“The only way that you’re going to adequately respond to a global pandemic is by having a global response, and a global response means equity throughout the world,” Fauci told the Guardian Australia.
Here are some significant developments:
Fully vaccinated seniors are 94 percent less likely to be hospitalized with covid-19Return to menu
The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines being deployed to fight the coronavirus pandemic are highly effective in preventing hospitalizations among older adults, the group most at risk for severe disease and death, according to a federal study released Wednesday.
While not surprising, the results are reassuring because they provide the first real-world evidence in the United States that both vaccines prevent severe covid-19 illness, as they did in clinical trials, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
In the study, fully vaccinated adults 65 and older were 94 percent less likely to be hospitalized with covid-19 than people of the same age who were not vaccinated, according to the CDC. People who were partially vaccinated were 64 percent less likely to be hospitalized with the disease than the unvaccinated.
GOP lawmakers promote provision in covid relief package that they voted againstReturn to menu
A Republican congressman from Indiana declared that “help is on the way” for the restaurant industry. One of his colleagues from Texas tweeted a link where her constituents could “learn more” about the emergency assistance program and a third GOP lawmaker promoted a virtual briefing about it.
The trio of Republicans are now among a number of lawmakers who have touted a piece of President Biden’s coronavirus relief bill — even though they voted against it.
This week, Reps. Greg Pence (Ind.), Beth Van Duyne (Tex.) and Jaime Herrera Beutler (Wash.) all offered what amounted to an endorsement of the Small Business Administration’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which provides relief money to restaurants, bars and other food businesses affected by the pandemic.
“Help is on the way for those in the food and restaurant industry, who are still in need of assistance through the @SBAgov’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund,” Pence tweeted Wednesday afternoon, setting off the announcement with two red siren light emoji.
The Republicans’ embrace of this part of Biden’s stimulus bill, which passed last month on an almost entirely party-line vote, came in the days and hours leading up to the president’s first address to a joint session of Congress, wherein he will undoubtedly count the massive funding package as one of his administration’s early successes.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) released a statement Wednesday reveling in the political maneuvering of the representatives across the aisle: “BREAKING: Two More House Republicans Exposed for Voting No, But Taking the Dough,” the release’s headline read.
“In the month and a half since the American Rescue Plan was signed into law, Republican after Republican have realized the perils of voting against putting vaccines in arms, money in pockets, children back in school safely, and people back in jobs,” Pelosi’s office said.
The GOP lawmakers’ statements are also discordant with the views of the Republican Study Committee, a group of conservative House Republicans. In the run-up to Biden’s speech, the RSC circulated a memo that used the word “sham” 10 times to describe the coronavirus relief package.
“With President Biden, what you see is NOT what you get,” it announced.
A vaccinated couple flew their family to Hawaii. Their young son died of covid-19 on the trip.Return to menu
The family trip to Hawaii was full of precautions: Both parents had been fully vaccinated and tested negative for the coronavirus before leaving, as the state requires of visitors who want to avoid a long quarantine.
But still, the couple’s young son developed symptoms of covid-19 shortly after arriving in Hawaii from another state. The child, who had underlying health conditions, was taken to a hospital and later died.
The department did not provide the boy’s exact age. He was younger than 11, according to a news release.
“Possible sources of exposure are still under investigation,” Brooks Baehr, a spokesman for the Hawaii Department of Health, said in an email. “Symptoms developed within hours after arrival in Hawaii, so it is unlikely the child was exposed here.”
It was the state’s first pediatric covid-19 death, the Health Department said late Tuesday. The state has reported 479 deaths in which covid-19 was a contributing factor.
Who were we and what were we thinking? A return to offices frozen in time.Return to menu
Ellery Frahm is an archaeologist who unearths artifacts spanning half a million years of human history, all around the globe. But he recently unearthed a perplexing ancient artifact close to home. It was a Post-it note from last March, recovered from the debris of his Yale University office.
Written on it? A phone number. Whose number? A mystery.
“I suppose I could call it and ask, and say who I was, and what did they want?” he says.
