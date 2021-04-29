Cruz is hardly the first to be caught resting his eyes at a presidential address. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg famously dozed off after enjoying a glass of “very fine California wine” before President Barack Obama’s State of the Union in 2015. In 2019, an 11-year-old boy invited to the State of the Union became a social media darling after he fell deeply asleep. Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), meanwhile, denied slipping into a slumber at that same event: “I wasn’t sleeping. I was trying not to scream,” she wrote in a tweet responding to a photo that showed her eyes shut.