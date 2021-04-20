Please Note

The coronavirus pandemic has contributed to a “dramatic deterioration” in people’s access to information around the globe, helping governments block news coverage and criminalizing reports critical of authorities’ response to the crisis, Reporters Without Borders said Tuesday.

The Paris-based group released its annual World Press Freedom Index ranking 180 nations on media freedom and independence. It tracked moves by various countries to clamp down on pandemic-related reporting, including the passage of draconian media laws and the arrest and intimidation of journalists investigating everything from medical supply shortages to growing virus death tolls.

Some of the most egregious moves to silence journalists reporting on the pandemic took place in Brazil, Egypt, Iran, Venezuela and Zimbabwe, the group said.

Here are some significant developments:
  • Everyone over 16 in the United States is now eligible for a coronavirus vaccine — and President Biden marked the milestone with a video urging Americans to get their shots.
  • The global seven-day rolling average of new coronavirus cases neared a record high of over 750,000 on Sunday and again Monday — the highest of any point during the pandemic, except for one day: Dec. 17.
  • The State Department was increasing the number of countries on the “Do Not Travel” list from 16 percent of the world to 80 percent.
  • India’s devastating outbreak is driving the global coronavirus surge with experts saying the latest wave is worse than anything they have seen before.
  • Even as the State Department warns against international travels, key European destinations of Greece and France are opening their doors to Americans for the first time since the pandemic began.
7:15 a.m.
Governments used covid-19 to crack down on press, Reporters Without Borders says

By Erin Cunningham

Governments around the world have used the pandemic as a pretext to clamp down on press freedoms, Reporters Without Borders said Tuesday, contributing to a “dramatic deterioration” in people’s access to information globally.

The Paris-based group highlighted coronavirus-related restrictions in its annual World Press Freedom Index for 2020, which ranked 180 nations on media freedom and independence worldwide.

Last year, as outbreaks worsened and lockdowns ensued, authorities moved to block coverage, pass draconian media laws and arrest and intimidate journalists investigating official responses to the crisis.

The group, which is known by its French acronym RSF, said that the virus affected press freedoms in every region, including places such as Europe and North America.

“The Covid-19 crisis demonstrated that no nation is immune to the viral threat of disinformation,” RSF said. “Perhaps nowhere was this more evident than in the US, where falsehoods about the virus were picked up by some media and debunked by others as infection rates soared into the tens of millions.”

In South America, the report said, leaders such as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, promoted medically unproven covid-19 remedies, forcing investigative journalists to debunk their claims.

In Egypt, the government “simply banned the publication of any pandemic statistics that didn’t come from the Ministry of Health,” the report said. Elsewhere, Zimbabwean reporter Hopewell Chin’ono was arrested shortly after helping expose the overbilling practices of a medical equipment supply company.

6:45 a.m.
New Zealand’s leader says travel bubble unlikely to pop as new case emerges

By Rachel Pannett

SYDNEY — New Zealand’s leader has expressed confidence that a quarantine-free travel bubble with neighboring Australia won’t be popped a day after it began, as an Auckland border worker tested positive for coronavirus.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said early investigations suggested the person was a cleaner on a plane that had arrived carrying passengers with the virus from a country in which domestic transmission is still rife.

The person was fully vaccinated, and subject to regular testing, she said.

“When we opened [the border] … we knew we would continue to have cases,” Ardern told reporters. “We accept that it is going to be part of our journey together. On both sides, we’re looking for clear connections to the border, and in this case, there was.”

Under a bubble arrangement that began Monday, travelers from Australia — where local transmission is rare — don’t mix with passengers from high-risk destinations. They travel on different flights and are separated at the airport terminal into so-called green and red zones to indicate the level of risk. Passengers from other destinations are required to undertake a two-week quarantine in government-managed facilities.

Travel bubbles have been under discussion around the world since early in the pandemic, but logistics and shifting patterns of virus spread have complicated such plans. The bubble between Australia and New Zealand is one of the first of its kind.

The Pacific nation of Palau welcomed back tourists this month from Taiwan. Singapore and Hong Kong were scheduled to launch an air travel bubble in November. However, the plan was delayed after Hong Kong saw an increase in cases.

6:14 a.m.
China says it recognizes Western shots for its vaccine passports

By Eva Dou

China has quietly begun accepting U.S. coronavirus vaccination records in travel applications to the country, as it seeks to negotiate mutual recognition of vaccine passports with other nations.

The Chinese embassy in Washington said in an online notice late last week that Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine records can be submitted as part of an application for a coronavirus QR “health code” — China’s version of a vaccine passport and a requirement to enter the country.

6:14 a.m.
Greece to reopen for tourists — including Americans

By Chico Harlan

Greece on Monday took a significant step in trying to jump-start its tourist economy, becoming one of the first European Union countries to reopen for leisure travelers from the United States. The changes also open the doors to travelers from some 30 other nations, including E.U. member states.

Americans, as well as travelers from those other nations, can enter without quarantine, whether vaccinated or not. Those who are unvaccinated need a negative PCR test.

International flights will also be allowed to resume in several major Greek tourist destinations.

Other smaller, Mediterranean countries, like Cyprus and Croatia, have already loosened the rules for tourism as well. But most E.U. countries have followed the recommendation from Brussels in maintaining a ban on nonessential travel from outside the bloc, particularly as the continent contends with a variant-driven third wave.

Greece, though, is going its own route, fearful of losing out another summer tourism season. Tourism accounts for roughly one-quarter of the country’s GDP. Greece is also planning to prioritize tourism employees for vaccines, after it finishes providing doses to the elderly and vulnerable. The country, which is dealing with a surge of infections, has been under lockdown for months, with restaurants closed and a curfew coming into force at 9 p.m.

Greek officials say a sampling of tourists will be tested at the border, based on an algorithm that takes into account the spread of the virus in a traveler’s originating country.

“We know the demand is going to be there,” Greece’s tourism minister, Harry Theocharis, said. “We need to be prepared now.”

6:13 a.m.
Johnson & Johnson suffers another setback as FDA tells Md. vaccine maker to suspend production

By Christopher Rowland

Emergent BioSolutions has shut down new manufacturing of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine at its Baltimore plant at the request of the Food and Drug Administration after an inspection of the troubled facility last week, Emergent said Monday.

The halt in production is another setback for Johnson & Johnson as it attempts to meet its promise to deliver nearly 100 million doses of vaccine to the U.S. government by the end of May.

Emergent’s brief statement Monday said the FDA began a new inspection of its Bayview facility on April 12. On Friday, at the FDA’s request, “Emergent agreed not to initiate the manufacturing of any new material at its Bayview facility and to quarantine existing material manufactured at the Bayview facility pending completion of the inspection and remediation of any resulting findings,’’ the company said.