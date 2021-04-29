Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

Long lines of voters appeared in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal as the eighth and final phase of elections took place despite new records announced Thursday for both infections and deaths from the covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Another 379,257 new cases were announced while 3,645 people died over the past 24 hours, though both figures are believed to be higher.

While West Bengal has not been as badly hit as the northern and western parts of the country, authorities reported a new high of more than 17,000 cases in the densely populated state that witnessed massive election rallies organized by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over the past month.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon residents in West Bengal “to cast their vote and enrich the festival of democracy” despite the burgeoning health crisis that has overwhelmed hospitals in many cities in the country.

Here are some significant developments:
  • A number of Republican lawmakers have been loudly championing the aid package for restaurants and bars hurt by the pandemic even though it was part of President Biden’s stimulus package they all voted against.
  • Fed chair Jerome H. Powell said that more widespread access to vaccines and “strong policy support” are helping economic activity and employment, with sectors hardest hit by the pandemic showing signs of improvement.
  • A fundraising campaign called Go Give One was launched Wednesday by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the WHO Foundation and world leaders to reach 50 million people globally to make small contributions to Covax, the initiative for equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines.
  • Fully vaccinated adults 65 and older were 94 percent less likely to be hospitalized with covid-19 than people of the same age who were not vaccinated, according to the CDC.
  • The deciding body for the Tokyo Olympic Games announced updated protocols Wednesday ahead of the event that include requiring participants to take two coronavirus tests before traveling to Japan and daily tests for three days after arriving.
6:15 a.m.
Link copied
link

Indians in West Bengal line up to vote amid runaway covid outbreak

By Paul Schemm

Voters lined up to cast their ballot in the final stage of the West Bengal elections in India despite the announcement of record numbers of new covid-19 infections and deaths around the country on Thursday.

The eight phases of voting together with massive, boisterous election rallies over the last month have continued in the state despite the exploding coronavirus numbers. While the worst cases have been in the north and west of the country, West Bengal on Thursday reported a record 17,000 new infections.

“In line with the COVID-19 protocols, I call upon people to cast their vote and enrich the festival of democracy,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in the morning. He has been criticized for lifting restrictions on religious festivals and holding election rallies even as the number of new infections gathered pace.

A record 379,257 new cases were announced in India on Thursday, the eighth day over 300,000, while 3,645 people died, though both figures are believed to be higher.

India’s larger cities, especially the capital New Delhi, have been hard hit by the sudden spike in infections, with hospitals overwhelmed, people gasping for scarce cylinders of medical oxygen and crematoriums overwhelmed by the flood of bodies.

In a devastating op-ed printed in the Guardian and Indian online news site The Wire, prize-winning Indian author Arundhati Roy slammed Modi for his handling of the pandemic, calling it a crime against humanity and particularly noting the extended campaign season in West Bengal.

“Who hasn’t seen the videos of the BJP’s star campaigner, the prime minister himself, triumphant and maskless, speaking to the maskless crowds, thanking people for coming out in unprecedented numbers? That was on 17 April, when the official number of daily infections was already rocketing upward of 200,000,” she wrote.

Newspapers have reported positivity rates in the West Bengal city of Kolkata as over 50 percent.

6:14 a.m.
Link copied
link

Maryland scraps masks outdoors and removes limits on outdoor dining and drinks

By Erin Cox

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday repealed the state’s outdoor masking mandate with the exception of large-scale ticketed venues such as concerts or sporting events, citing the latest guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hogan (R) also said restaurants could drop social distancing and capacity requirements for outdoor dining and outdoor stand-up bar service starting Saturday.

People who are not fully vaccinated are still encouraged to wear masks while outdoors when physical distancing is not possible.

Local governments may impose stricter rules on dining if they choose, and Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said the state’s most-populous jurisdiction would keep masking, distancing and capacity restrictions in place for outdoor dining.

6:12 a.m.
Link copied
link

Joe Rogan has the most popular podcast on Spotify — and he’s questioning vaccines

By Travis Andrews

Joe Rogan has the most popular podcast on Spotify, and he’s been using it to question coronavirus vaccines.

His latest probe came on Friday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” in which he said, “If you’re like 21 years old, and you say to me, ‘Should I get vaccinated?’ I’ll go no.”

“If you’re a healthy person, and you’re exercising all the time, and you’re young, and you’re eating well, like, I don’t think you need to worry about this,” he said, adding that both of his children got covid-19 and it was “no big deal.”

It shouldn’t need to be said, but Rogan is not an expert on infectious diseases. He’s a comedian and MMA commentator who hosts a free-form conversation podcast. And his comments have sparked a media firestorm, especially as experts recognize just how much influence he has in today’s culture.