But that would be a bit awkward, wouldn’t it? More than a year later? Who we were then, what we wanted — it was different.
Frahm is one of many office workers who were abruptly sent home last year and never summoned back until now. They have returned to workspaces frozen in time, full of strange relics: Notes for projects abandoned long ago. Dusty tchotchkes. Expired snacks. Unwashed coffee mugs. Hand sanitizer stations installed at the very beginning of the pandemic, back when we thought maybe a few weeks of germaphobia might get us over.
Fed says vaccinations and strong policies have helped the economy, but also note inflation is risingReturn to menu
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said that progress on vaccinations and “strong policy support” are helping economic activity and employment, with sectors hardest hit by the pandemic showing signs of improvement.
Inflation has also risen as the economy gains strength, but those increases largely reflect transitory factors, the Fed said in a statement released after its two-day policy meeting. Fed leaders have said they expect temporary price bumps, but they don’t expect those increases to persist throughout the entire economy.
“The path of the economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus, including progress on vaccinations," the statement read. "The ongoing public health crisis continues to weigh on the economy, and risks to the economic outlook remain.”
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell is set to take questions at a 2:30 ET news conference. He is likely to get questions on how the Fed will judge inflation dynamics if the economy rebounds strongly this year, as many expect. Powell may be asked when the Fed will start to trim its economic supports, and how vaccination rates — in the United States and abroad — shape his outlook.
The future of coronavirus testing is in Greenville, N.C.Return to menu
After a busy day of grocery shopping and other errands, Diane Bell slid into a kitchen chair and took out her at-home coronavirus test kits. She swabbed both her nostrils and mixed a few chemicals, and within a few minutes, a blue line materialized on an indicator strip.
“Negative!” she called out to her partner. It was her seventh test in three weeks, and so far, so good.
Bell’s testing is part of one of the largest, most ambitious and high-stakes scientific experiments of the coronavirus pandemic — to persuade families and whole communities to incorporate home kits into their everyday routines to identify and stop infections as the nation inches toward full reopening. Sponsored by the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it aims to distribute 2 million free at-home test kits to 80,000 families in Pitt County, N.C., and Chattanooga, Tenn., to conduct regular testing from now until around June.
Filipinos feel helpless against latest coronavirus surgeReturn to menu
The Philippines has Southeast Asia’s worst current outbreak, pushing total coronavirus cases beyond 1 million. Many who need treatment must be driven out of the capital, to hospitals as far as five hours away, as the health system buckles under the strain. The Philippines has recorded 16,000 deaths, with patients dying in their homes, on the road and sometimes right outside emergency room doors.
Some private hospitals have turned to home care, remote consulting and recruiting health-care workers from the provinces. The Health Department is developing a home care package for patients with mild cases of covid-19.
“We did not fall short,” President Rodrigo Duterte, who was absent from the public eye at the beginning of the latest virus wave, said in a televised address in mid-April.
Health workers who say the outbreak could have been prevented disagree. Despite lower daily cases in the past week, hospitals were still full; some treated patients in wheelchairs in emergency rooms or in the driveway well into the third week of April.
Here’s how to help IndiaReturn to menu
India has seen a cataclysmic coronavirus surge over the past week, reporting more than 300,000 new coronavirus cases per day, with the real figure probably higher. The spike in infections has led to deadly shortages of oxygen, ambulances and hospital beds. Countries around the world have pledged to send aid in the form of medical supplies and vaccine doses, but urgent requests for ventilators and intensive care unit beds continue to flood social media.
As India’s health-care system buckles under pressure, here are some organizations that are providing relief.
In desperate hunt for beds, medicine, Indians use Twitter to helpReturn to menu
With India’s coronavirus crisis becoming increasingly more desperate and beds, medicine and oxygen supplies scarce, people in cities across the country are relying on Twitter and the kindness of strangers for help during a time of national upheaval. About 360,000 new cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours alone.
