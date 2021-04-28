Please Note

The top U.S. infectious-disease expert Anthony S. Fauci said Wednesday that the world has failed so far in tackling the global nature of the pandemic with a suitably global response, leading to tragedies like the current outbreak in India.

The nation of more than 1.3 billion is in the grip of a devastating surge, with more than 360,000 new cases in the past 24 hours — another global record — and 3,293 deaths, raising the toll past 200,000. Hospitals and crematoriums have been overwhelmed and global assistance is only now slowly trickling in.

“The only way that you’re going to adequately respond to a global pandemic is by having a global response, and a global response means equity throughout the world,” Fauci told the Guardian Australia.

Here are some significant developments:
  • As the virus devastates India, patients are on their own, fighting for their lives in an overwhelmed system in which ambulances, hospital beds, oxygen, medicine and even cremation grounds are in short supply.
  • Vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks during outdoor activities in small groups, federal health officials said. Even unvaccinated individuals may go without masks when walking, jogging or biking outdoors.
  • West Virginia is offering an incentive to get vaccinated: Money. The state will give young people who get their shots a $100 savings bond, officials announced this week.
  • A Trump supporter claimed that pandemic-induced boredom had prompted him to make death threats against prominent elected Democrats before and after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.
  • In contrast to the deadly surge in India, new cases continue to fall in the United States with a decrease of 14.3 percent over the past week. The U.S. toll, however, remains by far the highest in the world with more than 572,000 dead.
Maryland school system to open for in-person learning in the fall

By Donna St. George

School systems across Maryland must permit in-person instruction, in a school, with a teacher in the classroom, starting with the fall opening of classes and continuing through the 2021-2022 school year, state officials said Tuesday.

The directive, detailed in a resolution passed unanimously by the Maryland State Board of Education, comes as Maryland has been attacked by some parents and critics for the slow pace of its school reopenings.

Even now, 58 percent of students in Maryland continue to learn online from home, spending more than a year out of their classrooms and away from in-person interactions with their teachers and peers, state officials said.

In all, that’s 512,000 students who are not in school buildings in a state where the enrollment for prekindergarten to 12th grade is 882,000.

Trump supporter says pandemic-boredom prompted him to send death threats against elected Democrats

By Shayna Jacobs

NEW YORK — A fervent supporter of former president Donald Trump on trial on charges of making death threats to prominent elected Democrats before and shortly after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol insisted Tuesday that his statements on social media and in private messages were not to be taken seriously.

Brendan Hunt blamed his comments on pandemic-induced boredom and depression when he took the witness stand to testify in his own defense in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn and was confronted by prosecutors with violent, racist and antisemitic statements that he argued did not reflect his beliefs.

Hunt’s case is seen as a test of how far violent speech can go before it is a crime and is no longer constitutionally protected as free speech. Hunt did not participate in the riot at the Capitol building, but he is one of hundreds of people charged by the Justice Department in response to the attack by Trump supporters.

Analysis: The world wakes up to India’s nightmare, finally.

By Adam Taylor

India’s surging coronavirus cases should have been a loud wake-up call. Sure, the enormous spike in cases this spring came as a surprise. Just months before, an earlier rise in daily cases had dropped mysteriously, and India, home to some of the world’s biggest vaccine manufacturers, seemed well primed for mass immunization.

But that changed weeks ago, in mid-March, when cases ticked up but vaccinations did not. By April, daily cases had topped 100,000, higher than they had ever reached in 2020. Soon, they were more than triple that, setting a record for any nation on Earth and accounting for more than 39 percent of all new cases globally. India’s death toll is nearing 200,000, even with serious allegations of undercounting.

The rapid rise of infections seems to have come from the perfect storm of fast-spreading variants, slow vaccination and relaxed restrictions that public health experts had warned about. And yet for what seemed like an agonizingly long time, it appeared that much of the world was sleeping on it.