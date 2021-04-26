Please Note

President Biden’s chief medical adviser, Anthony S. Fauci, warned Americans that 50,000 new infections a day is still too high and urged people to get vaccinated.

“That’s a precarious level and we don’t want that to go up,” he said on ABC’s This Week on Sunday. Public attitudes to vaccinations have been breaking down along party lines, with many more Republicans expressing reluctance to get doses.

The U.S. vaccination program has shown signs of slowing in recent days even as the numbers of new cases remain flat or are increasing in places. Vaccination rates vary from 31.5 percent of people in Alabama having received at least one dose up to 52 percent in Maine.

Here are some significant developments:
  • The Biden administration, under pressure to offer more assistance to India as it struggles to contain a devastating coronavirus outbreak, promised Sunday to provide new aid, including the materials for making vaccines.
  • Europe will soon be welcoming American tourists for the first time in over a year as long as they are vaccinated, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, told the New York Times on Sunday.
  • Emergent CEO Robert G. Kramer sold $10 million worth of stock before his company’s share price plummeted in the wake of poor financial results and before it ruined 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.
  • Severely strained hospitals in Ontario, Canada, are taking unprecedented measures to cope as a variant-drive resurgence tears through the country.
  • Cosmetic surgery in South Korea recorded a 10 percent jump in sales in the first 10 months of 2020 from the previous year, according to a survey, despite the absence of foreign patients.
U.S. pledges help to India as it breaks records in deaths and new cases

By Claire Parker, Paul Schemm and Sean Sullivan

The Biden administration, under growing pressure to offer more assistance to India as it struggles to contain a devastating coronavirus outbreak, promised Sunday to provide new aid, including the materials for making vaccines.

The pledge came hours after Indian authorities announced another global record in new daily cases Sunday and the most covid-19 deaths the country has suffered in a 24-hour period.

The National Security Council said the United States would provide vaccine materials, drugs, test kits, ventilators and personal protective equipment.

“Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need,” President Biden tweeted Sunday.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement Sunday that the department will assist with delivering supplies, including “oxygen-related equipment,” to India in the next days.