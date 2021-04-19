SYDNEY — Live bands played, tears flowed, and people embraced in mask-free hugs, as New Zealand and Australia were reunited Monday after a more than a year-long separation.

It is some 400 days since authorities in the two island nations closed their borders to most international travelers, a tough stance that has contributed in large part to their success in quashing the virus.

In one of the world’s first experiments in reopening borders, the first quarantine-free flight from Australia landed in New Zealand on Monday, reciprocating a half-bubble in place since October that allowed New Zealand visitors to fly the other way.