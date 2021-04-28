Hill, 56, now faces federal civil rights charges, according to an indictment unsealed on Monday, for allegedly ordering his deputies to use excessive force against four detainees last year by strapping them into restraint chairs as punishment.
The charges are not the first faced by Hill, the county’s first Black sheriff, who was acquitted of more than two dozen corruption charges in 2013 and pleaded no contest to a reckless conduct charge four years later after accidentally shooting a friend.
“Our constitution prohibits law enforcement officers from using unreasonable force,” Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine said in a news release. “Sheriff Hill’s actions, as alleged by the grand jury, deprived the citizens he was sworn to protect of their civil rights. Such abuses of power not only harm the victims, they also erode the community’s trust in law enforcement.”
Hill pleaded not guilty and was released on signature bond on Tuesday. His attorney argued that the government’s case is weak because the use of restraint chairs “are part of the corrections industry” and used in jails throughout the country.
“This is a Department of Justice that has decided to sit on the sidelines when it comes to law enforcement officers actually committing crimes,” attorney Drew Findling told The Washington Post, noting that “there were no injuries” in the four cases cited by prosecutors. “Yet they took this position against this African American sheriff who is beloved by his community, who overwhelmingly has been elected to be the sheriff.”
Hill, who was elected in 2005, has been mired in scandal since his first day on the job when he fired 27 employees without cause and ordered snipers to stand guard on the roof as they were escorted out. The following day a judge ordered him to rehire them. During drug busts in his early years as sheriff, Hill ordered the use of helicopters, tanks and military equipment.
Hill lost reelection in 2008, but made a comeback four years later despite facing 27 corruption charges from his first stint as sheriff. The indictment included allegations that Hill used county resources for vacations and stole money from his reelection campaign. He was acquitted in 2013.
In 2015, Hill was charged with reckless conduct after he shot and critically wounded a friend in a model home. He claimed the two were practicing police maneuvers, but pleaded no contest the following year. Hill paid a $10,000 fine, served 12 months probation and avoided a criminal record under a state program for first-time offenders.
Last July, the Southern Center for Human Rights and the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia sued Hill for allegedly failing to protect inmates from the coronavirus by overcrowding cells and limiting access to protective equipment and sanitation supplies. The suit is pending.
Now, the sheriff faces federal charges for allegedly using “unreasonable force” by ordering the use of restraint chairs, which prosecutors note are “never be authorized as a form of punishment” under the county’s policy. The chairs were only supposed to be used for violent inmates threatening to injure themselves or others.
Instead, prosecutors allege, last year Hill authorized the use of the restraint chair against four separate inmates who were compliant and cooperative while detained at Clayton County’s jail in Jonesboro, Ga.
On Feb. 25, 2020, Clayton County deputies arrested a man identified in the indictment as J.A. for allegedly assaulting two women at a grocery store. As he was being booked into jail as a pretrial detainee, Hill asked why he was in Clayton County on the day of the assault, to which J.A. responded, “It’s a democracy, sir. It’s the United States.”
“No, it’s not. Not in my county,” Hill allegedly responded.
The sheriff then ordered J.A. be put in the restraint chair and berated him for putting his “hand on a woman.” Hill also warned him to stay out of his county. “Now, sit there and see if you can get some d--- sense in your head,” he said, according to the indictment.
On April 26, 2020, a 17-year-old identified as C.H., was arrested for allegedly vandalizing his family home as he argued with his mother. During the arrest, a deputy texted a picture of C.H. to Hill. “How old is he?” Hill responded, court documents said. After learning C.H.'s age, he responded: “Chair.”
The following day, Jonesboro police officers arrested a man identified as J.H., for a domestic disturbance. After allegedly pretending to pass out while at the police station, J.H. was taken to the hospital for treatment.
He then left the hospital and went to his grandmother’s house, only to be picked up again and eventually brought to Clayton County jail as a pretrial detainee. He was soon “strapped into a restraint chair and left there for several hours per defendant Hill’s orders,” the indictment said. That’s when J.H. urinated in the chair.
A fourth individual, identified as G.H., was involved in a payment dispute with one of Hill’s deputies. On April 23, 2020, Hill called G.H., and warned him to “stop harassing his deputy,” according to the indictment. G.H. responded telling him that his deputy should pay his bill and using an obscenity toward the sheriff.
Hill eventually put out a warrant for his arrest and sent a fugitive squad “armed with handguns and AR-15 rifles” to try to find him, prosecutors said. After hiring a lawyer, G.H. turned himself on April 27. According to the indictment, surveillance footage showed G.H. cooperating with law enforcement. But once Hill arrived, he allegedly ordered employees to strap G.H. in the chair.
In a news release, Christopher Macrae, a special agent with the FBI in Atlanta, said that Hill abused his power and “abandoned his responsibilities.”
“Badges and guns don’t come with the authority to ignore the Constitution,” Macrae said. “They come with the responsibility to protect it from anyone who would violate it, especially another public servant.”