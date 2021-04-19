“We are certainly aware of them. We’ve seen the reports and we, of course, defer to law enforcement and other authorities who are overseeing and cracking down where this has come up,” Psaki said at the daily press briefing, cautioning that she did not have data on whether the fake-card schemes were pervasive.

Psaki added that everyone in the United States age 16 and up are now eligible for shots, which are accompanied by a free paper card that allows them to prove that they have been vaccinated.

More than 131 million people in the United States have now received at least one shot of coronavirus vaccine, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that some Americans are making or buying falsified paper vaccination cards to claim that they have gotten shots, particularly as businesses ask for proof of vaccination. The Department of Health and Human Services’ inspector general has said that reports of fake card scams have surged in recent weeks and that they now account for up to half of all coronavirus-related whistleblower tips. The FBI and state attorneys general have warned that the practice is illegal and that they would prosecute people in the United States who are found to be making, selling or using fake cards.