“The police killed my brother in the same manner that they killed George Floyd,” Gerardo Gonzalez told reporters Tuesday.
Mario Gonzalez’s death came a day before a jury convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of murder in Floyd’s death during an arrest last year. For 9 minutes 29 seconds, Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck and back as Floyd begged for his life.
In Alameda, just east of San Francisco, three officers who were involved in the attempted arrest of Gonzalez have been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is investigated. City officials identified the officers Wednesday as James Fisher, Cameron Leahy and Eric McKinley.
The county sheriff’s department, the local district attorney’s office and a law firm — Renne Public Law Group — are looking into Gonzalez’s death.
Gerardo Gonzalez said officers had “murdered” his brother, whom he described as a kind and funny man who cared for his younger brother with disabilities and had a 4-year-old son.
“Last Monday, the Alameda Police Department said that Mario died in police custody due to medical complications,” Gerardo Gonzalez told reporters. “Yesterday, my family and I saw the footage, and we know what really happened.”
The officers “took a minuscule event and made it fatal,” Gerardo Gonzalez added. He called for a thorough investigation of the incident.
Michael Haddad, an attorney for the Gonzalez family, said the officers should have been able to put handcuffs on Gonzalez without pinning him to the ground.
“There didn’t seem to be any need to jump to handcuff him,” Haddad said Wednesday. “He wasn’t threatening. And then when they did decide to handcuff him, they didn’t do it professionally or competently.”
Police released audio of two calls from people. The first caller says a man was loitering in the caller’s front yard, “kind of talking to himself.” “He’s not doing anything wrong; he’s just scaring my wife,” the caller tells a dispatcher.
The second caller says the person was in a park and seemingly trying to break security tags off alcohol bottles in Walgreens shopping baskets.
An officer who responds to the intersection of Oak and Powell streets finds Gonzalez standing next to what appears to be two shopping baskets containing alcohol bottles, the body-camera footage shows. The officer, who introduces himself as “Officer McKinley,” repeatedly asks Gonzalez if he feels all right and if he has any desire to hurt himself or anyone else.
Gonzalez, who appears disoriented, says that he feels fine but that he doesn’t “know what’s going on” and comments vaguely that “something happened over there.” He and the officer talk for a few minutes and Gonzalez identifies himself by his first name, the video shows.
At one point, the officer asks into his radio if someone can check whether a nearby Walgreens store has reported any thefts that day.
The officer then tells Gonzalez that he’s “concerned about this open container and everything.”
“So here’s the plan, Mario,” the officer says. “… I got to identify you, so I know who I’m talking to, make sure you don’t have any warrants or anything like that, okay? You come up with a plan, let me know that you’re not going to be drinking in our parks over here, and then we can be on our merry way, okay?”
The officer asks Gonzalez for his ID and says if he can’t provide one, then police are “going to have to take you.” Several seconds later, two officers guide Gonzalez onto the sidewalk and try to hold his hands behind his back.
Gonzalez hangs his head limply while muttering, the video shows. The officers repeatedly tell him not to resist.
Then the officers wrestle Gonzalez to the ground as they struggle, the video shows. One officer presses his arm and knee into Gonzalez’s back as the other officer helps hold him down.
Gonzalez repeatedly groans loudly and breathes heavily while an officer asks him questions about himself in an apparent attempt to keep him engaged, the video shows. An officer says aloud that they’re going to keep Gonzalez on the ground until they get a wrap, a device with Kevlar wires and hooks meant to help police detain people who are not complying with commands.
“Please don’t do this,” Gonzalez appears to say at one point.
“Please don’t do what?” an officer replies.
Gonzalez just moans in response. An officer tells Gonzalez that it seems as though he had too much to drink, the video shows.
After Gonzalez has been on the ground for more than four minutes, one officer asks if they can roll him on his side.
“Uh, I don’t want to lose what I got, man,” another officer responds.
One officer comments that they don’t have any weight on Gonzalez’s chest. As an officer tries to shift positions, another officer stops him: “No, no, no. No weight, no weight.”
A few seconds later, the officers realize Gonzalez has stopped making noise, the video shows. They roll him on his side, tap him and call his name.
A third officer approaches, and they check for a pulse. When they don’t find one, they start CPR. Several other officers and at least one member of the fire department arrive as the officers continue CPR for about six minutes.
“He went from combative to nonresponsive almost immediately,” one officer says to another, the video shows. “We started compressions when we checked no pulse.”
The officer adds that they had given Gonzalez Narcan, a substance used to treat opioid overdoses. City spokeswoman Sarah Henry on Wednesday declined to answer a question about why the officers administered that medication.
Police said members of the Alameda Fire Department took Gonzalez to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy is pending.
Seth Stoughton, a former Tallahassee police officer who is now a law professor at the University of South Carolina, said police have been taught for years to keep people facedown — also known as in the prone position — for as little time as possible. Ideally, he said officers should turn a person onto their side as soon as they are handcuffed.
Leaving a person facedown for too long introduces a risk that they will experience “positional asphyxia,” which limits their breathing over time and eventually kills them, Stoughton said. Several experts who testified in the Chauvin trial attributed Floyd’s death to positional asphyxia.
In the Alameda case, Stoughton said the officers should have recognized two factors that put Gonzalez in increased danger. The fact that Gonzalez was heavy means that his stomach may have pushed into his lungs while he was facedown, Stoughton said. Alcohol consumption is also a risk factor, he said, though it was unclear if Gonzalez had consumed any.
“I just don’t understand how any officer would think it appropriate to leave a secured subject in the prone position,” Stoughton said. “It’s just mind-boggling to me.”
An online fundraiser for Gonzalez’s family had raised more than $82,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.
