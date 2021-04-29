While West Bengal has not been as badly hit as the northern and western parts of the country, authorities reported a new high of more than 17,000 cases in the densely populated state that witnessed massive election rallies organized by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over the past month.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon residents in West Bengal “to cast their vote and enrich the festival of democracy” despite the burgeoning health crisis that has overwhelmed hospitals in many cities in the country.
Britain close to bottom levels of coronavirus cases, says deputy chief medical officer
LONDON — Britain is at its lowest level of coronavirus cases and a third wave is likely to be less severe than previous outbreaks, England’s deputy chief medical officer, Jonathan Van-Tam, told Downing Street Wednesday, adding that the public had been instrumental in the country’s handling of the health crisis, praising Britons for following government instructions to stay home.
“My sense is that probably we are at or close to the bottom at the moment in terms of this level of disease in the U.K.,” he said at the virtual conference, adding that the number of people hospitalized with the virus was expect to decrease further.
Van Tam also cited the country’s mass vaccine rollout for the “disappearance of our third wave,” as government leaders continued to call on people to get their vaccine shot when it was their time to do so.
On Thursday Health Secretary Matt Hancock was given his jab by Van Tam in London.
“Brilliant! Got the jab. In & out in 8 minutes. Didn’t hurt at all,” Hancock tweeted, sharing a photo of the masked professor injecting his left arm.
Britain was hit particularly bad by the virus, with more than 127,000 lives lost and an estimated 4.4. million cases of infection.
While Van Tam remained optimistic about current figures being recorded, he warned that the country faces “some degree of bumpiness” later in the year, when fall and winter arrive.
From Russia to the United States, aid efforts gather pace for covid-ravaged India
More aid arrived Thursday in coronavirus-ravaged India, with two flights operated by Russia landing in the country, delivering an estimated 20 tons of vital equipment.
Nikolay Kudashev, the Russian ambassador, to India confirmed in a tweet that the cargo included pharmaceutical items, lung ventilation equipment and oxygen concentrators.
“Collective efforts and mutual respect should be the most important recipe to respond to any challenge!” he tweeted.
The White House also announced Wednesday that U.S. assistance flights providing more than $100 million in support would begin landing in India on Thursday and throughout the next week, including an initial shipment of 1,100 oxygen cylinders. The United States will also send an estimated 15 million N95 masks to the country along with 20,000 treatment courses of remdesivir, the antiviral drug proven successful in treating patients with the disease.
Britain’s first batch of aid landed in the country on Tuesday, with more shipments expected to come.
Heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, said in a statement Wednesday that he was “deeply saddened” over the uptick in infections and deaths in the country. He urged people to donate to an emergency appeal run by The British Asian Trust, a charity he founded in 2007 that is currently working to acquire oxygen for desperate hospitals and patients in India.
How these women in the U.S. are mobilizing aid to help India amid the coronavirus outbreak
Lavanya Daradhalli Jaiprakash says she has barely been able to sleep for two weeks.
A managing director at public relations firm Hudson Cutler, she was referring to her anxiety and stress around the ongoing coronavirus crisis in India. She has been in the United States since 2004 with her husband, but otherwise, her family and relatives live in India, where 300,000 new confirmed covid-19 cases were reported for the eighth day in a row Thursday.
Like many people of Indian descent — Indian Americans, expatriates, students studying abroad or nonresident Indians, she is watching the situation in the world’s second-most populous country spiral out of control, feeling largely helpless.
It is hard to get an exact figure for how many cases and deaths the country is dealing with, as cases are outpacing tests and resources, including hospital beds and cremation sites. Satellite photos show the grave reality of funeral pyres.
Facebook under fire after blocking #ResignModi posts for several hours
Posts tagged with the hashtag #ResignModi were temporarily blocked on Facebook Wednesday, an action that drew widespread concern from social media users who have already witnessed other forms of censorship under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
With India battling a surge of record infections and deaths, the government has come under intense scrutiny from people at home and abroad for its handling of the pandemic that continues to ravage the country.
In a statement, Facebook said the action was a mistake, adding that the suspension of the hashtag did not come at the request of the Indian government. The content was later reinstated.