Some are using the platform to share locations where gas cylinders, which are in limited supply, can be refilled. Others are posting details about patients in urgent need of help. Some posts advertise which hospitals have empty beds and others ask for blood plasma donors. There are tweets that offer advice on how to stay safe and others that beg for ambulances before it is too late.
“URGENT PLEASE! REQUIREMENT: ventilator urgently as hospital has no ventilator Delhi,” reads one tweet flooding the platform with SOS calls.
Need more time to use an airline ticket credit? Here’s how to get it.Return to menu
Don’t look now, but your airline ticket credits are about to expire.
That’s the conclusion of a study by the travel-management company TripActions, which estimates that more than half of outstanding airline vouchers will vanish by the end of this year.
And it’s not just airline vouchers. After the pandemic started, cruise lines and tour operators also issued credits to customers who couldn’t travel because of the outbreak. Those vouchers typically expire 12 to 24 months from the time services were booked.
There’s more than one way to avoid losing your money. You can ask for a credit extension, and if the answer is no, you can try to negotiate a refund. If that doesn’t work, I have other ideas.
But first things first. Once your credit expires, it is almost impossible to get it back. So look at your ticket or contract, and if the credit is close to expiring, act now.
The TSA wanted 6,000 new officers by summer. Most positions are unfilled as airlines expect a passenger surge.Return to menu
The Transportation Security Administration has undertaken an effort to recruit thousands of new officers for airport checkpoints as cooped-up travelers increasingly resume flying.
The agency has hosted virtual recruitment fairs and is seeking candidates on social media. To get recruits in the door quickly, the agency recently began offering a $500 bonus to candidates at some airports if they fill out background-check paperwork within five days.
But with Memorial Day approaching, the TSA is only about one-third of the way to reaching a goal it publicized in February to hire 6,000 officers by summer. Internal agency bulletins reviewed by The Washington Post indicate that checkpoint wait times are sometimes more than 45 minutes at some airports because of passenger volume and staffing issues.
Air travel tumbled during the first months of the pandemic, but millions of Americans are now flying each week, and airlines expect more will be itching to take vacations after receiving coronavirus vaccinations. The TSA announced the hiring drive in February to prepare for a surge in travel, outlining a massive push for an agency that employs about 47,000 officers.
How did the covid-19 outbreak in India get so bad?Return to menu
In February, health-care workers and epidemiologists in India puzzled over their good fortune. Coronavirus case counts had gone down, demand for ventilators was manageable, and experts predicted the country would be spared a major second wave.
In April, events have taken a different turn. Images that have gone viral on social media show bodies heaped in makeshift crematoriums. Hospital beds and oxygen are scarce. Desperate patients and relatives have turned to the black market for medicine, while others die in hospitals amid oxygen shortages. Recent days have seen repeated record infection figures, which are probably undercounts. The death toll from the virus surpassed 200,000 on Wednesday, as India again reported a record number of fatalities and experts cautioned that those numbers, too, were an underestimate.
As the pandemic surges — and as hospitals buckle under the strain — some have blamed their government, and the wider world, for failing to stem the cataclysmic spike.
Russia reaches deal for Indian companies to produce Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine starting in MayReturn to menu
MOSCOW — Russia has reached a deal for Indian pharmaceutical companies to manufacture as many as 850,000 doses of its vaccine Sputnik V, beginning next month, the Kremlin announced Tuesday, as India faces a devastating surge in covid-19 cases.
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and pledged to send more than 22 tons of aid, including ventilators, medical equipment and medicines.
A Kremlin readout of the call said Modi “warmly thanked” Putin, adding that the aid was “largely of a high-tech nature and is in great demand in the country.”
The Kremlin press services listed the items being sent as including 20 pieces of equipment for producing oxygen, 75 lung ventilators, 150 medical monitors and 200,000 packets of medicine.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund which backs and markets Sputnik V said Monday that Bangladesh had become the 62nd country to register the vaccine. The European Medicines Agency is conducting a rolling review of Sputnik V that could give E.U. countries the green light to use it.
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced that country would produce the vaccine domestically during a trip to Moscow on Monday.