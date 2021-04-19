Broderick is accused of killing three people at an apartment complex in what authorities described as a “domestic situation.” Interim Austin police chief Joseph Chacon said the former detective knew and targeted his victims — two females and a male who were pronounced dead at the scene.
The FBI and U.S. Marshals assisted local law enforcement in the search for Broderick, who fled before police arrived. At one point, authorities told area residents to shelter in place. Chacon said police were concerned that Broderick “might possibly take a hostage.”
At the sheriff’s office in Travis County, home to Austin, Broderick investigated property crimes until he was arrested in June and charged with sexually assaulting a child, said Kristen Dark, a spokeswoman for the department. He was placed on administrative leave and later resigned.