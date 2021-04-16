As Japan battles a four wave of the virus, with daily cases topping 4,000, officials said Friday that the quasi state of emergency in place in Tokyo and five other prefectures will be expanded to four additional areas next week.

The new measures will take effect Tuesday and last for three weeks. Local municipalities can ask restaurants and bars in affected cities to close by 8 p.m., while attendance at large events would be capped at 5,000. The areas facing new restrictions include three prefectures near Tokyo and one centered on Nagoya, a manufacturing hub.

But many fear it is too little, too late. Osaka has been hit hard by the surge in cases, especially of more-infectious variants. Hospitals have faced a shortage of beds and medical staff.

With less than 100 days to go until the already-delayed Olympic Games are scheduled to open in Tokyo, the capital recorded 667 cases on Friday. Gov. Yuriko Koike has urged people, including commuters, “not to come to Tokyo.”