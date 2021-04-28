“The only way that you’re going to adequately respond to a global pandemic is by having a global response, and a global response means equity throughout the world,” Fauci told the Guardian Australia.
Russia reaches deal for Indian companies to produce Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine starting in May
MOSCOW — Russia has reached a deal for Indian pharmaceutical companies to manufacture as many as 850,000 doses of its vaccine Sputnik V, beginning next month, the Kremlin announced Tuesday, as India faces a devastating surge in covid-19 cases.
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and pledged to send more than 22 tons of aid, including ventilators, medical equipment and medicines.
A Kremlin readout of the call said Modi “warmly thanked” Putin, adding that the aid was “largely of a high-tech nature and is in great demand in the country.”
The Kremlin press services listed the items being sent as including 20 pieces of equipment for producing oxygen, 75 lung ventilators, 150 medical monitors and 200,000 packets of medicine.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund which backs and markets Sputnik V said Monday that Bangladesh had become the 62nd country to register the vaccine. The European Medicines Agency is conducting a rolling review of Sputnik V that could give E.U. countries the green light to use it.
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced that that country would produce the vaccine domestically during a trip to Moscow on Monday.
How to access the risks of returning to the gym
For much of the coronavirus pandemic, public health experts have flagged gyms and fitness studios as potentially high-risk environments for transmission, pointing to the virus’s ability to easily spread between people who are breathing heavily in poorly ventilated spaces. Now, with more than half the eligible population at least partially protected from the virus, many fitness enthusiasts are wondering whether it’s safe to go back.
Yes, experts say, with some caveats. The risk of gyms and indoor workout classes can be lower as long as various safety measures are in place — and being vaccinated can be a game-changer. If you are one of the millions of Americans who are fully vaccinated, some experts are encouraging a return to a somewhat normal workout routine, citing concerns about the pandemic’s impact on mental health and weight gain.
Descendants of the victims in the notorious Tuskegee study want to calm vaccine fears in communities of color
Eighty-four-year-old Florine Edwards was thrilled to receive her coronavirus vaccination in Memphis in March. “When I hear people say, ‘Well, I’m not sure,’ I say, ‘You be sure, because this is important,’ ” she said.
Edwards is a descendant of Black men who were unwitting subjects of the notoriously unethical federal syphilis study in Tuskegee, Ala. Edwards’s father, was one of many lured into the study without knowing they were being studied. Today, the deceit they suffered at the hands of public health officials is a common reason cited for vaccine hesitancy in communities of color.
Yet many of the Tuskegee descendants are — in part because of their family histories — making a point of getting vaccinated and encouraging others to do the same. Despite later apologies, the Tuskegee study has become a stand-in for the broader history of mistreatment and neglect that communities of color have experienced from the medical system.
Analysis: The partisan divide in coronavirus vaccinations is widening
As the weeks pass and demand for the coronavirus vaccine tapers off, the gap between Democratic and Republican interest in being vaccinated seems to be widening — meaning that the end to the pandemic is likely to move that much further into the future.
Consider, for example, the rate of completed vaccinations by county, according to data compiled by CovidActNow. You can see a slight correlation between how a county voted in 2020 — the horizontal axis — and the density of completed vaccinations, shown on the vertical. There’s a greater density of completed vaccinations on the left side of the graph than on the right.
CDC ‘strike team’ headed to India to help out with ‘horrifying’ coronavirus outbreak
The United States is sending over 500 canisters of oxygen and a strike team, among other supplies, to help India as it is ravaged by a new wave of coronavirus infections, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told ABC’s Good Morning America that “the situation there is horrifying, and our hearts go out to the entire country.” She added that her department has a close working relationship with India’s infectious-disease experts.
“We are deploying a strike team this week to go and assist,” she said. “We are working to send over 500 canisters of oxygen to start and working to send supplies as soon as we can."
President Biden spoke this week with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and promised assistance to the nation of 1.3 billion as its health-care system is overwhelmed by the largest surge of infections in the world.
On Tuesday, Canada said it would donate $10 million to India’s Red Cross for ambulance services and personal protective equipment.
Two planeloads of oxygen cylinders, meanwhile, arrived Wednesday from Singapore.
One dose of coronavirus vaccine can reduce transmission by almost half, study finds
A single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines may reduce transmission of the coronavirus within households by almost 50 percent, a study from Public Health England has found.
According to the study, which was based on 57,000 people from 24,000 households who were considered contacts of a vaccinated person, those infected with the coronavirus three weeks after receiving one dose of vaccine were between 38 and 49 percent less likely to pass the infection on to their close contacts compared with those who were unvaccinated.
