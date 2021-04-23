TOKYO — With three months until the Olympics, Japan said it would declare a “short and powerful” state of emergency to cover Tokyo and three western prefectures on Friday to curb a surge in covid-19 cases and the rapid spread of infectious variants.

With the new measures, to cover Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo, the government will require restaurants, bars, and karaoke parlors serving alcohol to close, and big sports events will take place without spectators, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said.

Department stores and other large retailers will be asked to close and companies will be encouraged to allow people to work from home.

The measures are the third round of emergency restrictions for Tokyo and elsewhere. They represent a significant escalation from the previous limits imposed earlier this year, under which bars and restaurants were only asked to close early, stores stayed open and spectators were allowed in reduced numbers at sports events.

“We absolutely have to limit the movement of people, and we have to do it decisively,” said Nishimura, who doubles as minister in charge of the coronavirus response. “We need powerful, short and focused measures.”

The new measures will take effect Sunday and last at least until May 11, covering the “Golden Week” holidays. They are expected to be formally announced by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at a news conference Friday night.