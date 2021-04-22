Rev. Al Sharpton, who will deliver the eulogy at Wright’s funeral on Thursday, stood nearby speaking to family.

The calm at Wednesday’s visitation for Wright contrasted to the previous weeks of anxiety, anger and grief that has gripped his home in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center and the region.

Wright was shot and killed April 11, by a Brooklyn Center police officer during a traffic stop. His death occurred in the shadow of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd

Wright’s killing sparked days of protests that were met by a heavy police response. But Chauvin’s guilty verdict on Tuesday offered a brief reprieve from the tension as the city remained peaceful and largely celebratory following the announcement.

“Minnesota doesn’t have the right to talk about what they got right until they get this right,” Sharpton told mourners during Wednesday’s wake.

Sharpton decried mentions of Wright’s record and said the real questions must be reserved for Kim Potter, the 26-year-old veteran Brooklyn Center police officer who shot Wright with her service weapon when she thought she was holding her Taser, police have said.

“I want to know about her record,” Sharpton said. “Daunte didn’t hurt nobody.”

He added that Wright’s grandmother told him that the visitation had fallen on the wedding anniversary of Wright’s parents.

“You brought hate into their family and we’re going to run it out and get them justice,” Sharpton said. “We’ve got to give them a wedding gift of justice.”

The visitation drew a large crowd of young mourners from the area, local Minnesota racial justice activists who had organized much of the action in support of the Floyd family, and civil rights leaders including Rev. Jesse Jackson.

Wright’s family did not speak publicly Wednesday but in the past week have signaled they reject the police narrative that Potter shot Wright by mistake and said that she should face higher charges. Potter, 48, was charged with second-degree manslaughter and is free on bond. She resigned from the department. The Washington County Attorney, who is handling the case, said additional charges could be added as the investigation continues.

At the visitation, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the family, pledged that Wright’s burial would not be the last time the community would come together for them.

“You won’t be fighting alone — we’ll be fighting with you,” said Crump, who also represented George Floyd’s family. “We’ll be fighting with you in and out of the courtroom to get justice for Daunte.”