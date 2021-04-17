Here are some significant developments
- Police identified the gunman as Brandon Hole, who worked at FedEx until 2020 and was known by authorities long before the shooting. Last spring, after his mother reported her fears that he would attempt “suicide by cop,” he was questioned by authorities, and the police temporarily detained him for mental health reasons, FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan said.
- At least four of those killed were members of the Sikh community in Indianapolis, according to the Sikh Coalition, a national advocacy group.
- President Biden said that gun violence “stains our character and pierces the very soul of our nation” as he — yet again — ordered flags at the White House and other federal properties be lowered to half-staff.
- The mass killing in Indianapolis was the latest in a grim litany that has left a trail of bloodstained sorrow across the country this spring. In the past five weeks, there have been six public mass shootings in the United States, including massacres at three Atlanta spas and a supermarket in Boulder, Colo. Together, the shootings have claimed 40 lives.