Police haven’t released full body camera footage of the incident — they say they need to blur juveniles’ faces before they do so — but a clip played in an news conference Tuesday showed the victim lunging toward two people in a driveway before an officer fired four shots. A knife is briefly visible in the victim’s hand and later in the driveway next to her as police perform CPR on her.

Hazel Bryant, who said she was Ma’Khia Bryant’s aunt, told The Washington Post in a brief interview that “the body cam doesn’t show the truth of what occurred.” She said she didn’t personally witness the incident but arrived at the scene soon after. She described her niece as “so loving and kind."

The shooting has inflamed tensions between police and community members in the city of 878,000, which was already grappling with the fallout from the fatal police shootings of Casey Goodson Jr., 23, and Andre Hill, 47, both Black men who were killed in December.

Bryant was shot just before a jury in Minneapolis convicted former officer Derek Chauvin of murder in the killing of George Floyd, who’s death last year ignited a nationwide racial justice movement. About 100 protesters circled the streets of downtown Columbus Tuesday night, followed by vehicles honking horns, waving Black Lives Matter flags and chanting, “No justice, no peace” as they passed the Statehouse, city hall and police headquarters.

Columbus Interim Police Chief Michael Woods said in a news conference that officers received a 911 call around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday from from someone who reported that women were trying to stab them and then hung up. Dispatchers “were unable” to gather any information about what weapons were at the scene, he said.

Woods said that full body-camera footage of the incident was not shown because of a public records process that requires officials to blur the faces of juveniles. He added that per the division’s policy, officers can use deadly force to protect themselves or a third party.

“Whether this applies with that will be part of an investigation,” he said at the news conference. The officer who shot and killed the teen was not identified, although they would be taken off patrol, Woods added.

Speaking alongside the police chief, Mayor Andrew Ginther (D) appeared to defend the officer’s actions.

“We know, based on this footage, the officer took action to protect another young girl in our community,” he said. “But a family is grieving tonight, and this young 15-year-old girl will never be coming home.”

Kiara Yakita, founder and president of grassroots group Black Liberation Movement Central Ohio, said she didn’t accept a version of events offered by the mayor.

“Law enforcement and city officials are rushing to make excuses because she had a knife," Yakita said in an interview. “Those excuses are not valid to me.”

The officer who killed Bryant “never intended to deescalate," Yakita said. “As soon as he got out of the car, he had the gun ready to shoot somebody.”

“When you’re Black and going through a mental health crisis, the response of law enforcement now is to kill you,” she said. “We have to move away from this conversation blaming the dead Black person.”

Stephanie Hightower, president of the Columbus Urban League, echoed her concerns, saying the information offered by police so far creates “more questions than answers.”

“Was it necessary to shoot? Couldn’t officers have used another option to defuse and de-escalate?” she said in a statement. “If this incident occurred in a white suburban neighborhood and teenage girls were fighting, would officers have chosen the same method to respond?”

In the body-camera footage played by police Tuesday, an officer can be seen emerging from a vehicle as the victim appears to chase someone, who falls onto the sidewalk. The teen then turns toward someone else wearing a pink sweatsuit and takes a swing at her head. The officer fires four shots at the girl, leaving her sprawled next to a car in the driveway.

“She had a knife. She just ran at her,” one officer says on the footage.

Video taken at the scene by a neighbor shortly after the shooting shows two police officers kneeling over the girl. One is performing chest compressions. She appears unresponsive and blood is pooled on the ground beneath her. Around them, several more officers tape off the area as family and neighbors cry.

One neighbor says, “He shot her four times.”

K.C. Taynor, a community activist, noted that just months earlier, police in Columbus had fatally shot Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man who had been entering his residence. The incident on Tuesday, he said, showed that the Chauvin verdict had changed little in Columbus.

“Why is lethal force is the only measure they seem to have with us?” he asked. “Nothing here is new.”