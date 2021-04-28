The 19-year-old staffer first reported that von Ehlinger had raped her to the House’s assistant sergeant-at-arms on March 11, the Statesman reported. She said von Ehlinger invited her to dinner in downtown Boise on March 10. After the meal, he allegedly took her to his apartment, where he carried her to his bedroom, the AP reported. The woman said she told von Ehlinger she did not want to have sex, and said she was not on birth control in hopes that it would dissuade him. Instead, she said von Ehlinger knelt with his knees on her shoulders and forced her to perform oral sex.