Researchers working on the investigations said that protection was seen around two weeks after vaccination — regardless of a person’s age or contacts.
British Health Secretary Matt Hancock called the findings “terrific news,” adding that the results further reinforced the need for people to get vaccinated in a bid to end the pandemic.
“We already know vaccines save lives and this study is the most comprehensive real-world data showing they also cut transmission of this deadly virus,” he said.
Mary Ramsay, head of immunization at Public Health England, said in a statement that the results were “very encouraging,” and echoed Hancock’s encouragement for people to be immunized so that deaths could be prevented and life could once again return to a sense of normalcy.
Anger grows as India’s coronavirus death toll tops 200,000 as infections surge
India on Wednesday reported another record number of coronavirus cases and deaths, nudging its official covid-19 death toll past 200,000 as the virus coursed through urban centers and out into rural areas, leaving broken families and communities in its wake.
In a global record, Indian authorities logged 360,960 infections in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of cases to more than 17.9 million. India also reported 3,293 deaths, even as experts warned that many virus fatalities were going uncounted.
India is driving a worldwide surge in cases, accounting for 38 percent of infections recorded in the seven-day period ended April 25, the World Health Organization said.
The global impact of the crisis has spurred some nations to step in and offer support. President Biden earlier this week pledged vaccine materials, therapeutics and oxygen-related supplies.
In desperate hunt for beds, medicine, Indians use Twitter to help
With India’s coronavirus crisis becoming increasingly more desperate and beds, medicines and oxygen supplies scarce, people in cities across the country are relying on Twitter and the kindness of strangers for help during a time of national upheaval.
Some are using the platform to share locations of where to refill limited gas cylinders. Others are posting personal details of patients urgently requiring help. There are posts advertising which hospitals have empty beds and others that ask for blood plasma donors.
“URGENT PLEASE! REQUIREMENT: ventilator urgently as hospital has no ventilator Delhi,” reads one tweet flooding the platform with SOS calls. “okay have a very critical 30 year old patient with SpO2 level < 50, wife is pregnant. Urgently need an ICU/ventilator bed in Gurugram,” reads another.
Others are changing their Twitter usernames to indicate they are working to provide resources, including phrases such as “covid support,” to flag to others that they are working independently to contact hospitals and verify information.
Earlier this week, Twitter’s official India account warned users that while much of the information circulating was reliable some of it would not be, stressing the importance of following verified and trusted accounts.
“If you need a list of SOS resources - access to hospital beds, oxygen, food - please look at the COVID-19 SOS: Resources page. This will update in real-time as people put out their emergency Tweets,” the company said Monday.
Amid the heartbreaking flood of requests, a few users returned to the platform with updates that patients were receiving the care they needed thanks to leads found on Twitter and the sharing of information between cities.
West Virginia is offering an incentive to get vaccinated: Money
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) told his staff last week he wanted every idea they had. It didn’t matter how crazy or outside-the-box their proposals were. Justice was growing desperate to find some way of persuading his residents to get the coronavirus vaccine.
It wasn’t until days later that the wildest proposition of all popped into Justice’s head: Give young people a $100 savings bond if they get vaccinated.
West Virginia was about to receive federal pandemic funding for testing, protective equipment and economic relief. Why not just take some of that money and offer it directly to people to line up for their shots?
“It would be such a drop in the bucket compared to the ungodly amount of money we’re spending right now,” Justice said in a phone interview Tuesday.
At a meeting Friday with health officials, the governor started furiously jotting down numbers, doing back-of-the-envelope arithmetic on what it would cost to pay $100 to every person between the ages of 16 to 35 — one of the demographics most resistant to vaccination — who gets the shot. The total bill: Roughly $27.5 million.
Plans to use luxury hotel to treat India’s high court judges scrapped following outrage
Plans to use a luxury hotel in New Delhi as a coronavirus facility to treat India’s high court judges diagnosed with the disease have been scrapped following widespread outrage, with many branding the move discriminatory at a time of national crisis.
On Tuesday, government officials said they had reserved 100 rooms at the city’s Ashoka Hotel to treat judges, court staff and their families as India grapples to contain record numbers of infections that have forced overwhelmed hospitals and health-care staff to turn away desperate patients.
“For sake of justice, integrity and faith in the judicial system, Delhi’s High Court must quash the order,” Jaiveer Shergill, a lawyer and spokesman for the main opposition Congress party said.
