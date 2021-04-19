Adults over 16 in all 50 states, plus D.C. and Puerto Rico, are eligible. The development coincides with a finding that slightly more than half of all U.S. adults have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Federal turf wars over coronavirus rescues created ‘health and safety risks,’ watchdog concludes
A chaotic effort to return hundreds of Americans to the United States in the earliest days of the coronavirus outbreak — including bureaucratic infighting over whether flights out of Wuhan, China, were an “evacuation” or “repatriation” — put the evacuees, federal officials and even U.S. communities at risk, a government watchdog concluded.
The U.S. government-led missions, which included an operation to evacuate Americans from a virus-stricken cruise ship off the coast of Japan in February 2020, were plagued by “serious fundamental coordination challenges,” the Government Accountability Office concluded in a report requested by Congress and released Monday.
The episodes have already been the focus of a whistleblower complaint that sparked a pair of investigations, including a review conducted by lawyers at the Department of Health and Human Services. Those prior reports documented safety lapses, including health officials being told to remove protective gear when meeting with the Wuhan evacuees to avoid “bad optics.”
The pandemic gave parents the chance to work from home. Now they don’t want to give it up.
For decades, working parents — and mothers in particular — have been calling for more flexibility to juggle their personal and professional responsibilities. Finally, a global pandemic forced many employers to give it to them. Office workers were sent home en masse to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, along the way testing out their companies’ capacity to maintain operations with a dispersed workforce — and challenging some long-held notions about how productivity is best achieved.
A year later, having proved they can do the work remotely — often under difficult circumstances that included too little child care and too much virtual education — many parents are now loath to return to full-time office life and the toll it took on their families.
The struggle some athletes face in the return from ‘long haul’ covid
Justin Foster might get the urge to pick up the pace in the grocery store and whisk from aisle to aisle, but his body will force him to slow down. The chest pains will hit. He’ll have difficulty breathing. And before his items are purchased, Foster will either have to find a seat or leave altogether, unable to complete what used to be a simple task.
A little more than a year ago, Foster was a star defensive end at Clemson, terrorizing LSU in the national championship game. And yet 10 months since he was diagnosed with the coronavirus, menial activities have the potential to level him.
“If you see me walking around, you would think everything is normal. But most of the time, I will be short of breath,” Foster, who has asthma, said in a telephone interview. “I won’t tell anyone. I don’t really try to draw attention or complain about it. I try to deal with it.”
When their neighbors needed a ride to their vaccine appointment, they created a car service
When Joseph Cicchetti rolls up to strangers’ driveways in his black hatchback, he’s instantly recognizable.
There aren’t many Fiat 500s covered in handcrafted red spikes intricately designed to resemble the coronavirus protein.
Cicchetti had a good reason to turn his car into a mobile virus: The 58-year-old will take anyone in his suburban New Jersey neighborhood to their coronavirus vaccine appointment aboard “Joe’s Covee Car.”
In the past two weeks, Cicchetti and his partner Shirley Limburg, 59, have given at least a dozen rides to residents unable to get to appointments on their own. The service, which launched in the beginning of April and was first reported by NJ.com, is free and mainly funded by the couple, Cicchetti and Limburg told The Washington Post.
He raised tens of thousands of dollars on Facebook to buy groceries for those in need. Then came the tax bill.
When Louis Goffinet, a middle school science teacher in Connecticut, first started buying groceries for struggling families, he never expected to be handling tens of thousands of dollars.
Determined to help a few elderly or laid-off neighbors last April, he appealed to his Facebook friends to throw him a few bucks on an online fundraiser.
Much to his surprise, that effort quickly drew hundreds of donors from around the world. By July, Goffinet had raised more than $30,000, using the money to buy and deliver bags of food — as well as gas and rental assistance — for more than a hundred families in Mansfield Center, Conn.
The bad news came in January, in an envelope from the Internal Revenue Service: He owed about half that amount in taxes.
“I was so shocked,” Goffinet, 27, told the Hartford Courant. “It’s such a big amount. It’s not like I can say, ‘Oh, for the next month or two, I’ll dial down my expenses and I’ll save $16,000.’”
In-person learning on the rise in D.C. schools, but mostly just the wealthy ones
The District will expand in-person learning when the fourth quarter of the academic year begins Monday, with the city’s wealthiest areas experiencing the biggest increase in seats.
The school system plans to add more than 4,100 seats for the quarter. Just 48 of those seats will be in Wards 7 and 8 — the areas of the city with the highest concentrations of poverty.
By comparison, Ward 3, the wealthiest ward in the city, is increasing capacity by 1,705 seats. Ward 6, a diverse ward which is home to the wealthy Capitol Hill area, is adding 956 seats, with more than 90 percent of them at the elementary level.
State Department to assign ‘Do Not Travel’ designation to nearly 80 percent of countries
The State Department said Monday that it was updating its travel advisories to drastically increase the number of countries that get the “Level 4: Do Not Travel” designation.
In a statement, the department said that roughly 80 percent of countries worldwide would soon be marked at the highest warning level. As of Monday afternoon, about 16 percent of countries had that label.
“This does not imply a reassessment of the current health situation in a given country, but rather reflects an adjustment in the State Department’s Travel Advisory system to rely more on CDC’s existing epidemiological assessments,” a media note said.
The note said that in addition to reflecting the travel health notices put out by the CDC, the advisories consider “logistical factors” such as the availability of in-country testing and travel restrictions for U.S. citizens.
