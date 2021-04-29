While West Bengal has not been as badly hit as the northern and western parts of the country, authorities reported a new high of more than 17,000 cases in the densely populated state that witnessed massive election rallies organized by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over the past month.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon residents in West Bengal “to cast their vote and enrich the festival of democracy” despite the burgeoning health crisis that has overwhelmed hospitals in many cities in the country.
Voters lined up to cast their ballot in the final stage of the West Bengal elections in India despite the announcement of record numbers of new covid-19 infections and deaths around the country on Thursday.
The eight phases of voting together with massive, boisterous election rallies over the last month have continued in the state despite the exploding coronavirus numbers. While the worst cases have been in the north and west of the country, West Bengal on Thursday reported a record 17,000 new infections.
“In line with the COVID-19 protocols, I call upon people to cast their vote and enrich the festival of democracy,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in the morning. He has been criticized for lifting restrictions on religious festivals and holding election rallies even as the number of new infections gathered pace.
A record 379,257 new cases were announced in India on Thursday, the eighth day over 300,000, while 3,645 people died, though both figures are believed to be higher.
India’s larger cities, especially the capital New Delhi, have been hard hit by the sudden spike in infections, with hospitals overwhelmed, people gasping for scarce cylinders of medical oxygen and crematoriums overwhelmed by the flood of bodies.
“Who hasn’t seen the videos of the BJP’s star campaigner, the prime minister himself, triumphant and maskless, speaking to the maskless crowds, thanking people for coming out in unprecedented numbers? That was on 17 April, when the official number of daily infections was already rocketing upward of 200,000,” she wrote.
Newspapers have reported positivity rates in the West Bengal city of Kolkata as over 50 percent.
Maryland scraps masks outdoors and removes limits on outdoor dining and drinks
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday repealed the state’s outdoor masking mandate with the exception of large-scale ticketed venues such as concerts or sporting events, citing the latest guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Hogan (R) also said restaurants could drop social distancing and capacity requirements for outdoor dining and outdoor stand-up bar service starting Saturday.
People who are not fully vaccinated are still encouraged to wear masks while outdoors when physical distancing is not possible.
Local governments may impose stricter rules on dining if they choose, and Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said the state’s most-populous jurisdiction would keep masking, distancing and capacity restrictions in place for outdoor dining.
Joe Rogan has the most popular podcast on Spotify — and he’s questioning vaccines
Joe Rogan has the most popular podcast on Spotify, and he’s been using it to question coronavirus vaccines.
His latest probe came on Friday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” in which he said, “If you’re like 21 years old, and you say to me, ‘Should I get vaccinated?’ I’ll go no.”
“If you’re a healthy person, and you’re exercising all the time, and you’re young, and you’re eating well, like, I don’t think you need to worry about this,” he said, adding that both of his children got covid-19 and it was “no big deal.”
It shouldn’t need to be said, but Rogan is not an expert on infectious diseases. He’s a comedian and MMA commentator who hosts a free-form conversation podcast. And his comments have sparked a media firestorm, especially as experts recognize just how much influence he has in today’s culture.