This story is developing and it will be updated.

The former law enforcement officer suspected of gunning down three people Sunday in Austin has been captured after a 20-hour manhunt, according to the Associated Press.

Authorities tracked down Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, an ex-detective at the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, early Monday after getting two 911 calls about a man walking along a road in the Austin suburb of Manor. He had a pistol in his waistband but was taken into custody without any further violence, the AP reported.

Broderick is accused of killing three people at an apartment complex in what authorities described as a “domestic situation.” Interim Austin police chief Joseph Chacon said the former detective knew and targeted his victims — two females and a male who were pronounced dead at the scene.

The FBI and U.S. Marshals assisted local law enforcement in the search for Broderick, who fled before police arrived. At one point, authorities told area residents to shelter in place. Chacon said police were concerned that Broderick “might possibly take a hostage.”

At the sheriff’s office in Travis County, home to Austin, Broderick investigated property crimes until he was arrested in June and charged with sexually assaulting a child, said Kristen Dark, a spokeswoman for the department. He was placed on administrative leave and later resigned.