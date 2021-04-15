TOKYO — A senior member of Japan’s ruling party said on Thursday that the Olympic Games scheduled to be held in Tokyo this summer might have to be canceled if the coronavirus situation deteriorates, Kyodo News reported.

“I want the games to succeed but to do so there are a lot of themes that need to be resolved,” Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai said during a television interview that has not yet been aired, Kyodo News reported. “If it seems impossible, it needs to be stopped.”

Nikai is the second most senior member of the LDP behind Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and has significant influence in the ruling party.