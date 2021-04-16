President Biden’s chief science officer for the pandemic response, David Kessler, told a House subcommittee hearing Thursday that the United States should plan for booster shots in the future. In remarks from an event earlier this month, but that were also released Thursday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said that a “likely scenario” included the need for a third vaccine dose six to 12 months after inoculation, after which “there will be an annual revaccination.”
U.S. economic picture brightens, buoying recovery hopes
Blockbuster jobs and retail numbers, coupled with growing vaccinations, buoyed hopes Thursday for a robust recovery after more than a year of economic reversals. U.S. stocks soared, lifting the Dow and S&P 500 to record heights.
First-time unemployment claims fell sharply last week to a pandemic low of 576,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That’s down 193,000 from the preceding week’s surprise spike, an unexpectedly strong showing even as unemployment remains elevated.
Meanwhile, Commerce Department data showed retail sales soared 9.8 percent in March as stimulus checks hit bank accounts, business restrictions loosened and spring weather arrived.
“Stellar jobless claims plus off the charts retail sales packs a positive one two punch and sends strong signals that the economy is full steam ahead toward recovery,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E-Trade.
Japan expands pandemic restrictions but insists Olympics will still happen
As Japan battles a four wave of the virus, with daily cases topping 4,000, officials said Friday that the quasi state of emergency in place in Tokyo and five other prefectures will be expanded to four additional areas next week.
The new measures will take effect Tuesday and last for three weeks. Local municipalities can ask restaurants and bars in affected cities to close by 8 p.m., while attendance at large events would be capped at 5,000. The areas facing new restrictions include three prefectures near Tokyo and one centered on Nagoya, a manufacturing hub.
But many fear it is too little, too late. Osaka has been hit hard by the surge in cases, especially of more-infectious variants. Hospitals have faced a shortage of beds and medical staff.
With less than 100 days to go until the already-delayed Olympic Games are scheduled to open in Tokyo, the capital recorded 667 cases on Friday. Gov. Yuriko Koike has urged people, including commuters, “not to come to Tokyo.”
A senior ruling-party figure said this week that canceling the Games was still an option, depending on the pandemic situation. But Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto brushed away the idea Friday. “We are not thinking of canceling the Games. We are focusing on the method in which we can achieve and deliver a safe and secure Games,” she said at a news conference.
Race disparities for covid-19 vaccine narrow in Montgomery
Montgomery County has narrowed the coronavirus vaccination gap among different racial groups, County Executive Marc Elrich said Thursday.
In February, about 20 percent of Black and Latino county residents older than 65 had been vaccinated, compared with 30 percent of Asian residents and 40 percent of White residents in that age group.
As of early April, about 60 percent of Black and Latino residents over 65 had been vaccinated, compared with 70 percent of Asian residents and 65 percent of White residents in that age group.
China’s economy is roaring back, a year after coronavirus shutdown
China’s economy grew at a record pace in the first quarter, expanding by 18.3 percent as it blew past other major nations in its pandemic recovery.
The world’s second-largest economy has more than regained its pre-pandemic activity, despite challenges such as lower efficacy rates of its coronavirus vaccines, pandemic travel limitations, and U.S. sanctions on key Chinese industries.
Still, while China was able to control the domestic spread of covid-19 faster than Western nations, it faces a more drawn-out battle against the virus. With four times the number of people to vaccinate compared with the United States and less-effective vaccines than the West, China is unlikely to reach herd immunity at home this year.