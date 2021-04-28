U.S. infectious-disease expert Anthony S. Fauci said Wednesday that the world has failed so far in tackling the global nature of the coronavirus pandemic with a suitably global response, leading to tragedies such as the current outbreak in India.

The nation of more than 1.3 billion is in the grip of a devastating surge, with more than 360,000 new cases in the past 24 hours — another global record — and 3,293 deaths, raising the toll past 200,000. Hospitals and crematoriums have been overwhelmed, and global assistance is only now slowly trickling in.

“The only way that you’re going to adequately respond to a global pandemic is by having a global response, and a global response means equity throughout the world,” Fauci told the Guardian Australia.

Here are some significant developments:

  • A mass fundraising campaign called Go Give One was launched Wednesday by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the WHO Foundation and world leaders, the Associated Press reported. It aims to reach 50 million people globally to make small contributions to Covax, the international initiative to promote equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines.
  • As the virus devastates India, patients are on their own, fighting for their lives in an overwhelmed system in which ambulances, hospital beds, oxygen, medicine and even cremation grounds are in short supply.
  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) lifted the state’s outdoors mask mandate Wednesday, with a large-event exception, in line with the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Hogan also announced that effective Saturday, all restrictions for outdoor dining will be lifted.
  • The deciding body for the Tokyo Olympic Games announced updated protocols Wednesday ahead of the event that include requiring participants to take two coronavirus tests before traveling to Japan and daily tests for three days after arriving.
  • A single dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines may reduce transmission of the coronavirus within households by up to 50 percent, a study from Public Health England has found.
  • West Virginia is offering an incentive to get vaccinated: money. The state will give young people who get their shots a $100 savings bond, officials announced this week.
  • In contrast to the deadly surge in India, new cases continue to fall in the United States, with a decrease of 16 percent over the past week. However, the U.S. toll of 573,000 dead remains by far the highest in the world.