Speaking amid the outrage, Delhi High Court said it had made no such request for beds inside the hotel to be reserved and denied that it had ordered any preferential treatment. The court urged the government to “take corrective steps immediately.”
Delhi’s deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia, took to Twitter Tuesday saying that he had “issued directions to withdraw the order immediately,” following the calls for the plan to be abandoned.
Basketball fans at Sunday’s Bucks game against the Nets can get vaccinated
Sunday’s game between the Bucks and Nets could have plenty of significance for those in attendance at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum, and not just because the home team is trying to catch Brooklyn in the chase for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.
Anyone 16 or older who attends the game can get his or her first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine, the Bucks announced Tuesday.
“We strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated and are pleased to team with the Milwaukee Health Department to give fans this easy and convenient opportunity,” Bucks President Peter Feigin said in a statement. “This is a critical time for all of us to take the necessary step that will help return our lives to normal. Let’s make this happen together.”
Doctor and nurse slap each other as tempers flare and pressure grows in Indian hospitals
Video footage of a doctor and nurse physically assaulting one another at a hospital in the city of Rampur, India, has been widely shared on social media as the health crisis in the country places enormous pressure on buckling hospitals and overworked health-care staff who are working around-the-clock to try to save record numbers of covid-19 patients.
In the video, a female nurse wearing a face covering, white overcoat and gloves can be seen arguing with a male doctor who is wearing a shirt and seated at a desk, seemingly filling in paperwork. As the two begin arguing, the nurse lunges at the doctor, slapping his face and knocking his mask off.
He stands up and immediately attempts to strike her in the face as others in the room race to break up the brawl. As the nurse is ushered out of the room by onlookers waving her arms and shouting, the doctor picks up his stethoscope seemingly in a bid to defend himself with it should she get close to him again.
Local police said they had not received a complaint regarding the incident, as the district magistrate launched an investigation into what happened.
Indian media reported that the argument was triggered by a disagreement over a death certificate needed for a grieving family.
“The staff is overburdened with work and the duo, perhaps due to stress, ended up slapping each other,” the Times of India quoted City Magistrate Ramji Mishra as saying.
Prince Harry and Meghan to join President Biden for ‘Vax Live’ concert calling for vaccine equity
LONDON — Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have joined a star-studded group set to publicly call on governments around the world to ensure vaccine equity amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World,” will be held on May 8 in Los Angeles and broadcast internationally.
The couple were named as campaign chairs for the event, arranged by advocacy organization Global Citizen.
“Over the past year, our world has experienced pain, loss, and struggle — together,” a statement from Harry and Meghan read. “Now we need to recover and heal — together. We can’t leave anybody behind.”
President Biden and Vice President Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron, will appear at the concert, which will be headlined by Jennifer Lopez and presented by Selena Gomez. Speakers include Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman and Gayle King.
The concert will be used to boost vaccination efforts by asking that foreign leaders commit to donating doses and vital resources needed to help curb the spread of infections.
Those watching will be encouraged to get vaccinated, and there will be an appeal for donations to help fight the crisis that has so far claimed more than 3.1 million lives worldwide.
Fauci pushes for a more global coronavirus response as India tops 200,000 deaths
The chief medical adviser to the White House, Anthony S. Fauci, said wealthy nations have failed to confront the world-spanning pandemic in an appropriately global manner as cases skyrocket in India and the coronavirus death toll tops 200,000 in the nation of 1.3 billion.
“This is something that all the countries that are relatively rich countries or countries that have a higher income have to pay more attention to,” he said, noting that the United States has now substantially increased aid to India, including sending oxygen, the drug remdesivir, personal protective equipment and coronavirus vaccines.
Wealthy countries have been slammed for buying up the world’s coronavirus vaccine supplies early on to meet their needs and even limiting the export of the materials to make vaccines to manufacturing powerhouses like India.
Fauci explained that letting the virus run free anywhere gives it a chance to grow and mutate and turn into something that could come back and haunt the wealthy countries that think they are safe.
“If you get infections in a country in which there are a lot of immunosuppressed individuals, including people who are infected with HIV and the virus infects them, they don’t clear it as rapidly as you would hope, and that gives the virus a chance to mutate, which leads to the development of additional variants,” he said.
Already, countries that have seen extensive unrestricted transmission of the virus early on, including Brazil, South Africa, Britain and now India, have seen the rise of more virulent variants that are driving new surges in many spots around the world.
“Because we’re all in this together. It’s an interconnected world,” Fauci said.