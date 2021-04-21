Please Note

India on Wednesday reported a record number of coronavirus cases and deaths, registering more than 200,000 infections for the seventh straight day as a raging outbreak depleted hospital space and resources in the capital, New Delhi.

Just two dozen intensive care beds remained vacant in the city of over 17 million on Wednesday, as health authorities announced more than 295,000 new cases and over 2,000 deaths nationwide. In some cities, crematoriums were running furnaces around the clock. In New Delhi, local officials warned that oxygen supplies would expire in hours before a late-night delivery staved off disaster.

Here are some significant developments:
  • Two out of three Americans who haven’t received the coronavirus vaccine say they’re unlikely to get the shots, according to an Axios-Ipsos poll, indicating the country’s mass immunization campaign could soon reach its peak.
  • More than 40 percent of Republicans have consistently told pollsters they’re not planning to be vaccinated — a group that could threaten efforts to tamp down the virus’s spread, public health officials fear.
  • European regulators said that the coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson may be tied to very rare blood clots, but they placed no restrictions on the use of the vaccine inside the European Union.
  • Hawaii eases travel restrictions for those who have been vaccinated, starting with local travelers and expanding to visitors from the continental United States this summer.
  • More 567,000 people have died in the United States from the coronavirus but in the last week, the seven-day average of new cases has shown some decline after months of increases.
Travel restrictions to be eased in Hawaii, starting with inter-island visitors

By Hannah Sampson

Hawaii’s complicated travel rules are about to get simpler for vaccinated travelers.

Starting May 11, state residents who were vaccinated in Hawaii will be able to bypass coronavirus testing requirements when they travel between islands, as long as at least 14 days have passed since their final shot. For vaccinated citizens of Hawaii who previously had to get tested to travel to other parts of the state, this means doing business or seeing family will be much easier.

The vaccine exception to the state’s “Safe Travels” program will go into effect for visitors from the continental United States later in the summer; a date has not yet been announced. International travel will follow eventually. Officials in Hawaii announced the plan at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Pandemic-battered cities see a chance to transform as covid relief money floods in

By Griff Witte

It wasn’t long ago that the future looked bleak for Birmingham.

The pandemic had blown a $63 million hole in the Alabama city’s finances, and the costs were piling up: furloughed workers, slashed salaries, cuts to programs as varied as the arts and the zoo.

But the atmosphere abruptly changed this month when the city’s Democratic congresswoman came to town bearing an outsized $148 million check. It represents, said Mayor Randall Woodfin (D), an opportunity to fix Birmingham’s biggest problems.

Across America, cities that were cash-strapped and beleaguered only months ago now find themselves flush with money and ready to spend. Although city leaders say their first job will be to heal the damage, many believe they will be able to go beyond that and address some of the root inequities that the coronavirus pandemic laid bare.