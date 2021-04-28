“The only way that you’re going to adequately respond to a global pandemic is by having a global response, and a global response means equity throughout the world,” Fauci told the Guardian Australia.
Maryland school system to open for in-person learning in the fall
School systems across Maryland must permit in-person instruction, in a school, with a teacher in the classroom, starting with the fall opening of classes and continuing through the 2021-2022 school year, state officials said Tuesday.
The directive, detailed in a resolution passed unanimously by the Maryland State Board of Education, comes as Maryland has been attacked by some parents and critics for the slow pace of its school reopenings.
Even now, 58 percent of students in Maryland continue to learn online from home, spending more than a year out of their classrooms and away from in-person interactions with their teachers and peers, state officials said.
In all, that’s 512,000 students who are not in school buildings in a state where the enrollment for prekindergarten to 12th grade is 882,000.
Trump supporter says pandemic-boredom prompted him to send death threats against elected Democrats
NEW YORK — A fervent supporter of former president Donald Trump on trial on charges of making death threats to prominent elected Democrats before and shortly after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol insisted Tuesday that his statements on social media and in private messages were not to be taken seriously.
Brendan Hunt blamed his comments on pandemic-induced boredom and depression when he took the witness stand to testify in his own defense in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn and was confronted by prosecutors with violent, racist and antisemitic statements that he argued did not reflect his beliefs.
Hunt’s case is seen as a test of how far violent speech can go before it is a crime and is no longer constitutionally protected as free speech. Hunt did not participate in the riot at the Capitol building, but he is one of hundreds of people charged by the Justice Department in response to the attack by Trump supporters.
Analysis: The world wakes up to India’s nightmare, finally.
India’s surging coronavirus cases should have been a loud wake-up call. Sure, the enormous spike in cases this spring came as a surprise. Just months before, an earlier rise in daily cases had dropped mysteriously, and India, home to some of the world’s biggest vaccine manufacturers, seemed well primed for mass immunization.
But that changed weeks ago, in mid-March, when cases ticked up but vaccinations did not. By April, daily cases had topped 100,000, higher than they had ever reached in 2020. Soon, they were more than triple that, setting a record for any nation on Earth and accounting for more than 39 percent of all new cases globally. India’s death toll is nearing 200,000, even with serious allegations of undercounting.
The rapid rise of infections seems to have come from the perfect storm of fast-spreading variants, slow vaccination and relaxed restrictions that public health experts had warned about. And yet for what seemed like an agonizingly long time, it appeared that much of the world was sleeping on it.