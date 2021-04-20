The defense’s rebuttal might be summed up as: Don’t believe your eyes. Chauvin’s actions were objectively reasonable. And besides, the knee on the neck had nothing to do with Floyd’s death.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Prosecutor Steven Schleicher, who talked for about an hour and a half during closing arguments, guided the jury through the law and how it should be applied. He, and later, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell, spoke in a mix of legal prose and emotional poetry — the latter raising objections from the defense. Schleicher noted over and over that Floyd was “just a human,” not a super human. Floyd felt pain and fear as Chauvin’s knee pressed into his neck and the officer twisted his fingers, as the handcuffs dug into his wrists and other officers gripped his legs.

Floyd called Chauvin “Mr. Officer” as he politely pleaded for mercy. But Schleicher argued that Chauvin, who is White, would not relent because his “ego” and “pride” wouldn’t allow it. If the jury had been grasping for a motive in this ghastly case, that’s the one the prosecution offered. Or as Blackwell later told the jurors: “You were told, for example, that Mr. Floyd died, that Mr. Floyd died because his heart was too big. You heard that testimony. And now, having seen all the evidence, having heard all the evidence, you know the truth. And the truth of the matter, is that the reason George Floyd is dead is because Mr. Chauvin’s heart was too small.”

Defense attorney Eric Nelson blamed Floyd’s death on his unhealthy heart, on drug use, on carbon monoxide poisoning, on exertion, on the fact that Floyd was a large, muscular man who posed an outsize threat, on a perfect storm of Floyd’s poor life choices and unfortunate genetic luck. Nelson went on for so long — more than two hours — that the judge interrupted and sent the jury to lunch.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

During Nelson’s soliloquy, the defendant was not wearing his mask. It was the first time the jury — and those watching the live stream coming from the Minneapolis courtroom — had an extended view of Chauvin’s entire face. He sat at the defense table with erect posture and his head tilted slightly to the side. He was wearing a light gray jacket over a lapis blue shirt and tie, a combination that made him a cacophonous outlier in a courtroom full of lawyers in sober dark suits and white shirts. Chauvin spent the entirety of the trial jotting things down on a yellow legal pad — he scribbled and scribbled regardless of who was speaking, as if the act of writing was a form of control or a release of nervous energy.

While Chauvin’s full face was revealed, it remained a mask of inscrutability. His expression didn’t change; it didn’t hint at anything other than that he was simply present for his reckoning. Human nature, of course, searches for something more. We want to see remorse, perhaps. Maybe sorrow or grief. These are not indications of guilt, but simple recognition that another human has died and that the loss of life — any life — is a tragedy.

George Perry Floyd Jr., born in North Carolina and raised in Houston, died while in Chauvin’s custody and care, and if anything was missing from Nelson’s marathon closing argument it was an earnest sense that no matter what the jury decides, that fact remains a singular hurt for his family and a monumental scar on this nation.

The live stream has gone dark. Everyone waits. Some people put their anger on simmer, wishing for a kind of justice that this case alone, against this one former police officer, cannot bring. Others hold their relief in reserve, praying that once this is over and the jury delivers justice, everyone can exhale, even though it will take more than a single verdict to allow everyone to breathe freely. And still others sit in mourning for a nation that needs to heal and hoping that it will do so in the aftermath of this trial.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

President Biden spoke to the Floyd family once the jury was sequestered for deliberation. “They’re a good family and they’re calling for peace and tranquility no matter what that verdict is,” he said. “I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict.”