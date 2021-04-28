Now, after less than a year in office, von Ehlinger stands accused of raping a 19-year-old legislative staffer.
As police conduct a criminal investigation, a separate inquiry by the ethics committee found probable cause in the intern’s claim — and also revealed a pattern of complaints from women who work in the Idaho Capitol and say von Ehlinger sexually harassed them.
Von Ehlinger also stands accused of asking a married House clerk on a date and following a lobbyist to the bathroom, according to records released by the Idaho House and reported on by the Idaho Statesman and the Associated Press on Monday.
Von Ehlinger, 38, has called the rape allegation an “embarrassment” and denied violating any laws or legislative rules. In an emailed statement to The Washington Post, the legislator’s attorney called the harassment complaints from multiple women “non-issues which only serve to distract from the heinous, demonstrably false allegations which have been leveled against Representative von Ehlinger.”
Von Ehlinger “maintains that he is innocent of any wrongdoing and he looks forward to putting this matter to rest,” Edward W. Dindinger, his attorney, added in an email.
Von Ehlinger, an Army veteran who previously worked in real estate and as a substitute teacher, was appointed to his seat in June to succeed a lawmaker who died. He won an uncontested election to keep the seat in November. Despite his victory, von Ehlinger spread unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud following the 2020 election while participating in the “Stop the Steal” movement aimed at undermining President Biden’s victory in favor of former president Donald Trump.
The 19-year-old staffer first reported that von Ehlinger had raped her to the House’s assistant sergeant-at-arms on March 11, the Statesman reported. She said von Ehlinger invited her to dinner in downtown Boise on March 10. After the meal, he allegedly took her to his apartment, where he carried her to his bedroom, the AP reported. The woman said she told von Ehlinger she did not want to have sex, and said she was not on birth control in hopes that it would dissuade him. Instead, she said von Ehlinger knelt with his knees on her shoulders and forced her to perform oral sex.
According to transcripts included in the ethics investigation, the woman later told von Ehlinger on a phone call that she felt violated.
“Like I told you I didn’t want to do that,” she said, the AP reported. “I said I was was uncomfortable.”
According to the transcript, von Ehlinger said he regretted making her feel uncomfortable.
“I um clearly made you feel uncomfortable,” he said in the transcript. “And um, I didn’t know that at the time, but I do now. And that’s why I’m, uh, like seriously remorseful about it.”
The Boise Police Department has also opened an investigation into the allegation.
The woman has not been publicly identified by the police or the ethics committee and The Post does not name victims of sexual assault. But some right-wing blogs and supporters of von Ehlinger, including a fellow Idaho Republican and a lawyer who was representing von Ehlinger, have publicly named the woman and called her a liar.
Von Ehlinger allegedly made two other women who work at the state Capitol uncomfortable by pursuing them romantically, according to records released by the state House.
A lobbyist accused him of following her to the bathroom during a special legislative session last August, Boise State Public Radio reported. She brushed the incident off, until she said von Ehlinger again followed her around at a reception during the current legislative session, even after she repeatedly tried to move away from him. At one point, the lobbyist noticed her purse had been knocked over, and she said she worried von Ehlinger had searched through the contents looking for her home address.
In January, a House clerk reported that von Ehlinger asked her to go on a run and out for a meal. She declined in an email, telling the representative that she was married and felt uncomfortable, Boise State Public Radio reported. That proposal came just days after new lawmakers, including von Ehlinger, had undergone “Respectful Workplace Training.”
Following those complaints, another lawmaker said he told von Ehlinger to be careful about being “overly nice” or “flirty” with women at work.
The Ethics and House Policy Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing on the sexual misconduct complaint against von Ehlinger on Wednesday. The committee may recommend to reprimand or to expel von Ehlinger, but it would then take a two-thirds vote in the state House to remove him, the Statesman reported.