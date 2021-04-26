The U.S. vaccination program has shown signs of slowing in recent days even as the numbers of new cases remain flat or are increasing in places. Vaccination rates vary from 31.5 percent of people in Alabama having received at least one dose up to 52 percent in Maine.
U.S. pledges help to India as it breaks records in deaths and new cases
The Biden administration, under growing pressure to offer more assistance to India as it struggles to contain a devastating coronavirus outbreak, promised Sunday to provide new aid, including the materials for making vaccines.
The pledge came hours after Indian authorities announced another global record in new daily cases Sunday and the most covid-19 deaths the country has suffered in a 24-hour period.
The National Security Council said the United States would provide vaccine materials, drugs, test kits, ventilators and personal protective equipment.
“Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need,” President Biden tweeted Sunday.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement Sunday that the department will assist with delivering supplies, including “oxygen-related equipment,” to India in the next days.