says top Japanese official
TOKYO — A senior member of Japan’s ruling party said on Thursday that the Olympic Games scheduled to be held in Tokyo this summer might have to be canceled if the coronavirus situation deteriorates, Kyodo News reported.
“I want the games to succeed but to do so there are a lot of themes that need to be resolved,” Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai said during a television interview that has not yet been aired, Kyodo News reported. “If it seems impossible, it needs to be stopped.”
Nikai is the second most senior member of the LDP behind Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and has significant influence in the ruling party.
Asked whether cancellation remains an option, Nikai said: “Of course. If the Olympics are going to be the factor causing covid to spread extensively, then what are we holding the Games for?”
By the end of July, the U.S. will have 300 million extra vaccine doses — what about the rest of the world?
The United States is on track to have gathered an oversupply of hundreds of millions of coronavirus vaccine doses by as soon as July, even while many countries in the developing world will have to wait years to vaccinate a majority of their population, according to a report released Thursday by the Duke Global Health Innovation Center.
The new estimates, included in the paper alongside recommendations, come as the Biden administration faces mounting pressure to facilitate equitable vaccine distribution around the world.
On Wednesday, Oxfam released an open letter signed by more than 100 former heads of state and Nobel laureates calling on President Biden to waive intellectual property rules for coronavirus vaccines and “put the collective right to safety for all ahead of the commercial monopolies of the few.”
Pandemic hurts high school basketball players’ college changes
For the past few months, most of the people in Chace Davis’s life have told him to stay patient and stay positive.
The St. Andrew’s senior, one of the better point guard prospects in the D.C. area, has tried to follow their advice, but without a scholarship in hand, it has been hard to fend off frustration.
For years, he watched as older players went through the recruiting cycle, progressing from prospect to commit to signee. But the coronavirus pandemic knocked the standard timelines and practices of recruiting off-kilter. College rule changes, canceled high school seasons, public health protocols and widespread uncertainty about the future turned the past year into a roller coaster for unsigned local players such as Davis, and they may reshape basketball recruiting for years to come.
“It has put me and the rest of the Class of 2021 in a bad spot,” Davis said.
Analysis: Resistance to vaccines among Republicans stays solid
Two things have happened over the past several months. As more Americans have received doses of the available coronavirus vaccines, the percentage of people who say they are wary of being vaccinated has declined. The percentage of people who flatly state that they won’t be vaccinated, though, hasn’t changed much at all.
Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, made that point flatly when releasing new data showing that 21 percent of Americans say they will probably never get vaccinated.
“The number of people who have been skittish about the vaccine has dropped as more Americans line up for the shot,” Murray said in a statement, “but the hard core group who want to avoid it at all costs has barely budged.”