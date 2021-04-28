“The police killed my brother in the same manner that they killed George Floyd,” Gerardo Gonzalez told reporters Tuesday.
Mario Gonzalez’s death came a day before a jury convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of murder in Floyd’s death during an arrest last year. For nine minutes and 29 seconds, Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s back as Floyd begged for his life.
In Alameda, just east of San Francisco, three officers who were involved in the attempted arrest of Gonzalez have been placed on paid administrative leave while officials investigate the incident. The county sheriff’s department, the local district attorney’s office and a law firm — Renne Public Law Group — are probing Gonzalez’s death.
Gerardo Gonzalez said officers had “murdered” his brother, the Mercury News reported.
“Last Monday, the Alameda Police Department said that Mario died in police custody due to medical complications,” Gerardo Gonzalez said, according to the newspaper. “Yesterday, my family and I saw the footage, and we know what really happened.”
Police released audio of two calls from people. The first caller says Gonzalez was loitering in his front yard, “kind of talking to himself.” “He’s not doing anything wrong; he’s just scaring my wife,” the caller tells a dispatcher.
The second caller says the person is in a park and seemingly trying to break security tags off alcohol bottles in Walgreens baskets.
An officer who responds to the intersection of Oak and Powell streets finds Gonzalez standing next to what appears to be two shopping baskets of alcohol bottles, the body-camera footage shows. The officer, who introduces himself as “Officer McKinley,” repeatedly asks Gonzalez if he feels all right and if he has any desire to hurt himself or anyone else.
Gonzalez, who appears disoriented, responds that he feels fine but says he doesn’t “know what’s going on” and comments vaguely that “something happened over there.” He and the officer talk for a few minutes and Gonzalez identifies himself by his first name, the video shows. The officer then says he’s “concerned about this open container and everything.”
“So here’s the plan, Mario,” the officer tells Gonzalez. “I got to identify you, so I know who I’m talking to, make sure you don’t have any warrants or anything like that, okay? You come up with a plan, let me know that you’re not going to be drinking in our parks over here, and then we can be on our merry way, okay?”
The officer asks Gonzalez for his ID and says that if he can’t provide one, then police are “going to have to take you.” Several seconds later, two officers guide Gonzalez onto the sidewalk and try to hold his hands behind his back.
Gonzalez hangs his head limply while muttering, the video shows. The officers repeatedly tell him not to resist.
Then Gonzalez falls to the ground as he and the officers struggle, the video shows. One officer presses his arm and knee into Gonzalez’s back to hold him down.
Gonzalez repeatedly groans loudly and breathes heavily while an officer asks him questions about himself in an apparent attempt to keep him engaged, the video shows. An officer says aloud that they’re going to keep Gonzalez on the ground until they get a wrap, a device with Kevlar wires and hooks meant to help police detain people who are not complying with commands.
“Please don’t do this,” Gonzalez appears to say at one point.
“Please don’t do what?” an officer replies.
Gonzalez just moans in response. An officer tells Gonzalez that it seems like he had too much to drink, the video shows.
After Gonzalez has been on the ground for more than four minutes, one officer asks if they can roll him on his side.
“Uh, I don’t want to lose what I got, man,” another officer responds.
One officer comments that they don’t have any weight on Gonzalez’s chest. As an officer tries to shift positions, another officer stops him: “No, no, no. No weight, no weight.”
A few seconds later, the officers realize that Gonzalez has stopped making noise, the video shows. They roll him on his side, tap him and call his name.
A third officer approaches, and they check for a pulse. When they don’t find one, they start CPR. Several other officers and at least one member of the fire department arrive as the officers continue CPR for about six minutes.
“He went from combative to nonresponsive almost immediately,” one officer says to another, the video shows. “We started compressions when we checked no pulse.”
Police say members of the Alameda Fire Department brought Gonzalez to a hospital, where he later died.
