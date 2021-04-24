Brooks was shot by officers after they responded to calls about a man asleep in his car at a Wendy’s drive-through. The young father of four had initially cooperated, but when they attempted to arrest him, a scuffle ensued. Widely circulated video showed Brooks pointing a taser at officers.

Security camera video showed Rolfe shot Brooks as he tried to run away. Rolfe, who is White, exercised his Fifth Amendment rights when asked by Atlanta City Attorney Allegra Lawrence-Hardy whether he shot Brooks.

Brooks’s death was protested across the city, which had seen demonstrations for justice weeks earlier following the murder of George Floyd and the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by police.

On Thursday, Assistant Atlanta Police Chief Todd Coyt told the civil service board that he believed Rolfe and the other officer, Devin Brosnan, acted accordingly.

“The officers were trying to show compassion and they were not overly aggressive,” Coyt said. “They tried to do everything they could to calm the situation down.”

Former Atlanta police chief Erika Shields authorized Rolfe’s dismissal before stepping down shortly after Brook’s death. Shields now leads the Louisville Police Department, which is still struggling to gain public trust following the death of Taylor.

On the form stating that Rolfe had violated rules, two boxes were checked about the urgency of the action: one that said “yes” it was an emergency and another that said “no” it wasn’t. If the action wasn’t an actual emergency, Rolfe was entitled to receive 10 days to respond, Lorusso said in his questioning of Coyt.

But the error on the form was simply a typo that happened in a very rushed situation, according to Sgt. William Dean, an internal affairs investigator.

Dean said it is possible for an Atlanta Police Department and the Office of Professional Standards to allow immediate dismissal without the standard 10 days notice of charges to an officer. Rolfe’s return to duty immediately after the Brooks incident would be a difficult and potentially threatening situation for his fellow officers, according to Dean.

“We would have to protect him and then we would have to deal with the citizens who were mad that he’s out patrolling,” he said, adding that giving his job back now would like result in a suspension spent at home. “We have people with felonies getting paid. So I don’t know what they would do with Officer Rolfe.”

Rolfe didn’t make it to his employee response hearing because he was out of city limits, increasing his risk for encountering violence and danger if he had traveled to headquarters, he told the court in his first public statements since Brooks’s death.

Furthermore, he received a call about his impending termination at 3:45 p.m. just over an hour before Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announcing Rolfe’s termination.

Dean told Lorusso that he believed the time constraints on Rolfe’s ability to respond were because of the mayor’s news conference.

Lorusso told the board in his closing statements that Rolfe was not afforded due process, didn’t authorize a union official to represent him at the employee response hearing and didn’t violate any rules in Brooks’s shooting based on the testimony provided by Coyt and Dean. Lorusso submitted to the board that Rolfe should be reinstated with back pay, citing his client’s credentials as valedictorian of the police academy and a rigorous academic class part of Georgia law enforcement.

“If there are limitations on his working with the city of Atlanta. We heard that can be accomplished within the guidelines of the city of Atlanta pending the outcome of the criminal investigation,” Lorusso said.

Calls to Lorusso on Saturday weren’t immediately returned.

The board did not specify when it will provide an answer about Rolfe’s reinstatement.

Lawrence-Hardy, the city attorney, said the board has “the opportunity to be on the right side of history where police officers are held accountable for their actions” if Rolfe’s termination is upheld.