India on Thursday recorded the world’s highest number of new infections in a 24-hour period since the beginning of the pandemic, reporting a staggering 314,835 cases as a vicious surge tears through communities and inundates the nation’s hospital infrastructure.

The single-day case count surpasses a previous record set by the United States earlier this year, when more than 313,000 infections were reported on Jan. 8, according to data compiled by The Washington Post.

The massive outbreak has been blamed on more contagious variants of the virus, as well as an early relaxation of restrictions and a slow-moving vaccination campaign.

Here are some significant developments:
  • The Food and Drug Administration has found a series of failures and unsanitary conditions at the Emergent BioSolutions manufacturing plant in Baltimore that ruined 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine and was ordered to temporarily put a halt to all production.
  • President Biden cast getting vaccinated as a patriotic duty, urging all Americans over 16 to protect themselves while calling on employers to give them time off as the nation reach his goal of 200 million vaccinations in the first 100 days of his term.
  • A new Pew Research Center survey found that 32 percent of Asian adults say they have feared someone might threaten or physically attack them — a greater share than other racial or ethnic groups.
  • Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Wednesday that nationwide infection rates at “still too high,” to safely roll back covid-19 restrictions.
  • Half of America’s eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose and the number of new cases, while still high, are showing declines of almost 12 percent over the past week. More than 568,000 people in the country have died from virus.
Unprecedented drop in U.S. vaccinations over the past week

By Dan Keating, Fenit Nirappil and Isaac Stanley-Becker

Daily coronavirus vaccinations have slowed significantly for the first time since February, a sign that demand is slipping even though every American adult is now eligible for the shots.

About 3 million Americans are getting vaccinated daily, an 11 percent decrease in the seven-day average of daily shots administered over the past week. The unprecedented drop is rivaled only by a brief falloff that occurred in February, when winter storms forced the closure of vaccination sites and delayed shipments nationwide.

The downturn hits as half of all eligible Americans have received at least one vaccine dose. And it coincided with the pause last week of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is under review by a panel of experts following a handful of cases of severe blood clotting.