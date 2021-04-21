Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker
Travel restrictions to be eased in Hawaii, starting with inter-island visitors
Hawaii’s complicated travel rules are about to get simpler for vaccinated travelers.
Starting May 11, state residents who were vaccinated in Hawaii will be able to bypass coronavirus testing requirements when they travel between islands, as long as at least 14 days have passed since their final shot. For vaccinated citizens of Hawaii who previously had to get tested to travel to other parts of the state, this means doing business or seeing family will be much easier.
The vaccine exception to the state’s “Safe Travels” program will go into effect for visitors from the continental United States later in the summer; a date has not yet been announced. International travel will follow eventually. Officials in Hawaii announced the plan at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
Pandemic-battered cities see a chance to transform as covid relief money floods in
It wasn’t long ago that the future looked bleak for Birmingham.
The pandemic had blown a $63 million hole in the Alabama city’s finances, and the costs were piling up: furloughed workers, slashed salaries, cuts to programs as varied as the arts and the zoo.
But the atmosphere abruptly changed this month when the city’s Democratic congresswoman came to town bearing an outsized $148 million check. It represents, said Mayor Randall Woodfin (D), an opportunity to fix Birmingham’s biggest problems.
Across America, cities that were cash-strapped and beleaguered only months ago now find themselves flush with money and ready to spend. Although city leaders say their first job will be to heal the damage, many believe they will be able to go beyond that and address some of the root inequities that the coronavirus pandemic laid bare.