Greece on Monday took a significant step in trying to jump-start its tourist economy, becoming one of the first European Union countries to reopen for leisure travelers from the United States. The changes also open the doors to travelers from some 30 other nations, including E.U. member states.

Americans, as well as travelers from those other nations, can enter without quarantine, whether vaccinated or not. Those who are unvaccinated need a negative PCR test.

International flights will also be allowed to resume in several major Greek tourist destinations.

Other smaller, Mediterranean countries, like Cyprus and Croatia, have already loosened the rules for tourism as well. But most E.U. countries have followed the recommendation from Brussels in maintaining a ban on nonessential travel from outside the bloc, particularly as the continent contends with a variant-driven third wave.

Greece, though, is going its own route, fearful of losing out another summer tourism season. Tourism accounts for roughly one-quarter of the country’s GDP. Greece is also planning to prioritize tourism employees for vaccines, after it finishes providing doses to the elderly and vulnerable. The country, which is dealing with a surge of infections, has been under lockdown for months, with restaurants closed and a curfew coming into force at 9 p.m.

Greek officials say a sampling of tourists will be tested at the border, based on an algorithm that takes into account the spread of the virus in a traveler’s originating country.