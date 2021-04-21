Now, all eyes turn to Chauvin’s sentencing in the coming weeks, where he faces up to 40 years in prison, as well as the trials in August for the three other former Minneapolis police officers facing charges stemming from Floyd’s death.

Here’s what to know: After calling Floyd’s family, President Biden called for confronting systemic racism . “It’s not enough. We can’t stop here,” he said from the White House following the conviction.

Darnella Frazier, the teenager who captured the world’s attention with her cellphone footage of Floyd’s arrest last year, said she sobbed after jurors returned a guilty verdict. “I just cried so hard,” she wrote on Facebook. She added, “George Floyd we did it!!”

Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Justice Department’s investigation into Floyd’s death remains “ongoing,” suggesting it is still possible that Chauvin and others could face federal civil rights charges.

Legal experts say the outcome, a rare instance where an officer is convicted of murder for killing someone on duty, was due to the prosecution’s efforts to fully sever Chauvin from policing , the job he held for nearly two decades.

For Black Americans, the positive feelings surrounding the Chauvin verdict were tempered by outrage over other injustices and worries that one officer’s conviction would be held up as proof that the systemic problems highlighted by Floyd’s killing were solved.

When will Chauvin be sentenced?

He is scheduled to be sentenced in about eight weeks. Chauvin, who is just the second Minnesota police officer to be convicted of murder, faces up to 40 years in prison on the second-degree murder charge.

Following his conviction Tuesday, Chauvin was handcuffed and taken into custody. Judge Peter A. Cahill revoked Chauvin’s bail after the verdict. The former officer had been out of jail on bail since October.

Though the Minnesota sentencing guidelines recommend lesser sentences — 12.5 years on the murder charge — for someone who does not have a criminal history, the state is pushing for a tougher sentencing.

Chauvin’s mugshot was released early Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

When are the other officers heading to court?

In addition to Chauvin, three other former Minneapolis police officers — Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng — are scheduled to head to court in August.

The three men face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter. Like Chauvin, they could each face up to 40 years in prison for the aiding and abetting murder charge, but sentencing guidelines could limit the maximum sentence to around 15 years. At a Minnesota Court of Appeals hearing scheduled for next month, the state will attempt to add a third-degree murder charge for Thao, Lane and Kueng.

The trial for the three former officers is happening Aug. 23 after a judge split them from Chauvin, citing covid-19 protocols. All of them are currently free on $750,000 bail.

‘What a day to be a Floyd’

Terrence Floyd spoke about his brother in Minneapolis on April 20 following the guilty verdict in trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin. (Reuters)

Terrence Floyd, one of George Floyd’s brothers, delivered an emotional statement in which he expressed his gratitude for all of the “support and prayers and love” shown for the Floyd family.

He also thanked all those who have long fought for social justice and racial equality, including the Rev. Jesse Jackson, saying, “Their fight was not in vain.”

At a news conference after the jury’s guilty verdict, Floyd underlined how significant Tuesday’s resolution was for his family and to history.

“I will miss him, but now I know he’s in history,” Terrence Floyd said. “What a day to be a Floyd, man.”

World reacts to Chauvin’s guilty verdict

Foreign leaders and media outlets began to react to Chauvin’s conviction in a case that sparked an international reckoning and has grasped the attention of observers around the world.

British politicians at the highest levels of government were quick to weigh in.

“I was appalled by the death of George Floyd and welcome this verdict,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted that he was thinking of Floyd’s loved ones. “I welcome the verdict but by itself this won’t heal the pain of their loss, which reverberated around the world,” he wrote. “The guilty verdict must be the beginning of real change — not the end.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview on Real Talk Ryan Jespersen that “it is good news that we saw the verdict come through where people hoped it would.”

“But it still underlines that there’s an awful lot of work to do,” he said.