“Why are you shooting me?” Alvarez asks as he moans on someone’s front lawn. “You had a gun!” an officer shouts back.
The new footage underscored calls to reduce deadly foot chases already sparked by Toledo’s killing, as distraught families and activists say police encounters escalate unnecessarily. Police have released few details about what led up to Alvarez’s shooting, but Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot suggested Wednesday that it stemmed from a low-level traffic offense. She called foot chases dangerous for everyone involved, as police promised new policies in the coming weeks.
“We can’t live in a world where a minor traffic offense results in someone being shot and killed,” Lightfoot said while taking questions at an event. “That’s not acceptable to me, and it shouldn’t be acceptable to anyone.”
A police tactical response report said that Alvarez “posed an imminent threat of battery with weapon,” and the head of the police union suggested the officer feared Alvarez would fire on him. Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA), which is reviewing the incident, said Wednesday that it has recommended the officer who fired the shots be stripped of his police powers while its investigation continues.
Loved ones remembered Alvarez as an affectionate father to a 2-year-old daughter who set aside dreams of playing pro soccer to work at a meatpacking plant and support his family.
“I can’t believe he is gone,” Alvarez’s father, Oscar Martinez, said in a statement, remembering how Alvarez had just proudly showed off a new car. “I really miss my son. I just want some answers; why did they do this to Anthony?”
Lightfoot issued a joint statement with two other city leaders, Alderman Ariel Reboyras and Alderman Felix Cardona Jr., acknowledging how the deaths of Toledo and Alvarez the same week have hurt the Latino community in particular.
Video showed Toledo carrying an object that police identified as a firearm. He tossed the weapon behind a fence and raised his hands in the split second before he was fatally wounded. Alvarez and Toledo are both Latino.
“The loss of our city’s youth can no longer be the milestones by which we measure our collective failure,” the statement said. “As a City, we must do better.”
The shooting unfolded not long after midnight in Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood — “a community Anthony called his home,” his family said in a statement Wednesday, a day after watching the videos. They said the footage raised more questions, including why officers chased Alvarez as he walked home on March 31 — and did not answer Alvarez’s dying question, “Why?”
COPA did not identify the officer involved in its statement, but an incident report indicates it was Evan Solano, a 29-year-old White Hispanic man who has served on the police force since 2015. The Washington Post could not reach Solano on Wednesday, and the local police union declined to help a reporter get in touch.
COPA said that Chicago police tried to stop and speak with Alvarez, “an individual familiar to the officers.” Body camera footage from the officer who shot Alvarez shows police running down a sidewalk at night, catching up to Alvarez outside a house. Video from the area captures Alvarez stumbling and falling on the lawn as he flees. “Drop the gun! Drop the gun!” an officer yells before almost immediately firing.
Alvarez drops down and starts to groan. Police yell at him to get on the ground as they approach, although he already is, and they notify others that an officer has fired shots.
Blood pools on the pavement by Alvarez as police give aid.
“I’m trying to help you!” one officer yells. “Stay with me, dude. Stay with me!”
Alvarez was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, officials said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday it could not yet release information on an autopsy.
Chicago police policies state that use of force should be “objectively reasonable, necessary, and proportional.” Factors to consider include whether someone poses an “imminent threat” to people, the person’s “proximity or access to weapons” and whether authorities can effectively de-escalate the situation.
The leader of the police union, John Catanzara, defended the officer’s actions in a video statement ahead of the release of the body camera footage.
“The officer with the gun in plain sight fears that the offender is going to turn and start firing on him because that’s the motion he was making,” Catanzara said.
“There is nothing wrong with this shooting just because the bullet struck the offender from behind. There is nothing saying the bullets have to be from the front,” he added.
Several elected officials had already issued calls for “radical” police restructuring after Toledo’s shooting. Concerns about Chicago police’s tactics are not new: A Justice Department review of the department expressed deep concerns about the agency’s foot pursuits and use of force several years ago.
The Justice Department’s 2017 report says officials “found that officers engage in tactically unsound and unnecessary foot pursuits, and that these foot pursuits too often end with officers unreasonably shooting someone — including unarmed individuals.” It added that officers “exhibit poor discipline when discharging their weapons and engage in tactics that endanger themselves and public safety.”
Police Superintendent David Brown said at a Wednesday news conference that the department hopes to roll out its foot pursuit policy within weeks, acknowledging its urgency “given the current circumstances of two police- involved shootings.”
The officer who shot Alvarez was put on administrative leave for 30 days following the incident, Brown said. Noting that he is tasked with weighing in on COPA’s recommendations before a police board makes final decisions, Brown said he must “stay non-opinionated on facts until I get that complete investigation.”
The police department declined to comment further on the shooting Wednesday, citing the ongoing COPA investigation.