This tiny snippet of video also raised the lawyers’ suspicions about what was missing, what was hidden from view. The lack of transparency has quickly transformed this case into a stage play of America’s policing at its gothic worst. It already includes tales of a county attorney declaring, with an expletive for emphasis, that he wouldn’t be bullied into doing what he did not want to do. Out-of-state lawyers have faced suspicions from the locals about their motives and credentials. And the sheriff’s office released a video statement in which the sheriff and his deputy promise transparency and then proceed to explain their narrow definition of transparency and finish with “Thank you and God bless.”