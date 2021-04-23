The meeting of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices comes as several European nations and South Africa either resumed the shot’s use or began distributing doses, after Europe’s drug regulator said the vaccine’s benefits outweighed the possible risks.
As economy awakens, Republicans are still waiting for the ‘Biden depression’ that Trump predicted
Throughout last year’s campaign, President Donald Trump issued a series of increasingly dark predictions about what would happen if Joe Biden were elected.
“If he gets in, you will have a depression the likes of which you’ve never seen. Your 401(k)s will go to hell and it’ll be a very, very sad day for this country,” Trump said in the Oct. 22 candidate debate.
Instead, the rebounding economy is headed for its best year since 1984, according to the International Monetary Fund. The U.S. economy likely expanded in the first quarter at an annual rate of 6 percent and should accelerate in the months ahead, economist Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics told clients this week. More than 1.3 million jobs have been added since the election.
Working remotely? Australia officials seek to ban casual wear — even on video calls
In a nation where top officials can be seen pounding through the surf in skimpy Speedo swimwear, a plan to force a strict dress code on Australian civil servants has the workers fighting for the right to bare arms.
An 11-page dress code sent to employees of one of the country’s largest government departments lists Ugg boots, flip-flops and sportswear such as football jerseys among the items deemed too casual even for Casual Friday. But for people working in hotter parts of the country, a directive banning sleeveless clothing — including dresses and women’s blouses — was the one that really worked people up into a sweat.
The rules at the Department of Home Affairs apply even to those working from home and taking video calls, a move labor unions say is a blow to workers who have stuck it out through the coronavirus pandemic without air conditioning in their homes.
Japan to declare ‘short and powerful’ state of emergency as virus surges, Olympics looms
TOKYO — With three months until the Olympics, Japan said it would declare a “short and powerful” state of emergency to cover Tokyo and three western prefectures on Friday to curb a surge in covid-19 cases and the rapid spread of infectious variants.
With the new measures, to cover Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo, the government will require restaurants, bars, and karaoke parlors serving alcohol to close, and big sports events will take place without spectators, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said.
Department stores and other large retailers will be asked to close and companies will be encouraged to allow people to work from home.
The measures are the third round of emergency restrictions for Tokyo and elsewhere. They represent a significant escalation from the previous limits imposed earlier this year, under which bars and restaurants were only asked to close early, stores stayed open and spectators were allowed in reduced numbers at sports events.
“We absolutely have to limit the movement of people, and we have to do it decisively,” said Nishimura, who doubles as minister in charge of the coronavirus response. “We need powerful, short and focused measures.”
The new measures will take effect Sunday and last at least until May 11, covering the “Golden Week” holidays. They are expected to be formally announced by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at a news conference Friday night.
Tokyo reported 861 new cases on Thursday, the most since Jan. 29. Although Japan has recorded fewer than 10,000 covid-19 deaths, the surge has put significant pressure on the health system, while vaccinations are proceeding very slowly.