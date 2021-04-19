Throughout the trial, the prosecution has sought to convince the jury that what it sees on video -- Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes -- is murder. It brought in a wave of police and medical professionals and experts to testify that it was outside department training and abnormal. Nelson has attempted to paint Floyd as a man with a drug problem who needed to be brought under control by police force, and might have died from other causes.
Minneapolis braces for unrest as Chauvin trial nears a verdict
The law enforcement response to the protests over Daunte Wright’s killing in Brooklyn Center, Minn. has elevated tensions in neighboring Minneapolis, a city already on edge as it braces for a verdict in Chauvin’s murder trial.
Closing arguments are scheduled for Monday in the landmark case, and officials, business owners and residents across the city are afraid Minneapolis could see a repeat of the civil unrest that erupted after Floyd’s death last May.
The killing of Wright, an unarmed Black man who was shot by a police officer during a traffic stop April 11, has not only increased anxiety over the potential for violent protests and looting, but it has also created confusion over who is in charge of efforts to keep the city safe.
“It just feels like it’s more politically driven than productively saying, ‘What can we do to prevent people from getting harmed here?’ ” said Lonnie McQuirter, 35, owner of 36 Lyn Refuel Station in Minneapolis, who, like many residents, is torn between needing police to protect his business and being concerned that an overly aggressive response will do more harm.
Jury deliberations expected to begin Monday
Closing arguments in Derek Chauvin’s trial will come Monday when the jury is set to begin deliberations, judge Peter A. Cahill said in court late last week.
Chauvin, who is entitled to be present for all aspects of his trial, waived his right to attend a charge conference to discuss the specific wording of the ultimate instructions the jury will receive.
The start of deliberations Monday also marks the beginning of the jury’s sequestration. Jurors were allowed to go home at the end of each trial day but told not to consume news about the trial or discuss it with anyone.
Cahill tried to advise jurors, who will be sequestered at a hotel, on how much they should pack when they reconvene Monday morning.
“Plan for long, hope for short,” Cahill said.
‘I’m still learning’: The journey of George Floyd’s brother Philonise
Speaking during a news conference, Philonise Floyd, 39, stepped back. He knew he was expected to deliver comfort to a grieving mother and provide passionate quotes to reporters. But the case, this activist life, was still so new to him. He stood by a tree, trying to find the right words.
“Everyone expects me to know what to say,” he remarked. “But this isn’t my field. I’m still learning.”
As the world awaits the jury’s decision on Chauvin’s fate, Philonise is having a more personal coming-to-terms. Civil rights activism was not so much a calling, but a duty that helped make sense of a sudden, gruesome tragedy that had befallen his tightknit family. His journey has required him to reconcile the image of the brother he admired and the struggles of George Floyd that he had not fully comprehended. He has had to wrap his mind around this Midwestern city, where it snows in April and a police officer put up a half-smirk as his brother gasped his last breaths.
“I don’t want him to be another person on a T-shirt,” Philonise told The Washington Post.