Lakers put off White House visit over covid concerns, extending NBA’s absence to five years
An NBA team has not celebrated a championship with a White House visit since 2016. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will not end that streak any time soon.
“Due to covid restrictions and scheduling, we weren’t able to host them at the White House during their D.C. trip,” according to a White House statement to The Washington Post’s Tyler Pager on Sunday night. “We are in close communication with them about other options.”
The “D.C. trip” referred to in the statement would be the team’s April 28 game at the Washington Wizards. But that window is narrow, with the Lakers playing in Orlando on April 26 and back in Los Angeles on April 30, and is complicated by coronavirus protocols at the White House and in the NBA.
Global seven-day average of new coronavirus cases nears record high despite vaccination rollout
The global seven-day rolling average of new coronavirus cases neared a record high Sunday and again Monday, according to tracking by The Washington Post.
The Post’s analysis, which uses data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, found that the seven-day rolling average for new cases worldwide hit 750,800 on Sunday and stayed at that level Monday.
That means the average of new cases over the past seven days was higher than at any point during the pandemic, except for one day: Dec. 17.
However, it is not an apples to apples comparison: The results for that record day are skewed by the mass release of reported cases by Turkey on Dec. 10 as it shifted to a different reporting system.
The high level of new daily cases — 802,275 on Friday — comes despite the widespread rollout of vaccinations in many parts of the world, including the United States.
These vaccination programs notwithstanding, new cases are surging in some countries. India announced Sunday that it had added 274,000 new cases, a record for the country.
Last week, World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that infections were spreading at “worrying rates.”
“Globally, the number of new cases per week has nearly doubled over the past two months,” he said Friday. “This is approaching the highest rate of infection that we have seen so far during the pandemic.”
Most D.C.-area theaters survived the most disruptive year in performing arts history
The most convulsively disruptive year in the history of the American performing arts did not deal knockout blows to the Washington region’s theater companies. A couple of fringe outfits closed, but to the exhausted consolation of theaters and the people who love them, the institutional casualties in the time of the coronavirus have been few.
Despite dire warnings in March and April last year, when the shutdown’s duration was anyone’s guess and the prospects for knights with shining bank accounts were bleak, many theater companies found salvation in donations and government aid.
Yet according to theater leaders in the District and suburban Maryland and Virginia, while this year looks fairly stable, a greater threat may lie ahead. The emergency infusions of cash that kept so many companies afloat — as well as savings from furloughs and shifting artistic output online — will trickle away once they start staging shows again for live audiences.
The race to understand the rare, severe blood clots after Johnson & Johnson vaccination
When an otherwise healthy 48-year-old Nebraska woman arrived at an emergency room after three days of abdominal pain and malaise, doctors discovered a life-threatening puzzle. Her platelets, the colorless blood cells that clump to form clots, had plummeted. But a CT scan of her abdomen and pelvis revealed extensive blood clots.
Her medical team raced to untangle the seemingly paradoxical combination of symptoms. Even as they treated the patient with a common blood thinner, more clots appeared — in her brain and in the blood vessels around her liver and spleen.
As doctors scoured the patient’s medical history for clues, a seemingly innocent fact emerged: She had received the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine two weeks before starting to feel ill.
Between March 19 and April 12, medical teams from Virginia to Nevada encountered the same baffling constellation of symptoms in five other women between the ages of 18 and 48. All had recently received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. One woman died.
American Museum of Natural History will serve as a New York City vaccine site
Starting Friday, the American Museum of Natural History will serve as a coronavirus vaccination site in New York City.
The site will serve all New York City residents, according to the museum, and will have appointments set aside for residents and staff of the New York City Housing Authority as well as members of District Council 37, the city’s largest public employee union that includes members who work in the city’s cultural institutions.
The museum shared the news in a tweet that featured its iconic blue whale model adorned with a Band-Aid.
People can register to get a vaccine there by selecting the museum’s vaccination site through the city’s vaccine finder.
Those who get vaccinated at the site will get a free general admission for a future museum visit for a group of four, the museum said.
White House ‘aware’ of fake vaccination card schemes
The White House is tracking reports of fake vaccination card schemes but remains focused on ramping up vaccinations, press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday.
“We are certainly aware of them. We’ve seen the reports and we, of course, defer to law enforcement and other authorities who are overseeing and cracking down where this has come up,” Psaki said at the daily press briefing, cautioning that she did not have data on whether the fake-card schemes were pervasive.
Psaki added that everyone in the United States age 16 and up are now eligible for shots, which are accompanied by a free paper card that allows them to prove that they have been vaccinated.
“The best way to get a vaccine card is to get vaccinated. And that’s what our focus will continue to be,” Psaki said.
More than 131 million people in the United States have now received at least one shot of coronavirus vaccine, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Washington Post reported Sunday that some Americans are making or buying falsified paper vaccination cards to claim that they have gotten shots, particularly as businesses ask for proof of vaccination. The Department of Health and Human Services’ inspector general has said that reports of fake card scams have surged in recent weeks and that they now account for up to half of all coronavirus-related whistleblower tips. The FBI and state attorneys general have warned that the practice is illegal and that they would prosecute people in the United States who are found to be making, selling or using fake cards.
Some public health experts have said that the rise of fake paper cards has increased the need to adopt digital “vaccine passports” that would better track vaccinations and be harder to counterfeit, although the concept has been attacked by Republicans. The White House has said it will not issue digital passports but work to set guidelines for credentials that are being devised by the private sector.
