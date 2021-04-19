The progress comes as some U.S. states are still grappling with virus surges and new global coronavirus cases reach record highs.
With tears and live bands, not too mention bubbly, the New Zealand-Australia travel bubble kicks off
SYDNEY — Live bands played, tears flowed, and people embraced in mask-free hugs, as New Zealand and Australia were reunited Monday after a more than a year-long separation.
It is some 400 days since authorities in the two island nations closed their borders to most international travelers, a tough stance that has contributed in large part to their success in quashing the virus.
In one of the world’s first experiments in reopening borders, the first quarantine-free flight from Australia landed in New Zealand on Monday, reciprocating a half-bubble in place since October that allowed New Zealand visitors to fly the other way.
The separation has been keenly felt because the two countries normally are close. More than half a million New Zealanders live in Australia, and citizens of each country have working rights in the other. They share a mutual love of sports such as rugby and cricket, with players regularly crossing between the two countries to compete. Before the pandemic, Australia was New Zealand’s largest source of international tourists.
Covid has disappeared from Congress but the divisions over it remain
Congress crossed a critical threshold Wednesday that is a testament to the power of vaccines: 75 straight days without a single member announcing a positive test for the coronavirus.
As cases surged inside the Capitol in the fall and early winter, congressional health officials began a vaccination program just before Christmas. The pandemic continued to wreak havoc among lawmakers throughout January, especially after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol forced hundreds of lawmakers to shelter together in cramped quarters for several hours as some Republicans refused to wear masks.
But, as vaccine shots became more widely available and the number of infections plummeted nationally, the coronavirus has all but disappeared among members of Congress.
Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause likely to be lifted by Friday, says Fauci
The nationwide pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine is likely to be lifted Friday, according to Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert.
In interviews on political talk shows Sunday morning, Fauci said that he expected federal health officials would decide the vaccine’s future in the United States by the end of this week and that he did not anticipate its use would be canceled outright.
“By Friday, we should have an answer as to where we’re going with it,” Fauci said on ABC News’s “This Week.” “I would think that we’re not going to go beyond Friday in the extension of this pause.”
The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had on April 13 called for a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after six reported cases of rare blood clots in U.S. recipients of the vaccine.