The makeup of the jury had been intensely scrutinized since the start of Chauvin’s trial. Judge Peter A. Cahill, who presided over the trial, tried to preserve the jurors’ anonymity both for their safety and for the integrity of the verdict. Cameras in the courtroom weren’t allowed to photograph or film the jurors, and they were only referred to by number during the trial. What few details were known of the jurors were gleaned from the jury selection process.