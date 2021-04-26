Her crime? Not returning a VHS copy of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” the 90s sitcom staring Melissa Joan Hart, after renting it from a Norman, Okla., video store in 1999, according to court documents shared by KOKH.

On Friday, prosecutors in Cleveland County, Okla., said they were dropping the charge and expunging McBride’s record, according to KOKH.

Story continues below advertisement

Back when the “Sabrina” VHS went unreturned, movie rental stores were still popular fixtures in strip malls across the country. During its peak in 2004, Blockbuster had over 9,000 locations. But thousands closed in recent years thanks to streaming services like Netflix dominating at-home viewing. Today, just one Blockbuster location remains standing in Bend, Ore.

Now a relic of the past, similar stores live on for many as a fond bit of nostalgia. But for McBride, the video store left a stain on her background check.

Advertisement

McBride first learned of the felony charge after getting married in November in Texas. When she emailed the Texas Department of Motor vehicles to legally change her last name from Davis, she learned there was a problem.

Story continues below advertisement

“They sent me an email and they told me … that I had an issue in Oklahoma,” McBride told KOKH.

They told her to call the Cleveland County District Attorney’s office, which informed her there was a warrant for her arrest filed in March 2000 on felony embezzlement charges.

“She told me it was over the VHS tape and I had to make her repeat it because I thought, this is insane,” she said. “This girl is kidding me, right? She wasn’t kidding.”

According to court documents, McBride rented “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” on Feb. 14, 1999 from a Movie Place, a now shuttered video store in Norman, Okla. Prosecutors said she “willfully, unlawfully and feloniously embezzle[d]” the tape, which was worth $58.59, when she failed to return the video after 10 days, per the rental agreement.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Confounded, McBride told KOKH she had no recollection of renting the VHS. But she said she thinks she may know who actually rented the tape.

“I had lived with a young man, this was over 20 years ago. He had two kids, daughters that were 8, 10 or 11-years-old, and I’m thinking he went and got it and didn’t take it back or something,” she said.

News of McBride’s charges quickly made its way to the cast of “Sabrina.” Its star, Melissa Joan Hart, posted a local news article on her Instagram on Saturday with a shrugging emoji, prompting several others from the show to comment.

“Seriously let’s all sign a script for her to help her out,” wrote Caroline Rhea, who played Sabrina’s aunt Hilda.

“Listen — she’s no dummy when it comes to her viewing preferences,” commented Jenna Leigh Green, who played Libby, Sabrina’s high school nemesis.

But McBride told KOKH that she’s never watched the show or even heard of the teenage witch.