On social media, many accused the social media giant of further fueling the country’s apparent desire to eliminate and censor any material that paints authorities in a negative light. Others questioned the company’s policy when it came to politics and freedom of speech.
“Facebook is complicit in Modi’s fascism,” wrote one user. “So Facebook directly assisting Modi now,” tweeted another as the hashtag #ResignModi trended on Twitter.
Earlier this week Twitter came under fire for removing posts on the platform criticizing Modi, who has been campaigning in state elections. The company later confirmed that it had hidden some of the material for users in India after the government filed an emergency order to censor the content.
To ensure in-person learning, Virginia schools head outdoors
Like so many have done this pandemic, the teacher bent toward a computer screen and asked her virtual learners to pay attention — while keeping one eye on the in-person children, one of whom was reaching a stealthy forefinger toward the back of a classmate’s neck.
But unlike many, Angie Ninde of Fairfax County Public Schools was kneeling on a wooden boardwalk set in the middle of a forest overlooking a small pond. Nearby on the damp wood sat a half-dozen students, masked, cross-legged and bundled into jackets against a slight springtime chill.
This was fifth-grade math and science class at Centreville Elementary School.
“We’re going to walk around and look for the Fibonacci number sequence,” Ninde told the fifth-graders. Remote learners, she said, would walk around outside near their homes. Everyone should examine the plants they see: “If there are three petals, write down ‘3,’ then look for 5, 8 — the numbers that make the golden ratio of nature.”
Indians in West Bengal line up to vote amid runaway covid outbreak
Voters lined up to cast their ballot in the final stage of the West Bengal elections in India despite the announcement of record numbers of new covid-19 infections and deaths around the country on Thursday.
The eight phases of voting together with massive, boisterous election rallies over the last month have continued in the state despite the exploding coronavirus numbers. While the worst cases have been in the north and west of the country, West Bengal on Thursday reported a record 17,000 new infections.
“In line with the COVID-19 protocols, I call upon people to cast their vote and enrich the festival of democracy,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in the morning. He has been criticized for lifting restrictions on religious festivals and holding election rallies even as the number of new infections gathered pace.
A record 379,257 new cases were announced in India on Thursday, the eighth day over 300,000, while 3,645 people died, though both figures are believed to be higher.
India’s larger cities, especially the capital, New Delhi, have been hard hit by the sudden spike in infections, with hospitals overwhelmed, people gasping for scarce cylinders of medical oxygen and crematoriums overwhelmed by the flood of bodies.
“Who hasn’t seen the videos of the BJP’s star campaigner, the prime minister himself, triumphant and maskless, speaking to the maskless crowds, thanking people for coming out in unprecedented numbers? That was on 17 April, when the official number of daily infections was already rocketing upward of 200,000,” she wrote.
Newspapers have reported positivity rates in the West Bengal city of Kolkata as over 50 percent.
Maryland scraps masks outdoors and removes limits on outdoor dining and drinks
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday repealed the state’s outdoor masking mandate with the exception of large-scale ticketed venues such as concerts or sporting events, citing the latest guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Hogan (R) also said restaurants could drop social distancing and capacity requirements for outdoor dining and outdoor stand-up bar service starting Saturday.
People who are not fully vaccinated are still encouraged to wear masks while outdoors when physical distancing is not possible.
Local governments may impose stricter rules on dining if they choose, and Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said the state’s most-populous jurisdiction would keep masking, distancing and capacity restrictions in place for outdoor dining.
Joe Rogan has the most popular podcast on Spotify — and he’s questioning vaccines
Joe Rogan has the most popular podcast on Spotify, and he’s been using it to question coronavirus vaccines.
His latest probe came on Friday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” in which he said, “If you’re like 21 years old, and you say to me, ‘Should I get vaccinated?’ I’ll go no.”
“If you’re a healthy person, and you’re exercising all the time, and you’re young, and you’re eating well, like, I don’t think you need to worry about this,” he said, adding that both of his children got covid-19 and it was “no big deal.”
It shouldn’t need to be said, but Rogan is not an expert on infectious diseases. He’s a comedian and MMA commentator who hosts a free-form conversation podcast. And his comments have sparked a media firestorm, especially as experts recognize just how much influence he has in today’s culture.