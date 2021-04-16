Cook said that several people were found at the scene with gunshot wounds and that the victims were transferred to area hospitals. Police have not yet said if anyone else was killed in the incident.
In a statement to The Washington Post, a FedEx spokesman said, "We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected. We are working to gather more information and are cooperating with investigating authorities.”
Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said on Twitter just before 11 p.m. local time that Interstate 70 was closed in both directions “due to police activity in the area.” The interstate reopened about an hour later.
Video from the scene showed a parking lot outside the FedEx facility closed off with police tape and multiple ambulances and police cruisers on the scene.
This is a developing story.