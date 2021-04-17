Indianapolis is mourning eight people killed at a FedEx sorting facility by a gunman who police said was a 19-year-old former employee who had a shotgun seized by authorities last year. Authorities said they are continuing to investigate what motivated the killer, who appeared to have fired his rifle at “random” in an attack that lasted no more than a couple of minutes late Thursday before turning the gun on himself.

Vigils are scheduled Saturday in Indianapolis for the eight victims, who were between the ages of 19 and 74. Authorities identified the victims late Friday as Matthew R. Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jaswinder Kaur, 64; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Karli Smith, 19; and John Weisert, 74. A family member gave a different age for Sekhon — 49 — and a different age and name spelling for Jasvinder Kaur, age 50.

Here are some significant developments
  • Police identified the gunman as Brandon Hole, who worked at FedEx until 2020 and was known by authorities long before the shooting. Last spring, after his mother reported her fears that he would attempt “suicide by cop,” he was questioned by authorities, and the police temporarily detained him for mental health reasons, FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan said.
  • At least four of those killed were members of the Sikh community in Indianapolis, according to the Sikh Coalition, a national advocacy group.
  • President Biden said that gun violence “stains our character and pierces the very soul of our nation” as he — yet again — ordered flags at the White House and other federal properties be lowered to half-staff.
  • The mass killing in Indianapolis was the latest in a grim litany that has left a trail of bloodstained sorrow across the country this spring. In the past five weeks, there have been six public mass shootings in the United States, including massacres at three Atlanta spas and a supermarket in Boulder, Colo. Together, the shootings have claimed 40 lives.