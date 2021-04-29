Tens of thousands of people gathered at the base of Mount Meron, a peak in the Upper Galilee region of Israel. They were there celebrating Lag Ba’Omer, a holiday that in part commemorates Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, whose tomb, which is buried at the base of Mount Meron, is considered a holy site in Israel.
The incident began late Thursday night and quickly devolved into chaos when some attendees slipped on steps, causing others to tumble over, according to Haaretz. As the crowd rushed toward exits, some attendees got trapped and fell to the ground. Ambulances and helicopters soon arrived at the scene.
Magen David Adom, the Israeli ambulance service, reported that 38 people were killed, and 65 others suffered minor to critical injuries.
