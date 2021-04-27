India announced 323,144 new infections over the last 24 hours, a 10 percent drop from the day before, but experts warned this may be more a function of in a fall in testing than a sign the new wave is abating. It still represents the sixth day with new infection numbers over 300,000 cases — the most in the world.
Annual Chincoteague charity wild pony swim canceled again due to pandemic
For the second year in a row, the annual wild pony swim at Chincoteague Island on Virginia’s Eastern Shore has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers of the popular event that began more than 90 years ago said that given the continued presence of the virus and restrictions on the size of gatherings in some jurisdictions, they decided to cancel the July event.
Last year’s cancellation of the pony swim marked the first time since World War II that the event had not been held.
Denise Bowden, a spokeswoman for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company that oversees the fundraiser and helps care for the wild ponies, said with crowd restrictions in place, “it was just not conducive for us to have the swim again this year.”
Fingers crossed for in-person university graduations
College graduation-day ceremonies have never felt so up in the air.
Last year, the vast majority of schools held only virtual graduations, so students knew they wouldn’t be able to walk across a stage to cheers from their families.
But this year, with just weeks to go, some schools are still determining whether they will be able to hold an in-person commencement. And if they can, who will be able to attend? And where will it be held? And what will it look like?
As winter turned to spring and the academic finish line approached, commencement plans flipped and flopped — and flipped again. College and university leaders across the country, as well as students and parents, wanted in-person events, but the lingering coronavirus pandemic has produced spikes in infections and unprecedented uncertainty.
Ramped up vaccinations and stimulus program help boost Biden’s economy in first 100 days
As President Biden approaches his 100th day in office, he confronts a much different economy than the one that existed when he was sworn in. Hiring is picking up rapidly after backsliding in December. Hunger is decreasing. The number of families behind on rent fell by more than 2 million in March.
Economists have long predicted that growth will accelerate as the coronavirus comes under control, regardless of who is in the White House, though the Biden administration has put a distinctive spin on the government’s role in the recovery. The president’s signature spending initiatives, such as a $2 trillion infrastructure plan, are still taking shape and, if passed, are not likely to take effect until after the initial rebound. But at the same time, Biden’s team prioritized vaccinations and worked quickly with Congress to enact a $1.9 trillion stimulus package to provide ample support to the economy. Both of these moves have already had a tangible impact.